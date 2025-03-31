Future Fuels Advances District-Scale Exploration Strategy For the Hornby Basin Uranium Project; Provides Marketing Update

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully integrated exploration strategy for its 100%-owned Hornby Basin Uranium Project (the "Project" or "Hornby Project"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. This multi-phased program is designed to significantly advance the understanding and potential of the Hornby Basin through comprehensive data digitization, advanced geological modeling, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence.
This initiative marks a critical step toward unlocking the full potential of one of Canada's most underexplored yet geologically promising uranium basins.
- Comprehensive Data Compilation is Underway: Including digitization of over 200 historical assessment reports, integration of geochemical data (rock, soil, lake samples), and modernizing the Mountain Lake drill hole database.
- Geological Model and Exploration Target Development: Industry-leading consultants are engaged to deliver a 3D geological model of the Mountain Lake Deposit contained in the Project, evaluate the potential for an exploration target and commence drill hole planning.
- Modern Geophysics and Remote Sensing: Reprocessing of historical geophysical datasets to produce a basin-wide harmonized geophysical database. Undertake satellite spectral analysis including helium emission mapping to identify areas of potential uranium occurrences under sediment cover.
- AI-Driven Target Generation: Instigation of VRIFY's advanced machine learning platform to be used for property-wide data integration, deposit-scale target learning, and increased-probability uranium discovery mapping.
- Field Season Preparation: Planning exploration activities including ground truthing, potential infill drilling, airborne/ground geophysical surveys, and permitting activities.
"This is a foundational program for Future Fuels," stated Rob Leckie, President & CEO. "We're digitizing decades of inherited exploration data, building advanced geological models, and leveraging AI to guide our next steps. With the Hornby Basin now under single ownership for the first time, we're positioned to apply the full suite of modern technologies to seek new uranium discoveries and build long-term value for shareholders."
Hornby Geologic Overview
The Hornby Project is located approximately 100km NE of the historic Port Radium Uranium Mine, a significant site in Canada's uranium mining history. Port Radium was one of the world's first uranium mines, responsible for a major source of uranium during the mid-20th century. Uranium produced from Port Radium contributed to the development of the worldwide nuclear energy industry. The geological similarities and regional proximity to this historic mine emphasize the potential for exploration upside within the Hornby Basin.
The Hornby Project has the potential to host both primary and secondary uranium deposits. Primary deposits in the region are typically associated with basement-hosted hydrothermal systems, where uranium is concentrated along structural features such as faults and shear zones and deposited at certain horizons such as unconformities. Secondary uranium deposits, on the other hand, form through the redistribution of uranium by groundwater, leading to the precipitation of uranium minerals within porous sedimentary units. These secondary deposits are commonly found in roll-front settings and paleochannel environments, the relatively large extent and predictability of deposits of this style makes them an attractive exploration target. Additionally, modern extraction techniques developed for this type of sedimentary-hosted uranium further adds to the exploration rational. Both primary and secondary uranium deposit styles are common in Canada and located in areas such as Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, Nunavut's Thelon Basin and Newfoundland and Labradors Central Mineral Belt.
Despite the Hornby Basin's strong geological potential, no current state-of-the-art exploration technology has been utilized to fully delineate its uranium potential. One reason for this is the fact that no single entity/corporation has ever controlled the entire basin until now. Modern geophysical techniques, high-resolution geochemical analysis, and advanced 3D modeling have yet to be applied, leaving significant opportunities for new discoveries. Additionally, there is considerable potential to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms (MLA) to enhance exploration targeting. AI can assist in analyzing complex geological datasets, identifying subtle patterns, and predicting high-probability uranium mineralization zones with greater accuracy and efficiency. Given the extensive historical data that has been collected across the district, and the presence of a historical deposit, Future Fuels believes the Project has excellent potential to be an effective use case for this modern tech.
The Hornby Project is geologically located within the Bear Structural Province of the Canadian Shield, an area historically known for hosting highly productive uranium deposits. The Project's geology is dominated by sedimentary units of the Helikian Hornby Bay Group and the overlying Dismal Lakes Group, both of which are known to host significant uranium mineralization. The Hornby Bay Group consists primarily of fluvial sandstones and minor marine carbonates, whereas the Dismal Lakes Group represents a sequence of continental clastics with fine-grained marine sediments, all conducive to uranium deposition.
Historical geological mapping and geophysical surveys have highlighted key structural features, such as fault intersections and basement highs, which are essential controls for uranium mineralization. The combination of structural complexity, favorable lithologies, and historical exploration success increases the Project's significant discovery potential.Figure 1: Future Fuels Hornby Project with known uranium occurrences shown.
