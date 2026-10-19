Frontieras North America Joins Cadillac Formula 1 Team as Official Energy Transformation Partner

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team and Frontieras North America today announced a multi-year global partnership to push the limits of American innovation in the world's toughest laboratory, Formula 1®.

As the Cadillac Formula 1® Team's Official Energy Transformation Partner, Frontieras North America will bring American energy innovation closer to the track.

The partnership unites two new entrants establishing themselves in industries built around history and legacy. Cadillac Formula 1® Team is the first new team on the Formula 1® grid in a decade, taking on legacy brands and long-tenured constructors on its own terms. Frontieras North America is doing the same in energy — built on the belief that the world's most abundant resource has never been fully unlocked, and that its advanced energy technology can change that. Both share the belief that American boldness, ingenuity, and industriousness can produce real breakthroughs.

"Innovation has always been part of America's story, and this partnership is another chapter in it," said Tyler Epp, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Cadillac Formula 1® Team. "Frontieras and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team speak the same language; we're two American brands built to challenge the status quo in industries where the margins are narrow and the stakes are high. Through innovation and tenacity, we share a common belief that we can compete with more experienced peers on a global stage."

Matthew McKean, Co-Founder and CEO, Frontieras North America added: "Formula 1® demands vision, engineering, athleticism, and the courage to take risks that most people would never consider. It brings together nations that compete everywhere else and unites them under a shared respect for human ingenuity. Energy asks the same of us. Frontieras built FASForm™ to serve the world, and as Cadillac's Energy Transformation Partner, we're proud to carry an American story onto the global stage where bridges between nations are built."

Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team combines engineering excellence with a clear focus on innovation and performance. Just as Cadillac's drivers and engineers are matching physical precision with split-second decision-making under pressure, Frontieras North America is applying that same discipline to energy — treating advanced fuel extraction as a test of ingenuity as demanding as anything on track.

Frontieras North America will harness the global platform of Formula 1® to build visibility and credibility on the world stage — reaching not only race fans, but the institutions, investors, and long-term partners watching where American energy innovation goes next.

About Frontieras
Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company working to redefine the entire global sector of coal utilization. Through its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation technology, Frontieras converts coal and other hydrocarbons into clean fuels, fertilizers, and industrial chemicals through a zero-waste process. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is planning to construct its first commercial-scale facility in Mason County, West Virginia. For company news, announcements, and future updates, visit frontieras.com.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team
The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1® World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up — from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team made its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports
TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

About GM
General Motors (NYSE: GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower-emission cars, trucks and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Corporate Contacts:
Nora Shepard
Frontieras North America
VP Communications
+1 (346) 637-4658 Office
communication@frontieras.com

Beatrice Brawer
Cadillac Formula 1® Team
Business Communications Director
babrawer@gmail.com

IBN.Ai
Austin, Texas
www.IBN.Ai
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@IBN.Ai

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND IMPORTANT NOTICES

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's multi-year partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, the potential for discussions regarding the possible development and integration of Frontieras' technology and derived products into the team's vehicles, operations or racing activities, and the anticipated scope and duration of the partnership. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including technical feasibility, testing and validation, and the parties' ability to agree on specific programs. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.


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