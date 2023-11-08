Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Top Defense Contractors by Market Cap (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Completion of First Triage Test Clinical Validation Study

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Franco-Nevada Reports Q3 2023 Results

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Precious Metal Assets Performed Well

"Our core precious metal assets anchored the quarter, resulting in increased revenue and earnings over the prior year period," stated Paul Brink CEO. We are looking forward to added precious metal contributions from a number of new mines in 2024 and, in particular, from the Tocantinzinho stream where G Mining Ventures is progressing construction on time and budget. Franco- Nevada is debt-free and is growing its cash balances."

The Panamanian National Assembly approved the revised Cobre Panama concession agreement in October 2023 . In response to protests that followed the approval, the Government proposed but did not proceed with a popular consultation on the revised concession contract. The Panamanian Supreme Court is, however, considering a number of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the law pertaining to the contract. Production at the Cobre Panama mine has not been impacted and we, along with the operator, First Quantum, are closely monitoring the unfolding situation.
















Q3 2023





YTD 2023




Q3 results


vs



YTD results


vs






Q3 2022





YTD 2022


Total GEOs 1 sold (including Energy)


160,848 GEOs


-9 %



474,694 GEOs


-13 %


Precious Metal GEOs 1 sold


125,337 GEOs


+4 %



368,608 GEOs


-3 %


Revenue


$309.5 million


+2 %



$915.7 million


-8 %


Net income


$175.1 million ($0.91/share)


+11 %



$516.1 million ($2.69/share)


-4 %


Adjusted Net Income 2


$175.1 million ($0.91/share)


+10 %



$510.2 million ($2.66/share)


-4 %


Adjusted EBITDA 2


$255.1 million ($1.33/share)


-1 %



$760.1 million ($3.96/share)


-10 %


Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2


82.4 %


-2.4 %



83.0 %


-2.1 %


Strong Financial Position

  • No debt and $2.3 billion in available capital as at September 30, 2023
  • Generated $236.0 million in operating cash flow during the quarter
  • 16 consecutive annual dividend increases. Quarterly dividend of $0.34 /share

Sector-Leading ESG

  • Global 50 Top Rated and #1 gold company by Sustainalytics, AA by MSCI and Prime by ISS ESG
  • Committed to the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles
  • Partnering with our operators on community and ESG initiatives
  • Goal of 40% diverse representation at the Board and top leadership levels as a group by 2025

Diverse, Long-Life Portfolio

  • Most diverse royalty and streaming portfolio by asset, operator and country
  • Core precious metal streams on world-class copper assets outperforming acquisition expectations
  • Long-life reserves and resources

Growth and Optionality

  • Mine expansions and new mines driving 5-year growth profile
  • Long-term optionality in gold, copper and nickel and exposure to some of the world's great mineral endowments
  • Strong pipeline of precious metal and diversified opportunities












Quarterly revenue and GEOs sold by commodity






Q3 2023


Q3 2022




GEOs Sold


Revenue


GEOs Sold


Revenue




#


(in millions)


#


(in millions)


PRECIOUS METALS












Gold


103,641


$

199.5


96,628


$

166.6


Silver


16,526



31.6


17,883



30.3


PGM


5,170



9.7


6,031



9.8




125,337


$

240.8


120,542


$

206.7


DIVERSIFIED












Iron ore


6,619


$

12.8


6,311


$

10.8


Other mining assets


1,677



3.2


1,574



2.9


Oil


20,926



38.2


20,930



36.6


Gas


4,098



9.9


23,516



40.9


NGL


2,191



4.6


3,535



6.3




35,511


$

68.7


55,866


$

97.5




160,848


$

309.5


176,408


$

304.2














Year-to-date revenue and GEOs sold by commodity






YTD 2023


YTD 2022




GEOs Sold


Revenue


GEOs Sold


Revenue




#


(in millions)


#


(in millions)


PRECIOUS METALS












Gold


303,179


$

585.7


299,173


$

544.9


Silver


49,478



95.5


58,740



107.2


PGM


15,951



31.0


22,830



41.2




368,608


$

712.2


380,743


$

693.3


DIVERSIFIED












Iron ore


18,801


$

36.0


24,573


$

44.7


Other mining assets


5,435



10.3


3,459



6.4


Oil


54,847



102.2


66,448



121.8


Gas


19,800



41.0


59,597



108.3


NGL


7,203



14.0


11,254



20.8




106,086


$

203.5


165,331


$

302.0




474,694


$

915.7


546,074


$

995.3


In Q3 2023, we earned $309.5 million in revenue, up 1.7% from Q3 2022. We benefited from an increase in GEOs from our Precious Metal assets as well as higher gold prices. This more than offset the decrease in revenue from our Diversified assets, which reflect lower oil and gas prices when compared to the relative highs of the prior year quarter.