Historical Significance and Uranium Occurrences
The Hornby Basin, Athabasca Basin, and Thelon Basin are believed to be remnants of a larger single Proterozoic basin (Smith, 2003). Historical exploration has identified over 140 anomalous uranium assay results in sandstone rock samples, multiple uranium showings, and many significant radioactive occurrences (Figure 1). Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's technical report in respect of the Hornby Project, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the "Future Fuels Report"), for greater detail in respect of the occurrences.
Uranium exploration in the Hornby Basin dates back to the early 1970s when regional airborne radiometric surveys first identified significant radioactive anomalies. Subsequent detailed exploration campaigns by various operators confirmed extensive uranium mineralization associated with both sedimentary and basement-hosted settings. "The most notable discovery in the area is the Mountain Lake Uranium Deposit, which was first identified in 1976 through airborne geophysical surveys and follow-up drilling" (Future Fuels Report). There are over 200 annual assessment reports documenting the historical exploration completed on licences enclosed or intersected by the current Project mineral tenure. The vast amount of work completed by multiple different operators has an estimated replacement cost of over $30 million CAD in today's dollar terms. One company, Hornby Bay Exploration Ltd., alone conducted over $10 million CAD in exploration efforts, including several geophysical surveys that identified graphitic conductors and structural disturbances at the unconformity contact, further reinforcing the basin's uranium potential (Hornby Bay Exploration Ltd., 2004). Future Fuels has found no evidence that a complete, district wide compilation has been undertaken, and much of the reports have only been scanned with an abundance of data still left to digitize. The Company believes substantial insight can be gathered from compiling all the available data into a powerful database that can be used to narrow down on highly prospective areas in a cost-effective manner and drive further discoveries in the basin.
Marketing Update
The Company also wishes to announce that it has increased the maximum budget of its engagement with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("MCS") for the continued provision of a range of on-line marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics, by up to an additional 250,000 EUR. The services are expected to run until July 7, 2025, or until budget exhaustion. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation.
References
Future Fuels Inc. (2025). NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Hornby Basin Uranium Project. Future Fuels Inc. (the Future Fuels Report)
Hassard, F.R. (2005) - Triex Minerals Corporation, Mountain Lake Property, Nunavut (NTS 86N/7)", Technical Report for NI 43-101.
Hornby Bay Exploration Ltd. (2004). Technical Report on the Uranium Resources at Hornby Bay Basin, Nunavut. Hornby Bay Exploration Ltd.
Jefferson, C.W., & Delaney, G.D. (2006). Uranium Deposits of Canada. Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication No. 5.
Smith, J.P. (2003). Geophysical Survey Data and Uranium Assay Analysis in the Hornby Basin. Canadian Geological Survey Bulletin No. 315.
Thomas, D.J. (2004). Comparative Geological Frameworks of the Hornby, Athabasca, and Thelon Basins. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences, 41(4), 475-490.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence #L5576) is a consultant of the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.
About Future Fuels Inc.
Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.
FTUR:CA
28 March
Skyharbour Resources
Investor Insight
In the current strong market dynamic for uranium, Skyharbour Resources is a compelling investment opportunity driven by its large portfolio of exploration assets in Canada’s most prolific uranium district in the Athabasca Basin.
Overview
Nuclear energy is a key driver in the transition to net zero, offering clean, reliable, and secure power to meet global electricity demand, which is expected to grow by 50 percent in 2040.Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX :SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is strategically positioned to support this growing demand through its high-grade uranium projects. As a leading uranium exploration company, Skyharbour partners with industry stakeholders to advance projects that contribute to the secure and sustainable energy future nuclear power promises.
Skyharbour has launched its winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project, initiating its planned 16,000–18,000 metre campaign across 35–45 holes at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore projects. This initial phase at Russell will focus on exploring the project’s significant upside potential, leveraging its widespread uranium mineralization and favorable geology for large, high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium deposits.
Company Highlights
- Skyharbour Resources is a junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. They comprise 36 uranium projects, totaling over 614,000 hectares.
- The Athabasca Basin is the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdiction, boasting uranium grades averaging over 10-20 times higher than those found elsewhere.
- The company employs a multi-faceted strategy of focused mineral exploration at its core projects (Russell and Moore) while utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners.
- The company’s co-flagship Moore project is an advanced-stage uranium exploration asset featuring high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Previous drilling has returned results of 6 percent U3O8 over 5.9 meters, with a notable intercept of 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters, at a vertical depth of 265 meters.
