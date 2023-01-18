Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Precious MetalsInvesting News

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

• GS2228

2.56 g/t Au over 44m
1.23 g/t Au over 104.2m

• GS2230

1.58 g/t Au over 128.1m

• GS2163

2.29 g/t Au over 31m
1.0 g/t Au over 91m

• GS2229

1.25 g/t Au over 90m

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional eleven holes ( 9,042.1m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

The past two years have seen the most concerted exploration effort Golden Summit ever undertaken on the project with the drilling of over 83,000 meters holes in 130 holes, additional geophysics (CSAMT and AMT) and soil sampling. The drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and has extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly has not  been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.

Additional geophysics was completed on the Saddle Zone, which lies 4km east of the Dolphin/Cleary Zone. The Saddle Zone is comprised of series of narrow veins that correlate well with strong gold in soil geochemistry. Like the Cleary Hill Zone, the Saddle Zone also hosts a historic high-grade gold producer, the American Eagle (60,000 ounces at 1.6 oz/t Au).

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Dolphin

GS2220

371.9

-70

360

49.6

70

20.4

0.61






135.2

153.5

18.3

1.97






215.9

251

35.1

0.97











GS2216

821.6

-70

360

128.1

569.6

441.5

0.62


including




437.6

473.6

36

1


including




517.5

569.6

52.1

1.22






636.4

638.4

2

58.5











GS2219

715.7

-70

360

329

648

319

0.63


including




329

374

45

0.96


including




450.4

533

82.6

0.87











GS2224

1074.1

-70

360

604.4

955.2

350.8

0.58


including




604.4

668.7

64.3

0.85











GS2210

1188.4

-70

360

523.3

840.3

317

0.67











GS2228

537.7

-70

360

241.3

259.3

18

0.96


including




273.5

317.5

44

2.56


including




298.7

300.9

2.2

25.2






352.7

456.9

104.2

1.23


including




352.7

354.5

1.7

17.3











GS2230

1229.6

-70

360

421.2

866.9

445.7

0.81


including




738.8

866.9

128.1

1.58


including




738.8

741.9

3.1

17.1


including




812

815.4

3.4

17.8






1217

1220

3

13.2











GS2163

732.4

-70

360

121

163.7

42.7

1.1






339.9

370.9

31

2.29






502.2

593.4

91

1

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Holes GS2228, GS2230, and GS2163 were drilled on the Dolphin side of the CVS, while GS2229 was drilled on the Cleary side.  Holes GS2228 was entirely within schists in the northern part of the CVS, while GS2230 and GS2163 were within intrusive for the upper part of the holes, with the stronger mineralization occurring within the schists in the footwall of the intrusive. GS2229, on the Cleary side, was drilled as a deeper test of the CVS and located approximately 600 metres south of the historic Cleary Hill Mine workings.

Kristina Walcott , President and CEO stated : "The 2020 – 2022 program continues to be tremendously successful returning broad intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrates the existence of a broader higher grade corridor within the interpreted CVS".

CLEARY

Drilled in a north-south fence line, GS2229, GS2233, and GS2235 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS. Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2229

796.9

-70

360

485

746

261

0.76


including




572

662

90

1.25


including




656

659

3

13











GS2233

827.8

-70

360

211.3

244.5

33.2

0.86






542

574.1

32.1

0.88











GS2235

746

-70

360

512

557.8

45.8

0.84






594.7

677.8

83.1

1.17


including




665.8

666.8

1

56.8

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Links to Drill Plan Map & Cross Section – 479350E
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/drill_plan_map.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/section_479350e.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c3572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

as well as numerous high-grade intercepts including:

  • 47.6 G/T AU OVER 1.8M
  • 27.8 G/T AU OVER 1.3M
  • 20.2 G/T AU OVER 3.0 M

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional seven holes ( 5,997.7m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 6 holes ( 3,925m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Holes GS2136, and GS2221 were drilled to the north in the Tolovana Area. Results from both holes demonstrate the potential for broad zones of higher-grade mineralization.   GS2221 was intended to intersect the downdip of the high-grade mineralization intersected in GS2121 where the bottom 62.4 metres ( 492.9m to 555.3m ) averaged 4.54 g/t Au and included multiple high grade intercepts. GS2221intersected 73.1 m grading 4.26 g/t Au within the lower part of a broader mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF SOUTH32 FROM THE SHORTY CREEK OPTION AGREEMENT