Precious Metal revenue accounted for 77.8% of our revenue (64.5% gold, 10.2% silver, 3.1% PGM). Revenue was sourced 88.0% from the Americas (28.7% South America , 28.4% Central America & Mexico , 15.9% U.S. and 15.0% Canada ).

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Updates

We continue to rank highly with leading ESG rating agencies. During the quarter, we expanded the Franco-Nevada Diversity Scholarship program by awarding five new diversity scholarships to mining engineering students at Queens, University of Toronto, UBC, and École Polytechnique. We also supported industry initiatives with a strategic partnership level funding to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).

Revised Concession Contract for the Cobre Panama Mine

As previously disclosed, on October 29, 2023 , President Laurentino Cortizo announced the Panamanian government's intention to hold a popular consultation regarding Law 406 on December 17, 2023 . Law 406, which approved the revised mining concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, was enacted into law in Panama on October 20, 2023 .

During the week commencing October 30, 2023 , the National Assembly of Panama held sessions concerning two bills that included a popular consultation regarding Law 406, the repeal of Law 406 and a moratorium on the granting of new mining concession contracts in Panama . Bill 1110 provided for a moratorium on the granting of new concession contracts related to mining in Panama and was approved in the third debate on November 3 , 2023.  The proposed popular consultation and repeal of Law 406 were not ultimately approved, and the Company understands that no further debates on these issues are currently scheduled. As of the date of this release, Law 406 and the revised concession contract are still in effect. A number of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Law 406 have, however, been submitted to the Supreme Court of Justice, a number of which have been admitted for adjudication. We continue to closely monitor the unfolding situation regarding Law 406 and the revised concession contract and are assessing our available protections.

Production at the Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted at this time, however, protests, including blockades of key roads, have caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

Portfolio Additions

  • Acquisition of Additional Royalty on Magino Gold Mine Ontario, Canada : Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 2, 2023 , we agreed to acquire an additional 1.0% NSR on Argonaut's Magino gold mine in Ontario and a portfolio comprised of Argonaut's existing royalty holdings in Canada and Mexico , for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29.5 million , with closing of such transactions subject to satisfaction of closing conditions. Inclusive of our initial 2.0% NSR, we will hold an aggregate 3.0% NSR on Magino.
  • Acquisition of Royalty on Wawa Gold Project – Ontario, Canada : On August 29, 2023 , we acquired a 1.5% NSR on Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa gold project, located in Ontario, Canada , for a purchase price of $5.0 million ( C$6.8 million ). The agreement provides Franco-Nevada the option to acquire an additional 0.5% NSR based on pre-determined conditions.
  • Acquisition of Royalties on Pascua-Lama Project – Chile : As previously announced, on August 8, 2023 , we agreed to acquire a sliding-scale gold royalty and fixed-rate copper royalty from private individuals pertaining to the Chilean portion of Barrick's Pascua-Lama project for a purchase price of $75.0 million . At gold prices exceeding $800 /ounce, we will hold a 2.70% NSR (gold) and 0.54% NSR (copper) on the property.
  • Acquisition of Royalty on Volcan Gold Project – Chile : As previously announced, on July 6, 2023 , we agreed to acquire a 1.5% NSR on the Volcan gold project located in Chile for a purchase price of $15.0 million . The project is owned by Tiernan Gold Corporation, a company privately held by Hochschild Mining plc. The NSR covers the entire land package comprising the Volcan project, as well as a surrounding area of interest extending 1.5 kilometers. We already hold an existing 1.5% NSR on the peripheral Ojo de Agua area, which is owned by Tiernan and forms part of the Volcan project.

Q3 2023 Portfolio Updates

Precious Metal assets: GEOs sold from our Precious Metal assets were 125,337, compared to 120,542 GEOs in Q3 2022, driven by strong contributions from Cobre Panama, Guadalupe-Palmarejo and MWS.