- Adjacent to the Moore project is Skyharbour’s second core project, the Russell Lake uranium project, wherein Skyharbour has completed the acquisition of 57.7 percent interest from Rio Tinto. The Russell Lake uranium project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totaling 73,314 hectares.
- The 2024 winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project led to a new discovery of high-grade, sandstone-hosted mineralization up to 2.99 percent U3O8 intersected over 0.5 meters.
- Skyharbour has commenced its 2025 winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project with plans to complete an initial 5,000-metre diamond drilling program in 10 to 12 holes at the project
- Fully funded for combined drilling of 16,000 to 18,000 meters in 35 to 45 drill holes across Russell and Moore Lake projects
- 15,000 to 16,000 metres of additional drilling funded by partner companies at other projects in the Skyharbour’s prospect generator business including 6,000 to 7,000 meters of drilling by strategic partner Orano at the Preston project
- Management intends to continue building the prospect generator business by offering projects to partners who will fund the exploration and provide cash/stock to Skyharbour for an ownership interest in the projects; Skyharbour typically retains minority interests in the projects and equity holdings in the partners.
- The increasing focus on nuclear energy by governments globally to achieve decarbonization goals bodes well for uranium prices. Skyharbour, with key uranium assets in a top mining jurisdiction, stands to benefit from this shift in the global energy mix.
Flagship Projects
The Moore Project
This project covers an area of 35,705 hectares, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin near existing infrastructure with known high-grade uranium mineralization and significant discovery potential. Skyharbour acquired the project from Denison Mines (TSX:DML), a large strategic shareholder of the company. The project can be easily accessed year-round via winter and ice roads, streamlining logistics and reducing expenses. During the summer months, a significant portion of the property remains accessible as well. The property has been the subject of extensive historic exploration with over $50 million in expenditures, and over 140,000 meters of diamond drilling completed historically.
Moore hosts high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick zones. Over the past few years, Skyharbour Resources has conducted diamond drilling programs, resulting in the intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization in numerous drill holes along the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick structural corridor. Some of the high-grade intercepts include:
- Hole ML-199 which intersected 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters at 264 meters,
- Hole ML-202 from the Maverick East Zone which intersected 9.12 percent U3O8 over 1.4 meters at 278 meters.
- Hole ML20-09 which intersected 0.72 percent U3O8 over 17.5 meters from 271.5 meters to 289.0 meters, including 1 percent U3O8 over 10.0 meters represents the longest continuous drill intercept of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project.
- Drill hole ML-61 returned 4.03 percent eU3O8 over 10 meters;
- Drill hole ML -55 encountered high-grade mineralization, returning 5.14 percent U3O8 over 6.2 meters
- Drill hole ML -47 intersected 4.01 percent U3O8 over 4.7 meters
Merely 50 percent of the total 4.7-kilometer promising Maverick corridor has undergone systematic drilling, indicating significant discovery potential both along its length and within the underlying basement rocks at depth. Skyharbour completed a 2024 winter drill program which consisted of 2,800 meters of drilling at the project which focused on infill/expansion drilling at the Main Maverick Zone. Assay results from the program intersected 5 metres of 4.61 percent U3O8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19 percent U3O8 over 1 metre at the Main Maverick Zone from hole ML24-08. The company recently completed an additional 2024 summer drill program which consisted of 2,500m, with assays pending. It is now planning to complete 5,000 – 7,000 metres of drilling at Moore throughout 2025 which will consist of 18 to 24 holes, and will provide consistent news flow throughout the year.
Apart from the Maverick Zone, diamond drilling in various other target areas has encountered multiple conductors linked with notable structural disturbances, robust alteration, and anomalous concentrations of uranium and associated pathfinder elements.
Russell Lake Uranium Project
The Russell Lake project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property spanning 73,314 hectares, strategically positioned between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River projects. Skyharbour has completed its earn-in requirements for an option agreement with Rio Tinto and has now acquired 57.7 percent ownership interest in the Russell Lake project.
The project is adjacent to Denison’s Wheeler River project and Skyharbour’s Moore uranium project. It is supported by excellent infrastructure in terms of highway access as well as high-voltage power lines. The project has undergone a significant amount of historical exploration which includes over 95,000 meters of drilling in over 220 drill holes. The exploration identified numerous prospective target areas and several high-grade uranium showings as well as drill hole intercepts.
The property hosts several noteworthy exploration targets, including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. Skyharbour completed a 19-hole drilling program totaling 9,595 meters in three phases in 2023. The initial drilling phase encompassed 3,662 meters across eight completed holes at the Grayling Zone, followed by a second phase involving four holes totaling 2,730 meters drilled at the Fox Lake Trail Zone. The third drilling phase involved 3,203 meters across seven holes targeting additional areas within the Grayling Zone.
