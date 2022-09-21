GamingInvesting News

FTX US today highlighted that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with GameStop. Through this partnership, FTX US will collaborate with GameStop to introduce its customer base to the digital asset ecosystem.  As a result of this partnership, FTX US will be GameStop's exclusive crypto exchange partner in the U.S. and GameStop will be FTX US's preferred retail gaming partner.

Logo for FTX.US (PRNewsfoto/West Realm Shires Services Inc.)

Brett Harrison , President of FTX US, commented on the news, "At FTX US, we prioritize the experience of our users, a belief that is shared by GameStop and one that has played an integral role in establishing the company as the premier video game retailer for consumers. We are excited for GameStop to become our preferred video game retail partner in the U.S. and leverage their high-traffic retail locations and significant web presence to further merge gaming and crypto fans."

This strategic partnership is the latest move by FTX US to expand its footprint across the U.S. market and bring digital assets to new audiences. The two companies are launching a series of online marketing, in-store and e-commerce campaigns, introducing GameStop's audience to the FTX US brand. Additionally, GameStop will offer customers exclusive rewards through FTX US gift cards being sold in select stores.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become a market-leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

Media Contact
Jay Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of FTX US)
ftxus@mgroupsc.com
646-859-5951

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftx-us-highlights-strategic-partnership-with-gamestop-301629634.html

SOURCE FTX US

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Mirror Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

The Mirror announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 on October 19-20 . For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

gDEX becomes the Largest Web3 Community Gaming Platform in the Metaverse

In less than 4 months out of stealth, gDEX Metaverse has taken the industry by storm by becoming the largest Web3 Community Gaming Platform in the Metaverse. Even more so notable, they achieved this during the biggest crash the crypto markets have seen to date, proving that if one provides real value and solutions in their products, users will join no matter what state the economies are in.

gDEX becomes the Largest Web3 Community Gaming Platform in the Metaverse

At a glance, gDEX provides a low-to-no-cost Web3 gaming solution with 6 of their core products fully developed and live. This suite of products is loved and used by more than 115 games, 60 guilds, 60,000 scholars and 300,000 Registered Metaverse Passport users.

On the backend, their team brings over 60 combined years of gaming and Web3 experience including Pokemon, Disney Games, Tron, TechStars Web3, Final Fantasy, and more. At the same time, gDEX is also backed and advised by top professional gaming influencers with 30M followers and 5Bn views combined.

Like Steam, which created an online platform & enhanced the experience players, guilds & game studios have when using console platforms, gDEX is expanding this model into Web3…but taking it much further. Firstly, gDEX solutions focus on reducing & improving every step of the gaming experience for games, players, and guilds in Web3. This makes them the first company in the market to provide real solutions to real problems. For games and developers, gDEX's Lego block suite of Web3 chain agnostic tools helps games drive revenue, increase usability, manage gaming assets, become cross-platform compatible, and scale communities across the metaverse.

Their core tools include the world's first Metaverse Passport - a developable, tradable & rentable cross-platform SSO Web3 gaming ID that tracks a player's journeys & assets across the metaverse. There is also the Guild Management Tool which allows guilds to manage the entire process of Web3 gaming efficiently and scale their business across games & chains. Finally, there are the GameFi Missions which games and guilds can customize & deploy gamified acquisition, loyalty & retention programs with reward-driven achievements.

Games and developers wanting to reach success in Web3 by providing their users the best gaming experience in the metaverse can seamlessly integrate with gDEX's Unified Chain-Agnostic API Portal. Their tools are composable, plug & play & can be integrated within a matter of hours to a few days.

gDEX can help players, guilds and gaming communities to manage their entire gaming experience and gaming assets from one platform. They can monetize their gamer identities, onboard games easily and manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their own unique metaverse passport (Web3 Gamer ID) which is fully transferable, tradeable, and rentable.

gDEX has created a global real-time metaverse network of games, guilds and players on its platform. gDEX has created a global real-time metaverse network of games, guilds & players on its platform. It gives access to this network through its suite of Dapps, in order to efficiently match demand for games with supply of players, guilds & communities & optimize the management of the entire Web3 gaming experience. This network creates symbiotic value for all participants through integrations. As the network expands, more value is created for current and new participants entering the space.

