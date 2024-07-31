Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Strengthening of Copper Asset Portfolio with binding Option Agreement executed for the acquisition of up to 80% of York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project via a staged earn-in (Acquisition)1.
  • The York Harbour Project is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay Copper Project, in Newfoundland, Canada.
  • Alongside the Acquisition, FTL raised approximately $1.64m (before costs) by way of a placement to strategic investors together with a non-renounceable entitlement issue to existing eligible shareholders1.
  • Experienced Exploration & Mining Geologist Glenn Poole appointed as Chief Executive Officer2.
  • Firetail satisfied the Peruvian Projects Stage 1 Performance Milestone through successful completion of a minimum 5,000m diamond drilling campaign at the Picha Copper Project, achieving mineralised intersection targets of over 10m at 2.5% Cu, with the best intercept comprising 2.81% over 13m1.

Commenting on the June Quarter, Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, said:

“The last quarter was of strategic importance to Firetail, as we were able to increase copper exposure with the the acquisition of the York Harbour Project. The York Harbour project was chosen for advanced exploration and its potential to enhance shareholder value, in line with the Board’s vision of securing high-quality copper assets in Tier 1 locations.

“With a portfolio of high quality assets, we were able to attract a high calibre CEO into the business with the appointment of Glenn to Firetail's team. We can now ensure that we have the right in house technical expertise to advance these assets and deliver on our strategy and unlock value for shareholders.

“Furthermore, Firetail achieved a significant milestone with 5,000m of drilling completed at the Picha Copper Project, having intersected promising grades of 2.8% Cu over a 13m interval. This success underscores the prospectivity of the project, prompting further exploration to realise the project’s full potential“

Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