Drilling at Russell in 2024 was completed in two separate phases with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes. Phase One of drilling resulted in the best intercept of uranium mineralization historically on the property from hole RSL24-02, which returned a 2.5 metre wide intercept of 0.721 percent U3O8 at a relatively shallow depth of 338.1 metres, including 2.99 percent U3O8 over 0.5 metres at 339.6 metres just above the unconformity in the sandstone. The second phase of drilling was recently completed which totalled approximately 4,500 metres, with assays pending.
Skyharbour has recently commenced its 2025 drilling program at the Russell Lake project with a first phase consisting of approximately 5,000 metres to follow up on notable recent exploration success and to test new targets developed by the geological team. The focus for this phase of drilling will be on the Fork and Sphinx targets within the broader Grayling target area, as well as the M-Zone Extension target and the Fox Lake Trail target. This initial winter program will consist of 10 to 12 drill holes, with most of the targets being road accessible and near the exploration camp, bringing the drill costs down.
Secondary Projects
Falcon Uranium Project
The Falcon uranium project consists of 11 claims spanning 42,908 hectares, located approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour Resources has entered into an option agreement with North Shore Uranium, granting North Shore the right to earn an initial 80 percent interest—and up to 100 percent—in the Falcon property. To secure the initial 80 percent stake, North Shore must fulfill combined commitments totaling C$5.3 million in cash, share issuances, and exploration expenditures within three years. The remaining 20 percent can be acquired for an additional C$10 million in cash and shares.
In 2024, North Shore collected multiple samples from two of the first three uranium prospects drilled at its 55,699-hectare Falcon Property, returning anomalous uranium values exceeding 300 ppm U3O8, with a peak of 572 ppm U3O8. An exploration permit has been secured, allowing for various exploration activities, including prospecting, ground geophysics, trail and drill site clearing, line cutting, and up to 75 exploration drill holes, along with drill core storage.
North Shore Uranium further signed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation (ERFN) in Saskatchewan, outlining the key areas of collaboration between ERFN and North Shore for the Falcon property.
South Falcon East
This project comprises 16 claims covering 12,234 hectares located approximately 55 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour has optioned up to a 75 percent interest in a portion of the project to Terra Clean Energy (previously Tisdale). Terra will issue Skyharbour Resources 1,111,111 shares upfront, fund exploration expenditures totaling C$10.5 million, and pay Skyharbour Resources C$11.1 million in cash of which C$6.5 million can be settled for shares over a five-year earn-in. Skyharbour Resources will retain a minority interest in the South Falcon East.
Terra is conducting a 2,000m - 2,200m helicopter-supported drill program at the property. Three diamond drill holes have been completed on the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit, for a total of 802 m, and a fourth hole is in progress.
East Preston
This project comprises 20,674 hectares located on the west side of the Athabasca Basin. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Azincourt Uranium (TSXV:AAZ) to option 70 percent of a portion of the East Preston project to Azincourt. Since then, Azincourt earned a majority interest in the project which currently stands at 85.8 percent.
Skyharbour retains 9.5 percent ownership and Dixie Gold owns the remaining 4.7 percent.
Azincourt completed a 2023 drill program comprising 3,066 meters in 13 drill holes.
The company also completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes and results indicated the following:
- Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration zone expanded in K and H Zones
- Illite, Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in G Zone
- Illite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in A Zone
Preston
This project comprises 49,635 hectares strategically located near Fission’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Orano (formerly AREVA) Resources Canada to option a majority stake in the Preston project. Orano has fulfilled its first earn-in option interest for 51 percent in the project. Following this, Orano has formed a joint venture (JV) with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for the advancement of the project. Orano holds 51 percent interest, and the remaining is split between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold, with Skyharbour retaining 25.6 percent.
Orano Canada has completed a geophysical program at the 49,635-hectare Preston uranium project which included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for an exploration program which will consist of a planned 6,000 to 7,000 metre, helicopter-supported diamond drill program in approximately 26 holes at an average depth of 250 metres during the summer of 2025. Primary drill target areas include the previously untested Johnson Lake grid as well as the Canoe Lake grid; with the possibility of testing the recently surveyed FSAN-North and the West Preston Grids.
Hook Lake
This project comprises 16 claims covering 25,847 hectares on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. In February 2024, Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) completed an earn-in for 80 percent interest and formed a JV partnership with Skyharbour which retains the remaining 20 percent interest.
