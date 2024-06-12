Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

  • An average gold recovery of 77% from eight composites using conventional processing techniques – gravity and CIL (carbon-in-leach)
  • 97% using gravity + flotation.
  • A flowsheet of gravity-flotation-CIL on reground concentrate yields 72% gold recovery along with a high mass desulfurized tailings stream
  • Further optimization studies are underway.

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results based on the initial metallurgical test work completed from the 2020 2022 drill program. The program's objectives were:

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Determination of gold recovery and gold deportment to products using standard and commercially employed mineral processing unit operations
  • Initial environmental assessment of process tailing stream(s)
  • Characterization of gold losses to focus ongoing metallurgical programs to optimize the flowsheet design.

Eight drill core composites representing various locations and grades within the Dolphin/Cleary areas were generated using continuous drill intervals selected to represent potential mill feed. ( See map below for hole locations. ) The drill hole and interval selections encompassed the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. Results demonstrate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and amenable to conventional processing techniques. The composites were prepared using laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. The eight drill hole composites used 1,192m of drill intercepts representing 587 continuous mineralized intervals with over 5,100kg of material.  Results from individual holes demonstrate recoveries up to 87.5%.  The average recovery from the eight composites was 77% using gravity and CIL. Recoveries increased to an average of 97.5% where gravity + flotation were utilized. Environmental characterization using standard ABA protocols gave a NP:AP ratio of 85:1 on the flotation tailings stream, which would classify them as non-acid generating.

Metallurgical Composite Hole Results

DDH no.

from m

to m

geochem

test calc grade

gold recovery %






grav/flot/regr CIL

grav/CIL

gravity

grav+flot




Au g/t

Au g/t














GS2201

441.1

648.3

1.44

1.06

88.2

87.1

45.0

99.2










GS2203

287.8

478

2.13

2.24

75.1

77.2

48.2

97.6










GS2206

383.1

586.1

1.17

1.02

80.2

87.5

42.7

97.3










GS2207

261.9

468.7

1.35

1.78

60.1

70.2

37.8

98.1










GS2208

266.3

367.2

1.33

1.48

48.1

53.3

25.3

97.5










GS2209

419

544.5

1.26

1.54

73.6

81.2

50.7

97.0










GS2168

352.7

479.5

0.75

0.83

63.7

73.2

31.1

94.3










GS2167

396.3

428

2.15

1.01

71.7

69.2

49.5

96.3










overall predicted grade

1.43















overall calc grade/recovery from test work


1.43

72

77

42

97

The drilling success at Golden Summit since 2020 has been truly remarkable. It has significantly increased the resource and enhanced the project's potential. These positive metallurgical results further solidify Golden Summit's potential. The current pit-constrained resource at Golden Summit hosts both an oxide and a primary resource. The oxide resource is contained within the top 70% metres. Previous column testwork on the oxide material demonstrated that heap leach gold recoveries of 85% can be achieved within two weeks.

Pit Constrained OXIDE Resource using $1,792 Gold

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.15

Indicated

52,030,000

0.39

657,000

0.15

Inferred

18,187,000

0.47

272,000

(approximately top 70 metres)

Pit Constrained PRIMARY Resource using $1,792 Gold: ( February 2023 )

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.45

Indicated

407,544,000

0.92

12,011,000

0.45

Inferred

282,303,000

0.85

7,736,000

Following the February 2023 resource update, Freegold conducted an additional 22,000 meters of drilling in 37 holes within the resource area. A significant increase in visible gold was observed in the drill core compared to previous programs, particularly in the western part of the resource.  An updated mineral resource report based on the 2023 drilling is expected later this month. The success of the 2023 drilling program has set the stage for an even more exciting 2024 program. The upcoming phase will focus on optimization, testing the 2km gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly to the west, drilling large diameter (PQ) holes to guide further and optimize metallurgical recoveries, and modelling before economic studies commence. Freegold has postponed the economic studies to investigate the potential for higher grades in the western extension and to conduct additional metallurgical test work, as both could significantly impact the project's economics. The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment prior to CIL

Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.jpg

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/12/c9981.html

Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at Golden Summit with two diamond drill rigs focused on identifying zones of higher grade gold mineralization.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Mineralization identified in the 2020 - 2023 drill programs demonstrates the higher-grade mineralization dips moderately south towards the Dolphin intrusive and is bounded toward the north by significant faulting. Mineralization is deeper toward the south.