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF SOUTH32 FROM THE SHORTY CREEK OPTION AGREEMENT

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (Freegold) announces that South32 Limited (South32) has provided notice of its intention and election not to further fund any further Tranche Payments as defined in, and in terms of, the Option Agreement, and accordingly the Option Agreement has been terminated. Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

The work funded by South32 over the last three years, has provided additional understanding of the mineralization at Shorty Creek with most of the work focused outside of the Hill 1835 target area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high. Additional work by Freegold is expected to focus on the geochemical anomalies, with coincident magnetic highs located throughout the project area as well as additional follow-up in the Hill 1835 Area.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional twelve holes ( 7,668m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Drilling at Golden Summit continues to successfully delineate broad zones of greater 1 g/t Au mineralization over significant widths. Drilling since 2020 has also demonstrated significant widths of greater than 2 g/t Au within the interpreted Cleary Vein Swarm (CVS). See included sections for further detail.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General Meeting

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX:FGOVF) (" Freegold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting ") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022 (the " Circular ") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 96,220,856 shares were voted representing approximately 28.49% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Ron Ewing

95,557,011

99.31

663,845

0.69

Kristina Walcott

95,500,536

99.251

720,320

0.749

Alvin Jackson

95,263,691

99.005

957,165

0.995

David Knight

95,588,240

99,343

632,616

0.657

Gary Moore

82,186,891

85.415

14,033,965

14.585

Garnet Dawson

83,083,990

86.347

13,136,866

13.653

Gregory Hanks

95,588,962

99.343

631,894

0.657

Glen Dickson

81,101,224

84.287

15,119,632

15.713

Reagan Glazier

96,161,212

99.938

59,644

0.062

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks , as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c3703.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first three drill holes of the fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. These three holes were part of a six-hole program (977.1 metres) that tested a new near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target (see Figure 1). All three of the holes returned high-grade gold assays, including some of the richest intercepts yet reported from the project

Drillholes 22MJ021 and 22MJ022 both encountered significant high-grade gold at depths of less than 20 metres below surface. The best intercept in this round of results was 15.5m of 13.09 g/t gold in 22MJ021, which began just below the covering glacial sediments at 11m downhole depth. Importantly, these holes were drilled perpendicular to the drilling orientation favoured in the previous campaigns and appear to have successfully confirmed that the observed cross-structures host significant mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program has re-commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The first hole of the Phase 2 program, GEM22-03 was completed in December 2022 and drilling of the second Phase 2 hole began in the second week of January 2023 . Borehole GEM23-04 is targeting a strong conductive anomaly approximately 0.73 miles (1.17 kilometres) northwest of hole GEM22-02 and is planned to test the deepest part of the Gemini basin to an estimated depth of 2,000 feet (609.75 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #408 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Shares Results from Its Optioned Staghorn Property

Quadro Shares Results from Its Optioned Staghorn Property

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final geochemical reporting of trenching and channel sampling from previously announced high grade gold results (refer to TRU Precious Metals Corp.'s ("TRU") news release dated November 23, 2022) from recent work completed by TRU on Quadro's recently optioned Staghorn property in Central Newfoundland and completed 130m northwest of the main Mark's Pond Shear zone.