Mann Lake
This project is strategically located on the east side of the Athabasca basin, 25 km southwest of Cameco’s McArthur River Mine and 15 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October 2021, Basin Uranium signed an earn-in option to acquire a 75 percent interest in the project. Basin will pay a combination of cash and stocks over three years comprising C$4.85 million in cash plus exploration expenditure and C$1.75 million worth of shares.
South Dufferin and Bolt
The South Dufferin Project totals 13,205 hectares covering 10 claims and is located immediately south of the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The property covers the southern extension of the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts known high-grade uranium mineralization at Cameco Corp.'s Dufferin Lake zone approximately 13 kilometres to the north (highlight drill results of 1.73 percent U3O8 over 6.5 metres) and Cameco's Centennial deposit approximately 25 kilometres to the north (includes drill intersections up to 8.78 percent U3O8 over 33.9 metres).
The Bolt Project consists of two contiguous claims 100 percent owned by Skyharbour Resources Ltd. totalling 4,726 hectares and is located approximately 7 km west of the Highway 914 and about 32 km southwest of Cameco’s Key Lake Operation (which produced 209.8 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 2.32 percent U3O8 from 2 deposits, where ore from the McArthur River mine is currently processed).
A definitive agreement was recently signed in October of 2024 with UraEx Resources to earn an initial 51 percent and up to 100 percent of both the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects, collectively. For an initial 51 percent, UraEx will issue common shares having an aggregate value of C$1.15 million, make total cash payments of $450,000, and incur $3 million in exploration expenditures on both the South Dufferin and Bolt properties over a 3 year period. UraEx has an option to acquire the remaining 100 percent by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of C$2.5 million, making cash payments of $1.2 million and incurring $1.5 million in exploration expenditures over an additional two-year period.
In addition to the projects being advanced by Skyharbour and its partners, the company has 21 additional 100 percent owned projects that they’re actively seeking to option out to potential new partners in the future to add to their growing prospect generator business. All in all, Skyharbour is very well positioned to benefit from an accelerating uranium bull market with increasing demand in the backdrop of a strained supply side.
Management Team
Jordan Trimble - President and CEO
With a background in entrepreneurship, Jordan Trimble has held various positions in the resource industry, focusing on management, corporate finance, strategy, shareholder communications, business development, and capital raising with multiple companies. Prior to his role at Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager at Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario. Bayfield Ventures was subsequently acquired by New Gold (TSX:NGD) in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has established and assisted in the management of numerous public and private enterprises. He has played a pivotal role in securing significant capital for mining companies, leveraging his extensive network of institutional and retail investors.
Jim Pettit – Chairman of the Board
Jim Pettit currently serves as a director on the boards of various public resource companies, drawing from over 30 years of experience in the industry. His expertise lies in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance, particularly in the early-stage development of both private and public enterprises. Over the past three decades, he has primarily focused on the resource sector. Previously, he served as chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was acquired by New Gold in 2014.
David Cates - Director
David Cates currently serves as the president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML). Before assuming the role of president and CEO, Cates was the vice-president of finance, tax, and chief financial officer at Denison. In his capacity as CFO, he played a pivotal role in the company's mergers and acquisitions activities, including spearheading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital and International Enexco. Cates joined Denison in 2008, initially serving as director of taxation before he was appointed CFO. Prior to joining Denison, he held positions at Kinross Gold and PwC with a focus on the resource industry.
Joseph Gallucci - Director
Joseph Gallucci was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm. He possesses more than two decades of expertise in investment banking and equity research, specializing in mining, base metals, precious metals, and bulk commodities worldwide. He serves as a senior capital markets executive and corporate director. Presently, Gallucci is the managing director and head of investment banking at Laurentian Bank Securities, where he assumes responsibility for overseeing the entire investment banking practice.
Brady Rak - VP of Business Development
Brady Rak is a seasoned investment professional who has focussed on the Canadian capital markets over his 13-year career at several independent broker dealers including Ventum Financial, Salman Partners and Union Securities. As a registered investment advisor in the private client division of Ventum Financial, Brady has been involved in advising high-net-worth and corporate clients, structuring transactions, raising capital and navigating global market sentiment. Brady graduated from Northwood University with a BBA in Management and holds his Options license.
Serdar Donmez - Vice-president of Exploration
A recognized geoscientist with decades of experience in uranium exploration and development, Serdar Donmez has played an active role in numerous grassroots and advanced uranium exploration projects in northern Saskatchewan and Zambia. Donmez has an engineering degree in geology and is a registered professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. During his 17-year tenure at Denison Mines, Donmez was pivotal in advancing numerous uranium exploration and development projects. He was involved in various capacities with the Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits on Denison's Wheeler River project, from initial discovery to the completion of the feasibility study in 2023. As resource geology manager, he was integral to the development of mineral resource estimates and NI 43-101 technical reports for several advanced exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin. Additionally, he was part of a team exploring the application of in-situ recovery mining techniques for high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.