South America :

  • Antapaccay (gold and silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold were slightly higher in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. Production at Antapaccay during the period benefited from higher copper grades and recoveries based on mine sequencing.
  • Candelaria (gold and silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold in the quarter were relatively consistent with Q3 2022. Lundin Mining announced that its environmental impact assessment for the extension of operations and mine life from 2030 to 2040 was approved by the regional Chilean authorities. This would also allow for the potential development of the Candelaria Underground Expansion Project.
  • Antamina (22.5% silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold were lower in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, reflecting an anticipated decrease in average silver grades based on the life of mine plan. Production at the mine was also impacted by Cyclone Yaku which constrained logistics in March and April 2023 . This was reflected in the deliveries we received in Q3 2023.
  • Tocantinzinho (gold stream) – G Mining Ventures reported the physical construction of the Tocantinzinho project was 52% complete as of the end of September 2023 and remains on track for commercial production in H2 2024. In Q3 2023, we disbursed an additional $66.2 million under our stream agreement and have now fully funded our $250.0 million stream deposit.
  • Salares Norte (1-2% royalty) – Gold Fields reported that total project completion was 96% as of the end of August 2023 . While first production is anticipated in December 2023 , we do not expect meaningful royalty payments to Franco-Nevada until 2024.

Central America & Mexico :

  • Cobre Panama (gold and silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold in the quarter were significantly higher than in Q3 2022, driven by higher average copper grades and the continued ramp-up of the CP100 Expansion project. First Quantum reported that a new quarterly record for copper production at Cobre Panama was achieved in Q3 2023.
  • Guadalupe-Palmarejo (50% gold stream) – GEOs sold from Guadalupe-Palmarejo increased in Q3 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022. Production at the Palmarejo mine benefited from higher average grades.

U.S.:

  • Stillwater (5% royalty) – Production of PGMs at the mine increased compared to Q3 2022, but continued to be impacted by a shortage of critical skills and geotechnical challenges. Sibanye-Stillwater reported that operations resumed planned mine production run rate in October 2023 , driving improved outlook for production for Q4 2023. The decrease in GEOs also reflects a lower PGM to gold GEO conversion ratio.
  • Goldstrike (2-6% royalties) – GEOs from our Goldstrike royalties decreased in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 as a lesser proportion of the ore processed at Goldstrike was sourced from our royalty ground.
  • Marigold (0.5-5% royalties) – Production at Marigold was higher in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 as a result of mine sequencing. In addition, our GEOs earned were higher than in the prior year period primarily due to mining occurring on ground with a higher royalty rate.
  • Copper World Project (2.085% royalty) – Hudbay provided an updated pre-feasibility study for the Copper World project. The study outlined an extended 20-year mine life for Phase I, where only state and local permits are required, lower initial capital expenditures, and a higher mill feed grade than was previously contemplated.

Canada :

  • Detour Lake (2% royalty) – Agnico Eagle reported that production during the quarter was impacted by unscheduled mill downtime in August 2023 due to a temporary transformer issue powering the SAG mill. The mill returned to normal operating levels in September 2023 . Mill optimization initiatives continued through the quarter with the objective of continuing to increase throughput to 28.0 million tonnes per annum by 2025 and is targeting production of 1 million ounces per year.
  • Kirkland Lake (1.5-5.5% royalty & 20% NPI) – Agnico Eagle reported that the Macassa mill is expected to reach full capacity of 1,650 tonnes per day by mid-2024, driven by the Shaft # 4 commissioning and increased productivity from the Macassa deep mine. Exploration drilling during the quarter targeted the Lower/West South Mine Complex ("SMC"), SMC East and Main Break. Production from the AK deposit is also expected to begin in H2 2024.
  • Canadian Malartic (1.5% royalty) – Agnico Eagle reported that production via the ramp at the Odyssey South deposit increased through the quarter, with underground development and surface activities at the Odyssey project progressing well and shaft pre-sinking activities advancing. Drilling activities were focused on infilling the internal zones at the Odyssey South deposit and mineral resource expansion of the East Gouldie deposit to the east and west.
  • Magino (2% royalty) – Magino poured first gold in June 2023 and achieved commercial production on November 1, 2023 , with the plant largely operating at nameplate capacity despite 20 days of unplanned downtime in September 2023 . Franco- Nevada earned 230 GEOs from its royalty in Q3 2023.
  • Island Gold (0.62% royalty) – Alamos Gold reported that the Phase 3+ Expansion is progressing well with construction of the headframe largely complete and shaft sinking on track to begin by the end of the year. The Phase 3+ Expansion is expected to more than double gold production to an average of 287,000 ounces per year starting in 2026.
  • Greenstone (3% royalty) – Equinox Gold reported that construction of the project is on schedule and budget, with construction 92% complete as of the end of September 2023 and first gold pour expected in H1 2024.
  • Valentine Gold (3% royalty) – Marathon reported that overall project completion was 50% as at the end of September 2023 and that the project remains on schedule for first gold production in Q1 2025. Marathon also reported that the Berry Expansion was released from the provincial environmental assessment process and that it did not require a new federal impact assessment. Marathon now anticipates the Berry deposit being fully permitted earlier than had previously been anticipated.
  • Wawa (1.5% royalty) Red Pine continues to report success expanding mineralization within, and in the footwall of, the Jubilee shear zone at its Wawa project. Highlights of the assay results include 8.01 g/t gold over 32.95 meters at the intersection of the Minto B/Jubilee Shears.