"TRU collected a total of 159 channel samples within the recently excavated 275 m long trench, including 85 samples within a 23 m long easterly extension at the southern end of the trench along strike of a visible gold-bearing volcaniclastic and graphitic shear zone. This newly discovered high-grade gold zone has been named the "Northcott Gold Zone" to recognize the significant discoveries made by prospector Ed Northcott in this area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Presents Highly Positive Geophysical and Geochemical Survey Results at La Virginia

Silver Viper Presents Highly Positive Geophysical and Geochemical Survey Results at La Virginia

  • Detailed mapping and geochemical sampling following a TITAN MT Deep Penetrating Geophysical Survey has identified new targets at El Molino , and along the Macho Libre Trend.
  • Geological mapping and rock and chip-channel sampling has outlined new targets at Los Cantiles, El Oriental and the eastern and southern sectors of Macho Libre.
  • The new prospecting area, Los Cantiles, garnered surface chip channel sample results up to 5.7 g/t gold and 148 g/t silver.
  • Dump samples up to 17.8 g/t gold and 1,001 g/t silver, and chip-channel samples up to 4.2 g/t gold and 310 g/t silver, have been located at the El Oriental Target.
  • Hydrothermal silicified breccia with up to 2.36 g/t gold and 71 g/t silver has been outlined at the Macho Libre Target.
  • At El Molino , several new structures have been outlined, containing breccias with quartz boiling type textures, with initial results up to 1.6 g/t gold and most analytical results pending.
  • At El Molino , ongoing soil sampling reveals continuous gold and silver anomalies, with supportive infill results from north-west to south-east along the trend.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities within the La Virginia Silver-Gold Project, located in Sonora, Mexico . Exploration activities continued throughout 2022 at the northern portion of the La Virginia Project, principally along the south and south-east extensions of the El Rubi Deposit.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

In Q2 2022, Silver Viper received the TITAN MT deep-penetrating geophysical survey results from Quantec Geoscience Ltd. The geophysical survey comprised fifteen lines oriented at 51° true north and four orthogonal lines oriented at 321° true north, focused on the central area of the El Rubi Deposit, as well as the Paredones and El Molino areas. The geophysical study shows high conductivity anomalies, correlating with previously identified prospects in the area, that are associated with low-magnetic gradients. The results provide important information to refine future drilling plans, as resistivity sections revealed many sub-vertical, low-medium resistivity structures projected to more than 1.0-kilometre depth. The high conductivity anomalies connected these sub-vertical structures, bounded by major high-resistivity-plots, going deeper than 500 metres depth.  By combining the 2D and 3D combined depth-image maps, the structural and geological data, and airborne magnetic survey, we defined select targets where our exploration team has carried out detailed mapping, soil, rock, and chip-channel sampling.

The collection of geochemical samples accompanied detailed geological mapping, focusing on the structures, breccias, and geophysical anomalies. Chip, dump, and channel samples were collected around El Molino , El Rubi and the northern portion of the Macho Libre Target. The southern and southeastern portions of Macho Libre were not covered by the geophysics survey. However, geological mapping and rock, chip-channel sampling led to the definition of new targets called Los Cantiles and El Oriental, as well as new structures around the Macho Libre area.

The sampled structures around El Oriental, Los Cantiles and Macho Libre are mainly silicified hydrothermal breccias with quartz veining, like those seen in the El Rubi area. Samples around the El Molino Target show hydrothermal breccia with quartz boiling-type manifestations such as lattice and comb textures.

The Los Cantiles Target is located at the southern extension of El Rubi (south-western side of Macho Libre). The chip channel samples were collected from an irregular structure, an andesitic dyke and hydrothermal altered breccia. Fourteen of the eighteen samples returned an average grade of 1.6 g/t gold and 54.7 g/t silver and maximum values of 5.7 g/t gold and 148 g/t silver. Another breccia with quartz stockwork yielded a result of 1.69 g/t gold and 23 g/t silver.

At El Oriental, located to the south of the El Rubi deposit, silicified breccia with evident chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization are responsible for high gold and silver anomalies. Dump samples taken from an old shaft returned 17.8 g/t gold and 1,001 g/t silver. Furthermore, chip-channel samples returned 4.2 g/t gold and 310 g/t silver. Chip-channel samples from a second structure (El Oriental 2) returned 0.3 g/t gold and 66 g/t silver.

