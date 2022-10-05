GamingInvesting News

Pre-order your G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

In celebration of 25 years of wandering The Wastelands in the iconic Fallout ® series, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new flavor, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum, is available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com ! Nuka Cola® Quantum will be available as a Limited-Edition Metal Collector's Box, featuring a 40-serving Energy Tub and an exclusive Fallout® Shaker Cup!

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

"Following total nuclear annihilation…The rebuilding of this great nation of ours may fall to you!" That is why G FUEL is introducing a brand-new item as you roam The Wastelands! It's not just vicious gangs of Raiders that will try and rob you of your belongings, Vault Dweller. Feral Ghouls and Super Mutants are sure to give chase! Keep up your energy, endurance, focus and reaction time with this new shakable energy drink, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum!

In addition to including a special metal Collector's Box, this bundle features an exclusive Fallout® Shaker Cup with a glow-in-the-dark insert.

G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Be sure you purify your water for any nasty contaminates and then shake up this fresh concoction of fruits of the past, coconut, lemon & lime, pineapple and berry!

"We know all of the Vault Dwellers out there want to stay energized and refreshed while wandering The Wastelands, so we were excited to bring Nuka Cola Quantum from the Fallout universe to ours," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan . "It's been phenomenal working alongside Bethesda Game Studios to create an amazing, stat-boosting new flavor to celebrate 25 years of Fallout !"

Have your bottlecaps ready and strap on your Pip-Boy to pre-order your G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

About Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout series. Creators of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 3 , the 2008 'Game of the Year'; The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® , the 2011 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 4 , the winner of more than 200 "Best Of" awards including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 D.I.C.E. Game of the Year; and Fallout Shelter™ , the award-winning mobile game with more than 100 million users. Bethesda Game Studios has earned its reputation as one of the industry's most respected and accomplished game development studios. For more information on Bethesda Game Studios, visit www.bethesdagamestudios.com .

Pre-order your G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-celebrates-25-years-of-fallout-with-new-flavor-g-fuel-nuka-cola-quantum-301640950.html

SOURCE G Fuel

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Venture Valley Makes University of Arizona FORGE Students Virtual Millionaires in Its PC and Mobile Game

Video Game Tournament Winner Reaches 92M+ Profit to Win Venture Valley Tournament and Take Home $2500 Cash Prize

- The business battles were fierce this past Friday night when almost 100 student entrepreneurs took part in the Venture Valley video game tournament held at University of Arizona's FORGE at Roy Place in Tucson . In a FORGE event, University of Arizona FORGE partnered with Venture Valley a fast-paced multiplayer business simulation PC and mobile game from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship . The event also featured the U of A Venture Expo, showcasing student businesses, products, and prototypes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kdrive launches an application that combines Drive-to-earn and GameFi to optimize income for everyone

Reinvigorating and repurposing the tedious daily travels, KDrive intends to become the bright and brilliant successor of mobility apps featuring web3 drive-to-earn concept with GameFiSocialFi elements.

In this mostly automatable and virtual day and age, the demand and desire for daily physical travel are experiencing a significant decline. " Tedious ", " redundant " and sometimes " pointless " can probably encapsulate the feelings of many modern fellows – " Why go out when you can just stay put? ". In response to this, KDrive introduces a novel activity motivator aiming to challenge that way of thinking and to show users what it means to "make the most" of a seemingly trivial routine of most people's day.

Within the ecosystem of KDrive, users are entitled to a number of fascinating in-app features:

  • Drive-To-Earn : In essence, KDrive  is a financial game capable of providing users with a practical income through the means of NFTs. Earned tokens can be then utilized for further in-game activities or transfered to users' wallet for other purposes.
  • GameFi elements : Users are offered a diverse range of attractive NFTs, which allows them to not only earn KDrive tokens on the move but also tailor these "earning equipment" to each user's liking. There are also a number of gaming modes for users looking for a change, including KDrive.
  • SocialFi elements : KDrive plans to build a community of users where one can socialize and participate in various trading activities among others on the in-app, NFT-exclusive marketplace.

NFTs system

The offered range of NFTs can be differentiated according to their rate of profit. Each line possesses certain qualities that directly affects how much users can expect to earn and, consently, their retail price difference. The option for staking is available to users in the demo version, which facilitates the use of strategic buying and saving to achieve the optimal profit. Additionally, there is a possibility for users to create and market their own NFTs to render alternative revenues.

Demo version

Users can anticipate in the demo version sophisticated 3D graphics with most of the aforementioned features, promising a great overview of the ecosystem, though the earning aspect is to be available in the official app release. This is to ensure the smooth operation and tackle heads-on any issues before the official launch to guarantee the best possible experience for the users.

Project legitimacy

A mindful project checking all the boxes for security: SAFU-contracted, KYC-checked and properly audited the best of respective agencies.

Marketing scheme

To ensure the growth of its publicity and community awareness, the project has embarked on several global marketing campaigns and is planning to implement more in future's time, including:

PRE-SALE

  • Widespread news coverage with around 500 titles on various household news platforms, including Yahoo Finance, Bezinga, Morning Star, and so on.
  • Community conferences in the form of AMAs with well-known, creditable channels (e.g. Caesar Calls, Shill Seals, Venoms Calls,...)
  • Advertisements on crypto platforms including Poocoin, Dextool,...
  • Collaboration with renowned KOLs with sizable numbers of followers on Twitter.
  • Community events (e.g. Giveaway, prized competition,...)