Rest of World:

  • Tasiast (2% royalty) – In October 2023 , Kinross indicated that its Tasiast 24k expansion project was progressing as planned, with mill modifications complete and throughput of 24,000 tonnes per day being achieved for sustained periods of time. Kinross also indicated it was evaluating underground potential to supplement low-grade stockpile ore with high-grade underground ore once open-pit mining ceases.
  • Subika (Ahafo) (2% royalty) – Newmont reported that mill throughput at Ahafo has been reduced to approximately 80 percent of its full capacity since October 2023 in order to replace a mill girth gear. Processing rates are expected to return to full levels in Q2 2024 once the gear has been replaced.
  • Séguéla (1.2% royalty ) – Séguéla poured first gold in May 2023 . Fortuna Silver Mines reported that throughput exceeded nameplate capacity in Q3 2023 and production for H2 2023 was expected to be between 60,000 to 75,000 gold ounces. Fortuna Silver Mines also indicated that the Sunbird deposit will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate to be released in Q4 2023. The Sunbird deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 279,000 gold ounces (3.3 million tonnes grading at 2.66 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 506,000 gold ounces (4.2 million tonnes grading at 3.73 g/t).
  • Yandal (Bronzewing) (2% royalty) – Northern Star Resources reported the Thunderbox mill continued to ramp-up towards its 6 million tonnes per annum nameplate capacity, achieving 501,000 tonnes milled in August 2023 . Mining continued at the Orelia open pit mine, where the ore will be used as feed for the expanded Thunderbox mill.

Diversified assets: Our Diversified assets, primarily comprising our Iron Ore and Energy interests, generated $68.7 million in revenue, down from $97.5 million in Q3 2022. The decrease is primarily due to lower oil and gas prices compared to the relative highs of the prior year period.

Iron Ore & Other Mining:

  • Vale Royalty (iron ore royalty) – Revenue from the Vale royalty increased compared to Q3 2022, reflecting higher estimated iron ore prices than in the prior year quarter.
  • LIORC – Revenue from our attributable interest in LIORC was relatively consistent with Q3 2022. Rio Tinto reported that operations at Iron Ore Company of Canada were impacted by extended plant downtime and a conveyor belt failure in Q3 2023, while also recovering from wildfires which took place in Northern Quebec in Q2 2023.
  • Caserones (0.57% effective NSR) – Lundin Mining, which now owns a 51% majority interest in the mine, reported that it had launched one of the largest exploration programs at the mine since it began operation in 2013. The initial phase of the drilling program is expected to be over 10,000 meters and results are expected in H1 2024.
  • Crawford Nickel (2% royalty) – Canada Nickel Company announced a feasibility study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide project. The feasibility study outlined 3.8 million tonnes of contained nickel (1.7 billion tonnes of ore grading 0.22% nickel) in Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves.

Energy:

  • U.S. (various royalty rates) – Revenue from our U.S. Energy interests decreased compared to Q3 2022, largely due to lower realized oil and gas prices. Partly offsetting the impact of lower prices, we received approximately $1.3 million in lease bonus revenue in relation to our Haynesville interests. We also benefited from higher production at our Permian assets due to the completion of new wells.
  • Canada (various royalty rates) – Revenue from our Canadian Energy interests was relatively consistent with Q3 2022. For our Weyburn NRI, the impact of lower prices was partly offset by lower operating and capital expenditures incurred at the Weyburn Unit.