Despite the downturn in market conditions, the metaverse continues to grow as more and more participants enter the space. Among these include, experienced game creators launching their own AAA web3 games, seasoned professional gamers going into web3 esports, and even mass movement of community creators entering the web3 space to better monetize their mods! As all of them converge, platforms like gDEX are poised to seize the opportunity to unite them under their banner, both centralizing and decentralizing the power dynamics of the gaming industry under a single platform.

Learn more about gDEX: https://linktr.ee/gdex

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdex-becomes-the-largest-web3-community-gaming-platform-in-the-metaverse-301629604.html

SOURCE gDEX METAVERSE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SkyBridge Capital Leads Series A Funding Round for Leading Metaverse Company Vulcan Forged

Funding to further accelerate company growth and scale operations in North America and existing key markets

Vulcan Forged ("the Company") a leading blockchain game studio and decentralized application ("dApp") incubator, announced today that it has secured Series A funding led by SkyBridge Capital ("SkyBridge"), a global alternative investment firm specializing in cryptocurrencies, digital assets, fintech and venture capital.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT to Introduce Self-Serve Lottery Terminals in Ontario via 15-Year Contract with OLG

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, was chosen by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") following a competitive procurement as the primary technology provider of self-serve lottery terminals. This agreement marks the first time that self-serve technology is expected to be available to lottery players in Ontario . The contract will run until June 2027 and includes 10 additional one-year contract extension options. Subject to further government approvals, terminals will begin to be installed in retail locations in the second half of 2023.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"As OLG embarks on the next evolution of lottery play in Ontario , we will work with key partners like IGT to deliver responsible, secure and convenient access to player-favorite lottery games," said Duncan Hannay , OLG President and CEO. "The introduction of self-serve lottery technology throughout Ontario would allow us to continue to drive sales and maximize revenue for provincial priorities for the benefit of the people of Ontario ."

"IGT is excited to partner with OLG to responsibly enhance the player experience in Ontario with the debut of our self-serve lottery terminals," said Jay Gendron , IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "As the largest lottery in Canada , OLG consistently leads the charge in modernizing the player journey for its customers. IGT's self-serve technology complements OLG's goals for innovation and provides added convenience, functionality and unrivaled experiences for players."

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will provide OLG with 1,400 GameTouch™ 28 self-serve lottery terminals for deployment at lottery retailers across Ontario. The GameTouch 28 terminals are built on more than 30 years of experience designing and deploying some of the industry's most advanced self-serve solutions. The terminals include responsible gaming functionality and AODA-compliant accessibility features such as a pin pad and audio jack to enhance convenience for all lottery players. Throughout the duration of the contract, additional self-serve terminals such as IGT's GameTouch Draw may also be installed.

In addition to the self-serve lottery terminals, IGT will provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system, and retailer advisory services.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC , or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-to-introduce-self-serve-lottery-terminals-in-ontario-via-15-year-contract-with-olg-301628852.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZOTAC GAMING Announces the GeForce RTX 40 Series PowerED BY the next generation GPU ARCHITECTURE

ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, ushers in a new era of PC gaming with the unveiling of its next-generation ZOTAC GAMING graphics card line-up built on the breakthrough NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES

The GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

Leveraging an all-new aerodynamic inspired design with a bevy of more powerful features, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces key innovations that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB series each will come in 3 models - AMP Extreme AIRO , Trinity OC and Trinity.

"We are excited to present our most advanced graphics cards utilizing the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to new frontiers," said Tony Wong , Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "In this generation we implement an innovative aerodynamic design featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core. With the inclusion of the 40 series processor alongside refinements to hardware, design, and usability, ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards mark a milestone by bringing out the best in the next-gen GPU and industry-leading technologies to PC games."