Dave Billard - Head Consulting Geologist
Dave Billard is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration and development, focusing on uranium, gold and base metals in western Canada and the western US. He served as chief operating officer, vice-president of exploration, and director for JNR Resources before its acquisition by Denison Mines. He played a crucial role in the discovery of JNR’s Maverick and Fraser Lakes B zones. Earlier in his career, he contributed to the discovery and development of several significant gold deposits in northern Saskatchewan. Prior to joining JNR, Billard worked as a geological consultant specializing in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. He also spent over 12 years with Cameco Corporation.
Christine McKechnie - Senior Project Geologist
Christine McKechnie is a geologist with a specialization in uranium deposits, particularly those hosted in the basement and associated with unconformities in the Athabasca Basin and its vicinity. Throughout her career, she has worked with various companies such as Claude Resources, JNR Resources, CanAlaska Uranium and Cameco, engaging in gold and uranium exploration activities. She completed her B.Sc. (High Honors) in 2008 from the University of Saskatchewan and completed a M.Sc. thesis on the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at the Falcon Point project. She also received the 2015 CIM Barlow Medal for Best Geological Paper.
26 March
Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador
DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first exploration program on the Ghost Lake claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Ghost Lake" or "Property"), which the Company holds an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in.
This exploration program, with a total budget of approximately $150,000, designed to advance the Company's understanding of the mineral potential of the Property, and further the prospect of drill targets. The program will include systematic rock sampling of available outcrops, lake water sampling utilizing aqua regia ICP-MS analysis, and an airborne survey conducted via a Helicopter Astar SD2 to identify geophysical anomalies and additional exploration targets.
"We are excited to start exploring the potential at Ghost Lake," said Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star. "Engaging Hardline Exploration has given us the ability to quickly advance the property, and we look forward to positive results"
Ghost Lake Property and Adjacent Projects
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/246192_1b8f0c4a5484e8d6_002full.jpg
Dark Star also announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "43-101 Technical Report on the Ghost Lake Property, Central Mineral Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador" with an effective date of December 4, 2024 for the Property (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.darkstarminerals.com.
For more information on the Option and the Property, see the Company's November 14, 2024 and March 24, 2025 news releases as well as the Technical Report filed under its profile on SEDAR+.
About Dark Star Minerals Inc.
Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex.
For further information please contact:
Marc Branson – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
E‐mail: investors@darkstarminerals.com
Telephone: 604‐816‐2555
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
25 March
Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.
The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.
23 March
Saga Metals
Investor Insight
A diversified critical minerals exploration company backed by a significant partnership with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) paving the way for strategic exploration of both uranium and lithium, Saga Metals offers a compelling investment opportunity in the global green energy transition.
Overview
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FSE:20H) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and high purity iron ore deposits. The company has five fully owned exploration assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Canada. Its primary projects, Double Mer and Legacy are prospective for uranium and lithium, respectively. Its secondary assets are Radar (titanium-vanadium) and North Wind (iron ore).
The Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, is the subject of a C$44 million joint venture option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, signed in June 2024. Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will act as a project manager for the exploration of Legacy, with the option to acquire an initial 51 percent interest in Legacy for four years.
This JV allows Saga Metals to focus on its other primary asset, the Double Mer Uranium project, a 25,600-hectare property located 90km Northeast of Goose Bay in Labrador. In Q1 2025, Saga Metals completed the final preparations for the winterized camp at the Double Mer Uranium and commenced its maiden drill program at the Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada
Company Highlights
- Saga Metals is an exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in North America consisting of uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and iron ore projects.
- Saga Metals' flagship asset is the Double Mer Uranium Property with an 18km trend verified with high-resolution magnetic survey, uranium count radiometrics, consistent counts-per-second (cps) readings and rock sample assay results of up to 4,280ppm U3O8. With numerous targets validated in the 2024 summer exploration program the company is planning for its maiden drill program this winter.
- The company entered a C$44 million joint venture with Rio Tinto to advance the exploration of the Legacy Lithium project in James Bay, Quebec.
- The Legacy Lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region.