Dividend Declaration

Franco- Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.34 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 21, 2023 , to shareholders of record on December 7, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows shareholders of Franco-Nevada to reinvest dividends to purchase additional common shares at the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP, subject to a discount from the Average Market Price in the case of treasury acquisitions. Pursuant to the terms of the DRIP, the Company has changed the discount applicable to the Average Market Price from 3% to 1%, effective from the dividend payable on March 30, 2023 . The Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, further change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. Participation in the DRIP is optional. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at www.franco-nevada.com . Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada . Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders may potentially participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer for securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

Shareholder Information

The complete unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be found on our website at www.franco-nevada.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

We will host a conference call to review our Q3 2023 results. Interested investors are invited to participate as follows:



Conference Call and Webcast:

November 9 th 8:00 am ET

Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

International: 416‑764‑8688

Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number) :

https://bit.ly/3Y3uYt8

Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com

Replay (available until November 16 th ):

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

International: 416‑764‑8677

Passcode: 208501 #

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco- Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco- Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, performance guidance, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, the performance and plans of third party operators, audits being conducted by the CRA, the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, statements with respect to Law 406, the law that approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, including, but not limited to constitutional challenges, popular consultations or any Government of Panama bills relating to Law 406, and statements relating to the continued operation of and protests impacting the Cobre Panama mine . In addition, statements relating to resources and reserves, gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") and mine life are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such resources and reserves, GEOs or mine life will be realized. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "potential for", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollar, Mexican peso, and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; the adoption of a global minimum tax on corporations; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; relinquishment or sale of mineral properties; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not the Company is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the resources and reserves contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, sinkholes, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); and the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; the Company's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco- Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENDNOTES:

1 GEOs: GEOs include Franco-Nevada's attributable share of production from our Mining and Energy assets after applicable recovery and payability factors. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSRs and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil, gas and other commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the commodity was produced or sold. For Q3 2023, the average commodity prices were as follows: $1,929 /oz gold (Q3 2022 - $1,728 ), $23.57 /oz silver (Q3 2022 - $19.22 ), $931 /oz platinum (Q3 2022 - $886 ) and $1,251 /oz palladium (Q3 2022 - $2,074 ), $113 /t Fe 62% CFR China (Q3 2022 - $105 ), $82.26 /bbl WTI oil (Q3 2022 - $91.56 ) and $2.66 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (Q3 2022 - $7.91 ). For YTD 2023 prices, the average commodity prices were as follows: $1,932 /oz gold (YTD 2022 - $1,825 ), $23.44 /oz silver (YTD 2022 - $21.94 ), $985 /oz platinum (YTD 2022 - $958 ) and $1,422 /oz palladium (YTD 2022 - $2,163 ), $116 /t Fe 62% CFR China (YTD 2022 - $129 ), $77.39 /bbl WTI oil (YTD 2022 - $98.09 ) and $2.58 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (YTD 2022 - $6.65 ).

2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For a quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, refer to the following tables. Further information relating to these Non-GAAP financial measures is incorporated by reference from the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Franco-Nevada's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 dated November 8, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ available at www.sedarplus.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

  • Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): impairment charges and reversal related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on the sale of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; unusual non-recurring items; and the impact of income taxes on these items.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses and finance income; depletion and depreciation; non-cash costs of sales; impairment charges and reversals related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on the sale of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; and unusual non-recurring items.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30,



September 30,


(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)


2023



2022



2023



2022


Net income


$

175.1



$

157.1



$

516.1



$

535.6


Gain on sale of royalty interest









(3.7)





Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other (income) expenses



1.8




2.3




(2.1)




(3.5)


Finance income related to repayment of Noront Loan












(2.2)


Tax effect of adjustments



(1.8)




0.3




(0.1)




2.8


Adjusted Net Income


$

175.1



$

159.7



$

510.2



$

532.7


Basic weighted average shares outstanding



192.1




191.6




192.0




191.5


Adjusted Net Income per share


$

0.91



$

0.83



$

2.66



$

2.78





















For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30,



September 30,


(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)


2023



2022



2023



2022


Net income


$

175.1



$

157.1



$

516.1



$

535.6


Income tax expense



24.9




30.4




79.5




103.1


Finance expenses



0.7




0.8




2.1




2.5


Finance income



(15.5)




(2.4)




(36.0)




(5.9)


Depletion and depreciation



68.1




68.5




204.2




212.7


Gain on sale of royalty interest









(3.7)





Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other (income) expenses



1.8




2.3




(2.1)




(3.5)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

255.1



$

256.7



$

760.1



$

844.5


Basic weighted average shares outstanding



192.1




191.6




192.0




191.5


Adjusted EBITDA per share


$

1.33



$

1.34



$

3.96



$

4.41





















For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30,



September 30,


(expressed in millions, except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)