At Macho Libre, chip-channel sampling along several structures yielded results of 2.0 g/t gold and 116 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver, and 1.0 g/t gold and 63 g/t silver. Hydrothermal breccia at the eastern portion of Macho Libre, called El Corral, displaying boiling textures (comb texture), returned 2.36 g/t gold and 71 g/t silver. A rock sample with hydrothermal breccia collected at the central Macho Libre dyke returned 0.4 g/t gold and 1.0 g/t silver.

At the El Molino Target, south-east of the El Rubi Deposit, the target is characterized by several structures with strong silicified brecciation and with evident boiling-type quartz textures. Several new structures (potential drill targets) were identified in Q4 2022. Due to lateness in the season, most of the geochemical results are pending. Initial chip-channel results on some breccias returned 1.6 g/t gold, 0.5 g/t gold, 0.3 g/t gold, and 0.2 g/t gold respectively. These initial results combined with the previously published geochemical results, confirm the El Molino Target exhibits continuously high gold and silver geochemical anomalies, south-eastward along the trend.

Additionally, the soil sampling campaign performed in November 2022 along the south-eastward extension of the El Molino trend consisted of 3 lines, approximately N 50° E, separated by 200 m , and generating a total of 60 samples. The objective was to cover the south-eastern extension of the El Molino Trend, an area that coincides with a medium-high conductivity geophysical anomaly. The results show anomalous silver and gold mineralization continues from north-west to south-east and confirms the mineralization potential of the El Molino Target.

Silver Viper plans to drill as soon as the targets are fully defined and understood. The exploration team continues with detailed mapping and sampling and await the pending analytical results.

Silver Viper's President and CEO Steve Cope states, "The ongoing exploration program is showing the potential to host significant mineralization at many locations within the Property. We look forward to testing a number of the preferred targets with the anticipation that additional discoveries will materialize".

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralization.  The Property and historical exploration database were acquired by way of option agreements made with two distinct parties. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend.  Silver Viper's reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

Silver Viper has completed a total of 141 drill holes at La Virginia for a combined 44,687 metres. Exploration drilling has paused awaiting the processing of the geophysical survey data along with the interpretation of mapping and sampling data.  Drilling has been completed by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp.  Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work including 52,635 metres of drill core from 188 diamond drill holes, generated by the efforts of previous operators between 2010 and 2013. The Company is expanding upon this work by continuing exploration north and south into prospective untested ground.

The 2021 mineral resource estimate was based upon drilling completed by Silver Viper between 2018 and 2021 and by previous operators between 2010 and 2013 (see news release dated May 3, 2021 ).

QA/QC

Analytical results of drilling intercepts reported by Silver Viper reflect samples of halved HQ or NQ2 diameter diamond drill core submitted directly to Bureau Veritas, Hermosillo, Sonora , Mexico.  Samples were crushed, split and pulverized as per Bureau Veritas method PRP70-250, then analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay fusion on a 30-gram split with AAS finish, and for a multi-element suite including silver by multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES/MS finish. Samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10g/t Au or 200g/t Ag were re-tested by lead collection fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (method code FA530).  Silver Viper monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

Silver Viper has possession of all current and historical diamond drill core and sample pulps as generated on the property since 2010.  The Company has conducted a review of the historical drilling data by physical checks of existing drill pads and drill core and verified the tenor of mineralized intervals by portable XRF on core and sample pulps.   Silver Viper has further confirmed the veracity of historical data by diamond drilling of ten core holes at Las Huatas, Con Virginia, and the northern extension of El Oriental target areas. This work confirms the accuracy of location and ranges of mineralization as indicated by the 2010-2013 database.

Tatiana Alva Jimenez , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Belcarra Group Management, is the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in exploration work, the most recent site visit was conducted in November 2022 .

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.  The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-presents-highly-positive-geophysical-and-geochemical-survey-results-at-la-virginia-301720326.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c1852.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

$1.92M Refund For R&D Activities Undertaken By RareX

Drilling Success Continues At The EL Guayabo Gold Project, Ecuador

Drilling Commences At Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project

Related News

Uranium Investing

VIDEO — Justin Huhn: Uranium Cycle Now in Third Inning, Key Market Drivers for 2023

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Lithium Investing

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Base Metals Investing

Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

×