Key Projects
Double Mer Uranium Project
The Double Mer uranium project is a 1,024 claim spanning 25,600 hectares in eastern central Labrador, 90 km north east of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. The property lies between Lake Melville and Double Mer, both inlets off the Labrador Sea. The project has seen millions of dollars worth of exploration from 1970 to 2008, and features a 10-person winterized camp. A detailed geophysical and radiometric survey, which was supported by field work, demonstrates the Double Mer property extends beyond 14 km of strike, with elevated uranium samples and CPS readings. Longer term plans include developing the project for the potential takeover by a major, similar to the recent acquisition of Fission Uranium by Paladin Energy for $1.2 billion.
Legacy Lithium
The Legacy lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec. The property is subject to the Rio Tinto partnership and the Amirault lithium property acquisition. The projects span over 65,849 hectares and hosts the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province. James Bay is within Quebec’s Plan Du Nord, which earmarks millions of dollars for development of Quebec’s northern infrastructure.Legacy is the subject of a joint option agreement between Saga Metals and Rio Tinto, under which Rio Tinto will act as project manager during the first and second option periods. The optioned property contains 663 claims spanning 34,243 hectares hosting 100 km of striking paragneiss.
Saga Metals CEO Mike Stier cited the agreement as a “significant milestone in the company’s development,” providing the necessary capital for the exploration of the Legacy lithium project.
Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC), a subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO), is advancing exploration on the optioned Legacy lithium project. In 2024, RTEC conducted geological mapping, a satellite imagery survey, and an airborne magnetics survey to assess the project’s potential. Building on these results, the company plans to expand its exploration efforts in 2025, focusing on mapping, sampling, prospecting and remainder of the airborne magnetics to refine targets.
Radar
Regional geology of the southeastern Grenville Province and the Radar property
Saga Metals owns 100 percent of this 21,750-hectare land package with road access and close proximity to a deep-water port, only 10km away from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador. The Radar project is prospective for titanium and vanadium, both critical minerals. In March 2025, Saga Metals announced it has successfully executed a maiden drill program at the Radar project. The program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion, underscoring the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.
North Wind
Located in west central Labrador, 16 km southwest of Schefferville, Quebec within the Labrador Trough, the North Wind iron project consists of 255 claim blocks under a single license. The mineral license comprises 6,375 hectares and contains eight historical drill holes which formed part of New Millennium Iron’s resource estimate 43-101 in 2013. The average grade of the drill holes, which now sit within the North Wind Iron property, was 21 percent iron over the complete eight drill holes that totaled 590 meters. Saga Metals is conducting a small boots-on-the-ground program, which it plans to progress into a drill program after confirmation of structural measurements of a prospective deposit.
Management Team
Michael Stier – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Educated in business management and finance, Michael Stier has spent the past 15 years focused on and building expertise in capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPOs, M&A and wealth management, Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed senior financial advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. In addition to Saga, Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of Rektron Group, LaFleur Minerals, and GoldHaven Resources.
Terence Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Terence Lee is a CPA with over nine years of finance experience in reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Lee has worked in financial planning, analysis and reporting for companies across various industries including mining, technology, real estate, life sciences, education and private healthcare. Lee graduated with a BA from Simon Fraser University, a Diploma of Accounting from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and articled with BDO LLP. Lee is CFO of various private and publicly listed companies.
Michael Garagan – Chief Geological Officer
With a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Michael Garagan has 15 years of experience in the exploration industry with projects across the world including Africa, Asia, North and South America. He encountered a diverse experience of deposit styles from gold to base metals in porphyry, orogenic, epithermal and VMS deposits to uranium and lithium pegmatites. Notable projects include B2 Gold’s Otjikoto project in Namibia, Night Hawk’s Colomac project in NWT, Unigold’s Neita project in the Dominican Republic, as well as Hudbay’s Lalor Mine in Snowlake, Manitoba.
Michael Waldkirch – Independent Director
Michael Waldkirch is a CPA and CGA with over 25 years of professional experience. Since 1998, he has led the accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company, specializing in accounting, tax and business consultancy services to a wide variety of public and private companies. He has represented a wide variety of public corporations including mining, oil and gas and technology companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE-American, NASDAQ and OTC-BB. He has served as CFO of numerous Canadian and US publicly listed companies, including Gold Standard Ventures and Barksdale Resources and is currently an independent board member of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).
Harrison Pokrandt - Independent Director
With 7 years of experience in mineral exploration, Harrison Pokrandt has worked on multiple styles of geology including porphyry, VMS, orogenic, Epithermal, and Carlin-style deposits throughout countries such as Canada, Nevada, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, and Mali. Primarily working in gold in multiple districts, Pokrandt has experience in exploration projects and mines within all stages of project development from grassroots to development projects as well as active mines. Some flagship projects he has experience with include B2Gold’s Fekola, Skeena Resources’s Eskay Creek, as well as B2Gold’s Back River Project. Pokrandt studied earth science at Carleton University and is currently employed at Scorpio Gold Corporation as VP of Exploration.