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES AMP EXTREME AIRO

THE ULTIMATE GPU

ZOTAC GAMING redefines its ultimate graphics card with the new flagship model – AMP Extreme AIRO . It is the go-to solution for enthusiasts who desire top-tier performance. Refined in every aspect and utilizing an Air-Optimized design, the AMP Extreme AIRO provides blazing speed and outstanding thermal efficiency that is second to none.

New and exclusive capabilities featured only on the AMP Extreme AIRO include the counter-rotating fan design that enable smooth airflow, extreme power phase design for stable power delivery, and a strong metal die-cast backplate to ensure maximum durability. The AMP Extreme AIRO also elevates the gaming setup with its all-around RGB lighting with 5 customizable zones for extraordinary visibility.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES TRINITY

THE BALANCED TRINITY

Using cutting-edge cooling technologies derived from the flagship model, the Trinity model and its OC variant are built upon a powerful engineering foundation. Both models encompass a trio of powerful cooling fans, a large heatsink that fills the card's footprint, noise-reducing enhancements, durability reinforcement and addressable RGB elements. The result is a balanced embodiment of power, performance, cooling, and durability that packs the punch to offer gamers the needed blistering FPS in the latest titles.

THE COOLEST ICESTORM

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces IceStorm 3.0 – its most powerful cooling system ever built. Mounted on the AMP Extreme AIRO are triple large fans that feature twice the height and blade width of the previous generation to enable optimal airflow. All models come equipped with a colossal aluminum fin stack spanning the full length of the card, paired with a vapor chamber and up to 9 composite copper heatpipes to take on the most intense thermal challenges. Additionally, airflow can exhaust more freely through ventilation paths from every side to boost cooling efficiency.

QUIETER ACOUSTIC PROFILE

New noise-reducing features are brought to the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series to enhance gaming immersion. The AMP Extreme AIRO is equipped with a counter-rotating center fan to reduce air turbulence, minimizing noise with a smoother airflow. All models feature anti-vibration pads and automatic fan stop control, resulting in lower noise levels and extended fan longevity. In addition, users can adjust fan rotations independently or switch between two distinct BIOS modes via a physical switch or through the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility.

DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY

Built to last and perform, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series boasts a strong foundation for peak performance. The overall rigidity of AMP Extreme AIRO is enhanced with a solid die-cast metal backplate and a rear retention bracket. The 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card spreads the load between 24+4 power phases for more power stability and improved temperatures. The cooling fans on all models feature durable dual ball fan bearings that reduce rotational friction and further prolongs fan lifespan. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series also comes with a bundled metal GPU support stand for additional reinforcement.

ALL AROUND SPECTRA

The dedicated SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system of ZOTAC GAMING enables vibrant colored lighting with unique animated effects powered by addressable RGB LEDs. On the AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card, users can customize different modes and colors for 5 lighting zones at the top, front, side and rear, or synchronize the whole to function as one. The beauty of the RGB presence on top is enhanced by an iridescent and translucent coating that allows lighting paths underneath to shine through. All models feature a 3-pin RGB header and a bundled cable, enabling the lighting of the ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards and a compatible RGB LED strip perfectly in sync.

NEW FireStorm Utility

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, SPECTRA RGB lighting effects, and one-click BIOS switching.

AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Series will be available starting Early October, 2022, while the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB Series will be available beginning Early November, 2022. Local availability dependent on regional supply and delivery.

Available models:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ABOUT ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zotac-gaming-announces-the-geforce-rtx-40-series-powered-by-the-next-generation-gpu-architecture-301628684.html

SOURCE ZOTAC Technology Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c8368.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zilliqa to accelerate gaming ecosystem development through partnership with XBorg

Zilliqa will be working with Swissborg's gaming arm XBorg to accelerate its gaming ecosystem development through a series of strategic collaborations that include event organisation, co-marketing activities, and more

Zilliqa a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organisations and Web3 gaming communities, to advance the development of its rapidly-expanding game ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×