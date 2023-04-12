RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

Precious MetalsInvesting News

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 10,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Mr. Eric Sprott , through an entity owned and controlled by him, purchased an aggregate of 10,000,000 Units in the Offering, representing 100% of the Units issued under the Offering.

Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott held, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 104,103,056 common shares of the Company and 1,875,000 warrants of the Company, representing 25.42% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 25.76% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following completion of the Offering, Mr. Sprott held, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 114,103,056 common shares of the Company and 6,875,000 warrants of the Company, representing 27.20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis, and 28.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of all warrants held by Mr. Sprott, directly or indirectly, following the completion of the Offering.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the purchase of Units by Mr. Sprott was a "related party transaction". The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation in connection with the Offering in reliance on section 5.5(c) of MI 61-101, as the issuance of Units to Mr. Sprott was a distribution of securities of the Company to a related party for cash consideration. The issuance of the Units to Mr. Sprott was exempt from the requirement to obtain minority shareholder approval in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units received by Mr. Sprott nor the proceeds for such securities received by the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

A material change report will be filed less than 21 days from the date of the closing of the Offering. Closing the Offering in this shorter period was reasonable in the circumstances as the Company determined the shorter period was necessary because the terms of the transaction were favorable to the Company, given uncertain market conditions time was of the essence in closing the Offering, and closing the Offering expeditiously was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes. Drilling has recommenced at Golden Summit. Two drill rigs are currently operating. Drilling will initially focus on testing the areas that are open to the north and west of the current mineral resource estimate.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31 2022, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations

On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c7707.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 10, 2023 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,524,000 which included the partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the " Offering "). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 30, 2023 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 41,310,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $10 million consisting of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Demonstrates Robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Golden Summit Using $1,650 Au 11.9 Moz indicated & 7.5 Moz inferred in Primary Resource

Freegold Demonstrates Robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Golden Summit Using $1,650 Au 11.9 Moz indicated & 7.5 Moz inferred in Primary Resource

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) wishes to provide additional clarity on the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

An updated MRE was published Feb 22 nd with additional work continuing after the Feb 22 nd release to determine the sensitivities to lower gold prices than the $1792 /oz used for the pit shell. These continued to find the resource to be notably robust, even at significantly lower gold prices. An error was noted in the table at the 0.75 g/t cut off in the indicated category of the " Pit Constrained Primary Resource Table ". The Company asked Tetra Tech Canada to correct this number which had accidentally included the Inferred category, meaning that the Inferred was double counted. This reduces the primary indicated ounces to 7.7 Moz from 12.1 Moz at 0.75 gp/t cut off in the indicated category. This does not impact the MRE as the base case reported was at a 0.45 g/t cut off.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF)  is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska . The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project.

From 2020 to 2022, over 83,000 metres of drilling were completed in 131 holes in the Dolphin Cleary Area of the Golden Summit project. The Updated MRE has incorporated 128 holes of the drilling completed, which has resulted in a significant increase in both the overall resource grade and tonnage at Golden Summit. Assays for two drill holes were not complete at the resource cut-off date ( February 6, 2023 ) and have therefore not been incorporated in the Updated MRE.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,281,250, in connection with the closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 Quebec flow-through units (each, a "Quebec Unit") to one subscriber resident in the Province of Quebec on March 31, 2023 and 3,125,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") to subscribers resident in the rest of Canada on April 6, 2023. The FT Units and Quebec Units were both offered at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit and Quebec Unit

Each Quebec Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.35 until March 31, 2025 (each, a "QuebecWarrant").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), further to its news releases of March 31, 2023, is pleased to announce that Merk Investments LLC (" Merk ") has expressed its interest in participating in the Company's previously announced private placement (the " Upsized Offering "). It is anticipated that Merk will purchase securities under the Upsized Offering such that it will own approximately 9.9% and 14.2% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a basic and partially diluted basis, respectively. Prior to the Upsized Offering, Merk did not own any securities of Red Pine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of approximately $9,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), through the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Phase 2 Expansion currently underway, to fund ongoing exploration as well as to support the announced plans to pursue a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Related News

Energy Investing

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Graphite Investing

Fourth High Grade Graphite Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Mason Bay’

manganese investing

HPMSM Feasibility Study Delivers Outstanding Economics

uranium investing

Further Massive Nickel Sulphides Intersected At Dimma

×