PRE-LAUNCH

  • Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences
  • Listing on CMC, CGK
  • Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.

POST-LAUNCH

  • Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences
  • Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.
  • Collaboration with taxi lines to further promote awareness as well as offer an alternative source of income for taxi drivers.
  • Collaboration with renowned mobility service providers in the world

Presale on Pinksale: From 12 October 2022 02:00 (UTC) to 14 October 2022 14:00 (UTC)

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kdrivetoken
Telegram: https://t.me/kdrivetoken
Website: https://kdrive.io/
Docs: https://docs.kdrive.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdrive-launches-an-application-that-combines-drive-to-earn-and-gamefi-to-optimize-income-for-everyone-301641772.html

SOURCE KDrive

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Therapeutic Role-playing Game 'Critical Core' Empowers Youth

'Critical Core' is an innovative and interactive game designed to inspire social confidence and build self-esteem for neurodiverse adolescents

Game to Grow a non-profit organization dedicated to the use of games for therapeutic, educational, and community growth, released Critical Core this Fall, a first-of-its-kind, tabletop RPG (role-playing game) designed specifically for children and young adults on the autism spectrum, as well as those with ADHD and other learning and processing differences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

Essence makeup a buzzy range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, is thrilled to announce its debut in the gaming space with its first activation on global streaming platform Twitch.

essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

To further expand its digital presence and reach new audiences, essence has joined forces with leading full-service strategic marketing agency Ader and Twitch streamer and creator Emiru to host a namesake cosplay contest that will stream live on the platform on Tuesday, October 25 . Designed to foster creativity and community, the contest will feature categories of different cosplays in which fans submit their photos via Reddit and are judged by Emiru and a panel of other top Twitch streamers for a chance to win $30,000 in prizes.

"At its core, essence is fun makeup for fun people, and what's more fun than cosplay?" said Jill Krakowski , Chief Marketing Officer at Cosnova, Inc. "Knowing many of our consumers are in the gaming space, we've been exploring different ways to get involved. Social media has been pivotal in growing essence and as the ultimate social platform for gamers, we feel Twitch offers an opportunity to connect with the gaming community in a way that resonates with the brand."

essence, which is widely known for its viral Lash Princess Mascara, continues to generate significant growth, increased market share, and record-breaking sales performance at key retailers each quarter largely due to its evolving digital strategy. Building on the success essence has seen on platforms such as TikTok and Flip, gaming is a natural next step for the brand, whose audience is primarily Gen Z.

"essence's fun-spirited brand ethos is a great fit for an audience immersed in and connected through play," said Shini Reddy Wark, Chief Growth Officer, Ader. "We're excited to produce this unique and interactive experience that enables a natural and meaningful connection between essence and the gaming community. Gaming is a perfect venue for the individuality and expression that essence provokes."

To attract participants and viewers, Emiru and essence will both be engaging in a series of promotional activities leading up to the event including social posts, livestreams, and short form content.

Participants can submit entries on Emiru's Reddit community at reddit.com/r/emiru until October 23, 2022 , at 11:59pm PT . Winners will be announced during the Twitch livestream on twitch.tv/emiru on October 25, 2022 .

About essence makeup
essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty
cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe , North and South America , the Middle East , Asia , Oceania and Africa . The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores

About Ader
Ader is a full-service, strategic marketing agency activating publishers and endemic brands in gaming including Amazon, Samsung, Activision Blizzard, Hershey's, Sega, Epic Games, and Warner Bros. Founded in 2015, Ader understands the complexity and opportunity of the evolving industry - the creators, the communities, the platforms - and facilitates intelligent collaboration through Consulting, Campaign, Live, Event, Produced, Experiential and Metaverse solutions, capabilities and services. Ader is a sister company to NRG, an integrated media company, and highest viewed esports organization in the world, with competitive esports teams including SF Shock and NRG Valorant, and O&O media properties Full Squad Gaming. For more information on Ader, visit www.adergaming.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essence-makeup-taps-into-cosplay-community-with-first-twitch-activation-301640800.html

SOURCE essence makeup

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Will Go Live on BNB Chain, Also Launches an Airdrop Event

  • Z SPOT to release ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA on BNB Chain
  • A limited-edition NFT airdrop event to take place

Z SPOT, the publisher of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA developed by ACT Games, revealed today that its flagship title is expected to go live on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain is a global, decentralized network that is essential to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, one that is home to projects such as Axie Infinity, making it a powerful, efficient home for blockchain projects to go live on.

Z SPOT's ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is aiming for release at the end of 2022, and with the announcement of going live on BNB Chain, the company expects to attract general interest from the blockchain game community and in turn, bring in more users to the game in anticipation of the grand launch.

Z SPOT is also planning an NFT airdrop event of a limited-edition NFT card that is not only available for use in the game, but will include a hologram design only available for this particular airdrop. The details of the airdrop will be announced at a later date via the official social media channels of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA.

For more details regarding ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, visit the game's official website and its various social media channels.

About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that incorporates units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store it on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in December of 2022, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a developer of platform for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

© TOMY /ZW,TX © TOMY /ZW,MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Related Links

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoids-wild-nft-arena-will-go-live-on-bnb-chain-also-launches-an-airdrop-event-301641010.html

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMURS CLOSES $12M SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES AND CERRO CAPITAL

Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets

GAMURS the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has closed a $12M Series A funding round. Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, and Cerro Capital co-led the round, with participation from Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures, and Artesian.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×