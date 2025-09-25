G2 Goldfields Closes C$49.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement announced by the Company on September 11, 2025 (the " Offering "). The Offering consisted of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of C$3.30 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$49,500,000.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for continued exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties in Guyana and for general working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " 1933 Act ") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless the securities have been registered under the 1933 Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering. Participation by such insiders of the Company was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders' participation in the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report in connection with the participation of the insiders in the Offering will be filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields finds and develops gold deposits in Guyana. The founders and principals of the Company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 10 million ounces of gold in the prolific and underexplored Guiana Shield. G2 continues this legacy of exploration excellence and success.

In March 2025, G2 announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Oko property in Guyana [see press release dated March 10, 2025]. Highlights of the Updated MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone ( OMZ ):

  • 513,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 3,473,000 tonnes @ 4.60 g/t Au
  • 808,000 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 3,147,000 tonnes @ 7.98 g/t Au

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone :

  • 1,024,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 12,062,000 tonnes @ 2.64 g/t Au
  • 663,400 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 10,288,000 tonnes @ 2.01 g/t Au

Total open pit Resource for the Oko NW Zone :

  • 97,200 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 4,976,000 tonnes @ 0.61 g/t Au

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 1, 2025. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.g2goldfields.com ).

On behalf of the Board of G2 Goldfields Inc.

"Daniel Noone"
CEO & Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: +1.416.628.5904 x.1150
Email: j.wagenaar@g2goldfields.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Offering, including the proposed use of proceeds and expectations regarding the Company's business. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended May 31, 2025. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

G2 Goldfields Inc.GTWO:CATSXV:GTWOGold Investing
GTWO:CA
The Conversation (0)

G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The company's project portfolio includes Sandy Lake Gold Project in Canada, Aremu / Oko Gold Project in Guyana, and Peters Mine in Guyana.

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new discovery at NW OKO, part of the 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project, Guyana. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

The NW OKO discovery lies an approximate distance of 3.5 km from the current established gold resource at the OKO Main/Ghanie areas [ see press release dated February 13, 2024 ], opening up a new district for resource expansion. Geologically, NW OKO is very similar to the OKO Main/Ghanie Zone, featuring long prominent shear structures that host mineralized quartz veins which are situated near the margins of carbonaceous sediments and volcanics. To date at NW OKO, the Company has completed 58 shallow diamond drill holes totalling 5,747 metres along a 2.5 km strike length.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 Goldfields appoints additional Independent Director

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce Ms. Carmen Diges has joined the Company as Independent Director. Ms. Diges is a senior commercial lawyer, with over 25 years of transactional and advisory experience. She has worked extensively with boards on governance issues, advising management teams, special committees, and on routine and extraordinary matters as well as through her roles as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for several mining companies and financial services clients. Ms. Diges has assisted clients on all sides of M&A, financing, and banking transactions locally and internationally.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 Goldfields Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the OKO Project in Guyana

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America" (the " Technical Report "), with an effective date of March 27, 2024, has been filed on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report is for the updated mineral resource estimate for the Oko property in Guyana, previously announced by the Company in a news release dated April 3, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Drilling Continues to Expand Gold Resource at OKO

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the OKO-Aremu project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

Figure 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 Goldfields Provides Exploration Update

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's 27,719 acre OKO-AREMU gold project. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the OKO-Aremu Project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

The entirety of the reported gold resource lies within 500 meters of surface and contains a high grade core of 688,000 ounces Au at 9.03 g/t Au (Indicated) and 495,000 ounces Au at 6.38 g/t Au (Inferred) at the OKO MAIN ZONE (OMZ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thistle Resources Corp.

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

St. Davids Capital Inc. (TSXV: SDCI.P) ("St. Davids" or the "Company") and Thistle Resources Corp. ("Thistle") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 10, 2025, they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated September 15, 2025 (the "Acquisition Agreement") in respect of the previously announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, the term "Resulting Issuer" refers to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Thistle Resources Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of many gold nuggets.

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets or strategies when building an investment portfolio, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, put simply, a hedge is an investment position whose main purpose is to offset potential losses or gains related to another asset. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Keep reading...Show less
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Brightstar Resources Gets Approval for Lord Byron Open-pit Mining Proposal

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR,OTCQB:BTRAF) said on Monday (September 22) that the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has approved its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the Lord Byron project.

Lord Byron is located approximately 85 kilometres southeast of Laverton, Western Australia.

The gold asset was acquired by Brightstar as part of its purchase of Linden Gold in July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Approved to Commence Trading on OTCQB

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective September 24, 2025. The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "PRNCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PRNC"

"Trading on the OTCQB gives Prince enhanced access to the U.S. capital markets and makes it easier for American investors to participate in our Nevada based silver growth story" said Ralph Shearing, President of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Related News

graphite investing

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

copper investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News