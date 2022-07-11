Precious MetalsInvesting News

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Results Release:

August 10 th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

August 11 th 10:00 am ET

Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–800-289-0720

International: 647-484-0258

Webcast:

www.franco–nevada.com

Replay (available until August 18 th ):

Toll–Free: 1-888-203-1112

International: 647-436-0148

Pass code: 5679385 #



For investors looking to step into the gold market, there are a number of ways to invest in the precious metal. One common strategy is through gold futures.

Putting it simply, futures are a financial contract between an investor and a seller. The investor agrees to purchase an asset from the seller at an agreed-upon price based on a date set in the future.

In 1972, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched futures trading in seven currencies, but it wasn’t until 1974 that the first gold futures contract was traded on the COMEX in New York. Since then, gold futures have continued to grow in popularity as an investment strategy on various stock markets.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2022 Second quarter results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after market close.

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) CEO, Ed Turner commented: “We are excited by these drilling results so early on in a major drilling programme for the Company. This high-grade intersection validates the geological model that Kingwest has developed at Sir Laurence and confirms that we are drilling within a large and prospective system. This hole is on the extreme western limit of the known bedrock gold mineralisation and demonstrates the potential to continue to grow Sir Laurence. The gold intersection remains open to the west, southwest and northeast at Target 1. We look forward to testing other aircore bedrock gold targets within Sir Laurence in the remainder of this drill programme”.

Highlights:

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received positive assay results from the recent shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program from the Komboro Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Komboro is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km‐long Napié Fault and associated splays (Figure 1).

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has been recognised as the largest contributor to government revenue in 2021, confirming its position as a key partner in the socio-economic development of Tanzania.

Heritage Mining focuses on district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship project is Drayton-Black Lake, a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with over 100 years of experience working within the natural resources sector.

The 14,229-hectare project has received significant historical exploration with over 176 holes drilled that have discovered high-grade gold and copper. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.

Heritage Mining

Company Highlights

  • Heritage Mining is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale opportunities in Ontario targeting gold and copper.
  • The company’s flagship project, the Drayton-Black Lake project, has strong historical results but has never been systematically explored from a low-grade high tonnage perspective. Heritage is the first company to own the entire area and will conduct a thorough exploration program to identify promising mineralizations.
  • Drayton-Black Lake project has existing infrastructure that provides year-round highway access to the property, a significant advantage over other regional projects.
  • Heritage Mining’s Contact Bay project contains high-grade copper-gold mineralizations and exposes the company to the critical minerals market that is rapidly growing within Ontario.
  • A veteran management team leads the company with 100 years of experience in the mining sector.

This Heritage Mining company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

