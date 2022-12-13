Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com .

G FUEL Black Ice, inspired by

During a mission, you must be cool and stay FROSTy at all times! BUCK up and keep your focus on high alert! G FUEL now has a new gadget for all Operators! Introducing the G FUEL "Black Ice" Collector's Box – inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft.

This full-art Collector's Box celebrates Operation Black Ice, Rainbow Six Siege's first-ever post launch season from 2016 that introduced Frost and Buck, two Canadian JTF2 Operators along with the fan-favorite Black Ice weapon skins. Inside is a 40-serving tub of the crisp and sweet mix of Blackberry, Pear, and Vanilla flavors. Operators will also find G FUEL's brand-new 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup painted in that clean, exclusive, Black Ice skin.

"It's been great working with the team over at G FUEL on this Rainbow Six Siege collaboration and coming up with a brand-new flavour. Taste test approved!" said Ubisoft Transmedia Project Manager Dominique Létourneau . "Operation Black Ice remains to this day such a popular season, I have no doubt this new range of products will be sought after amongst Rainbow Six Siege fans."

G FUEL Black Ice Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"We are huge fans of teamwork here," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "So, teaming up with Ubisoft to bring fans a flavor and a new style of cup inspired by one of the coolest looks in Rainbow Six history was a mission success!"

Don't be caught at a tactical disadvantage! Pre-order the new G FUEL Black Ice Collector's Box – inspired by Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – now at GFUEL.com !

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , SSSniperWolf , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, Ubisoft, The Tetris Company and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.
About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 80 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance , Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon ® , Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's , Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

(TheNewswire)

BingoPlus

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Leading Web 3.0 Game, Splinterlands, Announces Monumental Release for Their Land NFTs

Splinterlands, the world's leading blockchain-based fantasy video game, announced today that the game will be entering Phase 0.5 for its launch of land infrastructure on December 13th . This next step will see players who have previously purchased Land Claims now able to redeem them into digital Land Deeds. Owners will also now be able to see their unsurveyed land's location within the game, with surveying and additional land features to come in 2023.

Phase 0.5 is the player's first introduction to the land since the initial land plot sale which took place in 2021. Once Phase 0.5 has gone live, players will be able to buy and sell both their Land Claims and Land Deeds, generate Land Deed NFTs by redeeming their Plot, Tract, and Region claim tokens, transfer these generated Land Deed NFTs to and from Wax, and sell and transfer these to other players on the game's market.

Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20 million monthly active users and solidifies its role as a launchpad for Opera's broader gaming expansion

Opera, the company behind the world's first gaming browser, announced today that Opera GX has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU). This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its successful and meaningful entry into gaming culture. With Opera GX, Gamemaker, and GX.games, Opera created a unique ecosystem that caters to the gaming community's needs and interests.

" Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera, " said Lin Song , Opera Co-CEO. " Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups. "

Opera GX was first launched in 2019 with the goal of providing a unique browsing experience for gamers that solves their issues with resource-hungry browsers and provides them with a unique aesthetic that matches their tastes. But to become an embedded lifestyle choice for more than 20 million gamers, Opera GX had to offer more than just great utility - it had to really belong in the gaming ecosystem. That meant tapping into the spirit of gaming, which is channeled through the myriad of streamers and influencers that keep this culture alive. The browser has worked with more than 5,300 of them with more collaborations to come. In addition to its impressive user base growth, Opera GX has also seen strong engagement from its users who love it and engage with it in various ways: from its Discord server, which is one of the largest in the tech space, through its meme-centric Twitter account, to interacting with the browser at gaming conventions around the world. The average user spends approximately 8 hours each day with the browser open, indicating a high level of satisfaction and loyalty.

" We are thrilled to have passed the 20 million MAU milestone, and to have built an ecosystem loved by such a strong and dedicated community of gamers, with the vast majority being Gen Zers, " said Krystian Kolondra , EVP of Browsers and Gaming at Opera. " Our current user base is as robust and engaged as when we started. The size of the opportunity is still massive: we are very  excited about reaching more gamers in even more regions in the years to come  - we're only getting started ."

In the newest instance of successful collaborations at unprecedented scale for Opera, Opera GX partnered with TikTok in the #GamingforAll campaign centered around overcoming personal obstacles in gaming, which received more than 262 million views worldwide. Opera GX's activities also include "Hot Tab Hero", a TV-show format on the topic of gaming. Pilot episodes have been recorded in Poland , Germany , and Brazil , with new English-speaking formats to come.

Gaming has become a crucial part of Opera's DNA: the company has invested in it broadly, making Opera GX part of a wider ecosystem that allows people to not only browse the web, but also to mod and customize their gaming PCs, hold and manage gaming blockchain-based assets and to build and explore indie games. Beyond using Opera GX, people can create their own indie games for free via the company's multi-million downloaded GameMaker app. They can then easily publish those games to gx.games , for a growing audience of 20 million GX users to enjoy.

Opera's product line-up, tech capabilities, brand and reach have already proven an excellent platform for creating useful and entertaining products for passionate gamers globally. The company remains highly focused on seizing this opportunity in gaming over the years to come, and is planning a major push to further expand its reach in 2023.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download Opera GX from www.opera.com/gx

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Opera GX is a browser for gamers available on Win, Mac, Android and iOS

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operas-gx-browser-for-gamers-crosses-20-million-monthly-active-users-and-solidifies-its-role-as-a-launchpad-for-operas-broader-gaming-expansion-301701615.html

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Airs Monday, December 26th

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special live broadcast on Monday, December 26th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki.

There will be campaigns linked with the livestream where viewers have a chance to win prizes including the Brave Souls Lottery and the RT Campaign. Be sure to tune in.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Monday, December 26th (UTC+9)

Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
GL: https://youtu.be/SQZvSXhDS8I
JP: https://youtu.be/-jH7MkVWNHc

Twitter Live：
(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (GL): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-bankai-live-2022-wrap-up-super-thanks-special-airs-monday-december-26th-301701198.html

Creality-sponsored Free Fire E-sports Event in Brazil Concludes with 3D Printer Launches, Tapping into Gaming and Metaverse

  • Brazilian E-sports tournament Max Creality League concluded on December 10 with MEDELLIN FLA crowned winner
  • The grand final also served as Creality's special product launch conference, introducing new products including the flagship Ender-5 S1
  • It is the first time for Creality to title sponsor a major e-sports event, engaging viewers offline, online, and via augmented reality (AR) app

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, announced today the successful conclusion of Max Creality League, one of the major e-sports tournaments in Brazil featuring the mobile game Free Fire . The event was held by Max Arena the largest gaming arena in Brazil where 3200 e-sports teams competed and a total of 120,000 BRL ( 22000 USD ) was offered to the top 3 winners.

MEDELLIN FLA was crowned winner of the tournament, bagging a prize totaling 70,000 BRL ( 12,000 USD ) with a 3D printed trophy. TEAM SACOLA and TEAM WEEDZAO ranked in second and third place. As the title sponsor of the event, Creality also held a special product launch conference during the final, introducing new 3D printers and accessories including the flagship Ender-5 S1 .

FAURECIA APTOIDE AND VECTOR UNIT PARTNER UP TO BRING BEACH BUGGY RACING TO AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, the leading Automotive App Store, is partnering up with Vector Unit, to bring a new dynamic gaming experience to the automotive environment.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Forvia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.  Vector Unit are the creators of Beach Buggy Racing, a distinguished racing game series with 200M+ downloads on mobile phones and game consoles.

