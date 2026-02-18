Gabelli Hosts 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host its 36th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the industrial landscape, with an emphasis on critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, machine tools, and the oil and gas industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda:

8:30 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS-NYSE) 12:45 Franklin Electric (FELE:NASDAQ)
  Robert Pagano, Jr. - President, CEO, and Chairperson
Diane McClintock - CFO		   Joe Ruzynski - CEO
9:00 Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND-EB-SWISS)* 1:15 ITT Inc. (ITT-NYSE)*
  Peter Mainz - CEO
Christian Waelti - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications		   Luca Savi - CEO
Emmanuel Caprais - SVP & CFO
9:30 Graco Inc. (GGG-NYSE) 1:45 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI-NYSE)*
  David Lowe - CFO & Treasurer
John Bower - Director of Investor Relations, Finance, and FP&A		   Daniel R. Weltzien - VP, CFO, & Treasurer
Barbara Noverini - Head of Investor Relations
10:30 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA-NYSE) 2:15 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC-NYSE)
  Melissa Rasmussen - SVP & CFO
Whit Kincaid - VP, Investor Relations, & Communications		   Scott A. King - President & CEO
James C. Kerr - EVP & CFO
11:00 Oil States International Inc. (OIS-NYSE) 2:45 Enpro Inc. (NPO-NYSE)*
  Cindy Taylor - President & CEO   Joe Bruderek - Executive President & CFO
James Gentile - VP, Investor Relations
11:30 AMETEK, Inc. (AME-NYSE)* 3:15 Crane Company (CR-NYSE)
  Kevin Coleman - VP, Investor Relations, & Treasurer   Alex Alcala - EVP & COO
Shangaza Dasent - SVP, Process Flow Technologies
Allison Poliniak-Cusic - VP, Investor Relations
12:15 PM National Association of Water Companies    
  Robert Powelson - President & CEO    

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Click here to register for the 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium or scan the QR code. Click here to view the symposium flyer.

QR Code

