G FUEL and Ubisoft Have Operatives Play Nice with "Rainbow is Magic" Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Now Available for Pre-Order at GFUEL.com

- G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege today announced its new Unicorn Sunshine flavor based on the title's seasonal "Rainbow is Magic" April Fool's Day event is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and standalone 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine, inspired by the Rainbow Six Siege "Rainbow is Magic" event, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

Awww so cuuute! Looks like some adorable Operators are going on a mission to save Mr. Bear! They will need all the energy they can handle to climb aboard the pretty pink Presidential plane, Air Cute One! Now, G FUEL has new attachments for all Operators! Introducing the delightfully darling G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Collectors Box – inspired by the comical "Rainbow is Magic" seasonal event for Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

This windowless Collector's Box features the Operators from the "Rainbow is Magic" event with Duke of Butterflies Montagne, Electric Leopard Smoke, Princess Blackbeard and, of course, Unicorn Tachanka. Travel down the rainbow slide into the whimsical box and find a 40-serving tub of fruity rainbow stripe gum flavor! Operators will also find the warm and fuzzies with a few new gadgets inside. You'll find G FUEL's brand new 24 oz Tallboy Shaker Cup wrapped in cuddly animals, rainbows and our new Doodlez Band + Charms set featuring Vomiting Rainbow Cloud, Angry Bear, and more!

"We're excited to expand our in-game events into product collaborations – with the return of 'Rainbow is Magic,' it seemed like a natural fit for our next collab with G FUEL," said Dominique Létourneau, Transmedia Project Manager. "We hope our fans will enjoy the Unicorn Sunshine Collector's Box as much as we did creating it with the team over at G FUEL."

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine is a rainbow fruit-smash of flavor! This Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

" Rainbow Six Siege is serious business, so it's absurdly entertaining each year when the game gets a splash of color – and bunnies, and kittens and unicorns – with their 'Rainbow is Magic' event," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "We're happy to be part of the fun with this flavorful follow-up to G FUEL Black Ice , appropriately called Unicorn Sunshine."

Grab the new G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Collector's Box – inspired by Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – now at GFUEL.com !

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 80 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed ®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's , Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-ubisoft-have-operatives-play-nice-with-rainbow-is-magic-energy-drink-collab-301784741.html

SOURCE G FUEL

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Omdia research reveals games revenue will reach $215bn by 2027 overtaking Pay TV and cinema

Latest Omdia research has revealed global consumer spend on games is set to reach $215bn by 2027. Following a 50% increase in games adaptation in 2022, the transmedia space continues to expand and profit as more videogame franchises make their way to the large and small screen.

Countries ranked by spend on games-related content and services, 10 year picture

Senior Director in Omdia's Media and Entertainment practice, Maria Rua Aguete noted: "Alongside the increasing number of games IP adaptations since the 1980s, the quality and consumer perception of this content has significantly improved in recent years. Streaming services and studios need more content to monetize their services and reach profitability and consumers are demanding more and more content."

"The days of poor performing titles such as 'Tomb Raider: 5.5' or 'House of the Dead: 2.1', are long behind us. High scoring TV series such as Netflix's 'The Witcher' or HBO's 'The Last of Us' prove that quality, investment and the writing across the adaptations are of a superior level."

According to Omdia, the number of titles available on US SVOD services surpassed 40,000 titles as of Q3 2022. Programming spend in the US also grew 11% in 2022, reaching $122.4 billion .

The research also ranked countries by spend on games-related content and services for the last ten years with the US, China , Japan , UK and South Korea taking the top five positions.

Furthermore, Omdia's research found the universe of gamers is much larger than that of cinema across all age groups. More than 50% of 55-64 age demographic prefer gaming over cinema in the US while women lead in mobile gaming in the UK and Germany .

"As the hype and excitement surrounding the upcoming 'Super Mario Bros.' movie, one of the most popular videogame franchises scheduled to make its return to the big screen this April, the popularity of sci-fi series 'The Last of Us' and 'Stranger Things' continue, it is no surprise that games revenue is expected to reach stratospheric levels thanks to a growing catalogue of film and television adaptations," concludes Rua Aguete.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: Fasiha.khan@informa.com / W: www.omdia.com

Media profiles by country and age group - Nov 2022

Count and average IMDB rating of gaming IP series and movie adaptations by year

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-research-reveals-games-revenue-will-reach-215bn-by-2027-overtaking-pay-tv-and-cinema-301784491.html

SOURCE Omdia

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetEase announces "Lord of the Rings" Game Fanfiction Contest

The SLG game released by NetEase is organizing a fanfiction contest for its character Mathom Peddler, where winners will receive round-trip tickets to visit the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand .

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a Warner B ros . -licensed real-time strategy game set i n M iddle-earth. It offers players the opportunity to lead Middle-earth heroes to seize land, vie for the Ring, and then command the entirety of Middle-earth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mutiny Channels 90s Nostalgia in new Campaign for Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Mutiny Trailer Park Group 's dedicated videogame branding and advertising agency, has developed and crafted an inventive rollout for Xbox's family of Elite controllers . Central to the creative is the 45-second commercial spot entitled "XboxEliteCereal:Feedwhatmakesyou Elite" featuring gaming influencers Chica, Loserfruit and Myth.

Playing on this notion led the creative team to the idea of the coveted athlete-adorned cereal box and the jaunty, jingle-driven breakfast cereal commercials of the '80s and '90s. In addition to the commercial spot and jingle, Mutiny designed and fabricated Xbox Elite-themed cereal boxes, each one featuring the face of a gaming influencer, complete with games on the back panel and a custom Elite controller inside.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SPIN GENIE REVEALS MARKET STATISTICS ONE YEAR AFTER LEGALIZATION OF ONLINE GAMBLING IN ONTARIO

Expansion of regulated gambling in Ontario successfully attracts new casual players and in-person gamblers to the online market

Last year's launch of Ontario's iGaming market has likely brought new players to online gambling, with two-in-five (43%) online players gambling online for less than a year, and one-in-four (24%) joining in the past six months, according to a new survey commissioned by regulated online casino operator Spin Genie Ontario . The survey was conducted on the cusp of the upcoming one-year anniversary of legal internet gambling online in Ontario through the Angus Reid Forum, the most trusted source for data in the country.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dot City Gaming players will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators at the NHL 23 North American Console Finals

Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce that several of its NHL 23 competitors have qualified for the North American Console Finals.  The NHL 23 season consists of 32 individual NHL team based competitions, alongside several special events which will serve as qualifiers for the North American Console Final.  Ben 'Uninsta1l' Thomson will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, Ben 'DunkinDeli' Pasqua will be representing the New Jersey Devils and Derek 'Avez' Avery will be representing the Nashville Predators.

Dot City Gaming's NHL division has seen tremendous success so far in the current game season. This includes a 2nd and 4th place finish at the NHL All-Star Open in Florida , alongside major viewership growth for the players and teams' streaming audience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Report From Adjust Shows Positive Early Momentum For E-commerce, Fintech, And Gaming Mobile Apps In 2023

Adjust's Mobile App Trends ebook provides key insights for developers and marketers to drive strategic growth in the year ahead

Mobile marketing analytics suite Adjust today released its annual Mobile App Trends report detailing upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023, despite economic headwinds. While 2022 marked the industry's first ever slowdown, 2023 early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