19 March
Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential
19 March
Guy Le Page: Copper, Uranium Top of Mind, Plus Aussie vs. Canadian Mining
As the gold price continues to trade at or near record levels, Guy Le Page, director at RM Corporate Finance, said he's seen a "big uptake" of gold stocks in Australia over the last 12 months.
Interest in lithium has dropped off, but copper, uranium and critical minerals like antimony are gaining attention.
"We’re seeing broad interest across the commodities,” Le Page told the Investing News Network (INN) at this year's Toronto-based Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
In terms of what his firm is focusing on right now, he highlighted copper and uranium.
"I think copper and uranium are front of our mind at the moment," Le Page said.
Why copper and uranium?
Copper's importance in Australia is growing as the country focuses on its road to net zero. The red metal is often used for renewable energy innovations such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels.
Major miner BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) is projecting a 70 percent increase in copper demand by 2050, and like other companies is working toward boosting its output of the key commodity.
BHP plans to double its copper production over the next decade via a significant expansion at its Olympic Dam deposit and by developing its Oak Dam deposit in South Australia.
Olympic Dam is among the world’s most significant deposits of copper, along with gold and uranium.
While uranium is not included in Australia’s latest critical minerals list, the country's output and reserves underline it as a key player in the nuclear energy sector. Data from the World Nuclear Association shows Australia is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, alongside Kazakhstan, Canada and Namibia.
Furthermore, the Minerals Council of Australia states that the country’s uranium reserves are the world’s largest, accounting for approximately one-third of global resources.
Where is RM Corporate Finance focusing?
Le Page also said his firm currently has a particular focus on North America.
"There's some great resource opportunities. We've invested a lot of money into Newfoundland, Labrador, Nunavut," he told INN. "There's quite a few Australian companies looking for copper up in the Nunavut region."
He sees RM Corporate Finance filling a gap for companies to raise smaller amounts of money.
"It's difficult for companies to raise $1 million to $5 million in Toronto. It's actually not that hard to raise $50 million to $100 million in Canada, but that smaller end is difficult, and that's a sort of void that we're filling at the moment."
For Le Page, it makes sense for investors to consider cross-border stock opportunities.
"I'd encourage the investors (in Canada) to branch out and buy some Aussie stocks," he said.
Looking more closely at jurisdiction, Le Page said stable geographies are diminishing by the hour.
Still, he explained that choosing where to invest remains a case-to-case basis, mentioning how a few areas in Africa, such as Mozambique, are currently seeing instability when they have been quite secure for a long time.
Le Page also pointed to "headaches" in West African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
Botswana is one African jurisdiction that remains interesting for mining companies. Recently, BHP announced plans to invest up to AU$40 million in Cobre’s (ASX:CBE) Kitlanya East and West copper projects.
In the same week, Globe Metals & Mining (ASX:GBE) signed its second offtake agreement with Myst Trading for the Phase 1 production from its Kanyika niobium project in Malawi.
Australia-Canada government partnerships
Australia and Canada are also working together at the government level.
Last year, the countries announced that they would be working together to improve supply chain transparency and advocate for robust ESG credentials in critical minerals markets.
Shared priorities by the countries include developing supply chain transparency and traceability to ensure fair market practices, supporting bilateral mining and service sector trade and investment and sharing information and best practices for reconciliation and economic inclusion for Indigenous peoples in critical minerals projects.
Even so, in his keynote at PDAC, BHP CEO Mike Henry warned that Canada and Australia could trail emerging mining nations such as Argentina if their governments don’t speed up permitting and lower costs.
Le Page also touched on permitting and approval in his interview with INN, saying that more streamlining and accelerating of these processes would be beneficial for mining and exploration companies.
Recent developments include a new trial to streamline eligible mining activities in Western Australia, and various commitments from the Canadian government to expedite project development.
Australia and recent trade tensions
As US President Donald Trump continues to impose tariffs, upsetting traditional global trade ties, analysts are saying that it could be the time for Canada to strengthen its relationship with Australia. In recent years, the countries have been regarded as “ideal partners” given that they share similar economic structures and values.
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute notes that Australia and Canada are well positioned to enhance their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, potentially mitigating risks associated with US trade policies.
Earlier this month, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, appealed to Australian miners to invest in Ukraine’s resource sector amid heightening tensions between the US and Ukraine.
Myroshnychenko said that rare earths may be of special interest to Australian miners as the country makes moves toward rare earths supply independence.
Click here to view the Investing News Network's PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