In 2023, the drill program at Golden Summit successfully discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource at a shallower depth. Building on this success, in 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the western part of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend the drilling coverage further to the west. Three distinct geochemical trends have been identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend spanning an additional 1.5 km. As Golden Summit is non-glaciated, the surface geochemistry has proven to be an excellent indicator of near-surface gold mineralization. The 2024 drill program aims to explore these trends to identify higher-grade shallow mineralization to improve the overall resource grade before commencing with economic studies. The current pit-constrained primary mineral resource at Golden Summit ( Feb. 2023 ), using a $1,792 gold price and a 0.45 g/t cut-off, is 12,011,000 oz @ 0.92 g/t Au (407,544,000t) indicated and 7,736,000 oz @ 0.85 g/t Au (282,303,000t) inferred.

Highlights from the 2023 Drill Program targeting the area west of Willow Creek

GS2314

Hole GS2314, located 150 metres west of 478950E, was drilled to the west.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2314

270

-70

748.6

125

141.5

16.5

2.1





293.6

296

2.4

82.5





385.7

499

113.3

5.42

including




480.7

489.8

9.1

6.5

including




495.9

499

3.1

160

GS2331

Targeted the area to the north of the historic known veins, intersected several
zones of higher-grade mineralization



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2331

360

-50

543.2

19.4

37

17.6

0.56





215.5

259.4

43.9

0.92





276.5

288

11.5

2.0





370.9

406.8

35.9

1.41

GS2332

Drilled on the western edge of the current resource. Returned broad zones
higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade intercepts



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2332

360

-55

709.9

104.5

107.6

3.1

41.4





355.7

358.8

3.1

25.3





383.1

413.6

30.5

1.02





474.6

500.8

26.2

1.23





543.8

614.8

71

1.0

including




582.8

614.8

32

1.38

GS2333

The farthest southwest hole collared 200 metres west of the previous drilling,
outside the existing resource and within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil
geochemical anomaly.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2333

360

-50

632.2

106.7

107.6

0.9

12.15





165.2

202.4

37.2

0.66





355.7

632.2

276.5

1.76

including




355.7

404.5

48.8

1.31

including




438

505.1

67.1

4.25

including




502

505.1

3.1

79

including




608.3

632.2

23.9

4.09

including




614.4

617.5

3.1

24.2

GS2334

Drilled to the south. GS2334 appears to have drilled over the top of the
projected zone of mineralization intersected in GS2333



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2334

180

-50

660.8

183.6

627.3

443.7

0.71

including




325.2

520.3

195.1

1.06

including




399.6

401.4

1.8

45.1

including




587

627.3

40.3

0.84

GS2335

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource. Returned higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade
intercepts. GS2335 is notable in that it is closer to surface at significantly
higher resource grade than seen on the east side of Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2335

360

-55

810.8

63.2

64.1

0.9

12.2





96.6

511.1

414.5

0.8

including




96.6

230.1

133.5

1.43

including




142.3

145.4

3.1

27.1

GS2336

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource and behind 2335. Returned higher than resource grade, including
multiple high-grade intercepts. GS2336 is notable in that it is closer to surface
at significantly higher than resource grade than seen on the east side of
Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

It was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm
extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones
of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.


A plan map showing the locations of the drill holes targeting the area west of Willow Creek can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway. An updated mineral resource estimate based on the 2023 drill program is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 2024.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/23/c3893.html

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project.  Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories.  Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2024 exploration program for its Golden Summit Project.

Results remain pending for the 2023 drill program holes GS2336 and GS2337. Both holes were drilled in the western portion of the current resource. Once available, the results from these holes will be reported. The 2023 drill program results will then be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate.

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 8, 2024 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 ). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 26, 2024 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") have agreed to increase the size of Freegold Ventures' previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "). The amended Offering is now for 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prismo Metals has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.
  • Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona):
    • Permit expected this month.
    • Upcoming exploration program to focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each.
  • Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico):
    • Planning to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases.
    • These holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement (the "Amendment") to amend the terms of the exploration and mining lease agreement dated June 21, 2021 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NV Gold Corporation (USA), Inc. ("NV Gold USA") and the owners of the Triple T property, pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive right to explore on and evaluate the Triple T Property in Pershing County, Nevada (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Payment Share to settle an annual payment of US$30,000 payable by NV Gold USA under the Agreement

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Boroo Gold acquisition expected to be approved in June of 2024
  • Tres Cruces sale expected to close in 3Q24
  • First tranche of Phase 2 Expansion funding is drawn to order long lead items and fund early construction

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/212063_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "NZAUF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "RUA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A4010V".

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

The Company expects that the posting of its common shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. The Company's common shares are also eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States . This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by being DTC eligible. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

"With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, U.S. investors will have the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our CSE and Frankfurt listings," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "We are focused on executing on our exploration program and look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor group."

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the results of posting of its shares on the OTCQB. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c2243.html

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