2023



2022



2023



2022


Adjusted EBITDA


$

255.1



$

256.7



$

760.1



$

844.5


Revenue



309.5




304.2




915.7




995.3


Adjusted EBITDA Margin



82.4

%



84.4

%



83.0

%



84.8

%

FRANCO- NEVADA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in millions of U.S. dollars)



At September 30,



At December 31,




2023



2022


ASSETS









Cash and Cash equivalents


$

1,297.1



$

1,196.5


Receivables



134.8




135.7


Gold bullion, prepaid expenses and other current assets



84.6




50.9


Current assets


$

1,516.5



$

1,383.1











Royalty, stream and working interests, net


$

5,156.9



$

4,927.5


Investments



239.7




227.2


Deferred income tax assets



37.9




39.9


Other assets



34.9




49.1


Total assets


$

6,985.9



$

6,626.8











LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

35.0



$

43.1


Current income tax liabilities



5.2




7.1


Current liabilities


$

40.2



$

50.2











Deferred income tax liabilities


$

168.7



$

153.0


Other liabilities



5.7




6.0


Total liabilities


$

214.6



$

209.2











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital


$

5,722.1



$

5,695.3


Contributed surplus



19.9




15.6


Retained earnings



1,260.7




940.4


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(231.4)




(233.7)


Total shareholders' equity


$

6,771.3



$

6,417.6


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,985.9



$

6,626.8











The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our Q3 2023 Quarterly Report available on our website

FRANCO- NEVADA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share amounts)



















For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue


$

309.5



$

304.2



$

915.7



$

995.3

















Costs of sales
















Costs of sales


$

48.9



$

42.0



$

134.2



$

131.1

Depletion and depreciation



68.1




68.5




204.2




212.7

Total costs of sales


$

117.0



$

110.5



$

338.4



$

343.8

Gross profit


$

192.5



$

193.7



$

577.3



$

651.5

















Other operating expenses (income)
















General and administrative expenses


$

5.0



$

4.7



$

17.4



$

16.1

Share-based compensation expenses



0.7




0.4




6.3




4.7

Gain on sale of royalty interest









(3.7)




(Gain) loss on sale of gold bullion



(0.2)




0.4




(2.3)




(1.1)

Total other operating expenses


$

5.5



$

5.5



$

17.7



$

19.7

Operating income


$

187.0



$

188.2



$

559.6



$

631.8

Foreign exchange (loss) gain and other income (expenses)


$

(1.8)



$

(2.3)



$

2.1



$

3.5

Income before finance items and income taxes


$

185.2



$

185.9



$

561.7



$

635.3

















Finance items
















Finance income


$

15.5



$

2.4



$

36.0



$

5.9

Finance expenses



(0.7)




(0.8)




(2.1)




(2.5)

Net income before income taxes


$

200.0



$

187.5



$

595.6



$

638.7

















Income tax expense



24.9




30.4




79.5




103.1

Net income


$

175.1



$

157.1



$

516.1



$

535.6

















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes
































Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
















Currency translation adjustment


$

(31.7)



$

(83.4)



$

(1.8)



$

(110.4)

















Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
















Gain (loss) on changes in the fair value of equity investments
















at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"),
















net of income tax



3.5




(2.5)




4.5




(59.6)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes


$

(28.2)



$

(85.9)



$

2.7



$

(170.0)

















Comprehensive income


$

146.9



$

71.2



$

518.8



$

365.6

















Earnings per share
















Basic


$

0.91



$

0.82



$

2.69



$

2.80

Diluted


$

0.91



$

0.82



$

2.68



$

2.79

Weighted average number of shares outstanding
















Basic



192.1




191.6




192.0




191.5

Diluted



192.4




191.9




192.3




191.9

















The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our Q3 2023 Quarterly Report available on our website

FRANCO- NEVADA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions of U.S. dollars)



For the nine months ended




September 30,




2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities









Net income


$

516.1



$

535.6


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depletion and depreciation



204.2




212.7


Share-based compensation expenses



4.7




4.6


Gain on sale of royalty interest



(3.7)





Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(1.7)




1.4


Deferred income tax expense



16.6




22.2


Other non-cash items



(2.2)




(4.4)


Acquisition of gold bullion



(41.1)




(34.7)


Proceeds from sale of gold bullion



20.5




36.1


Changes in other assets



13.9




(26.7)


Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital


$

727.3



$

746.8


Changes in non-cash working capital:









Decrease (increase) in receivables


$

0.9



$

(30.2)


Increase in prepaid expenses and other



(10.5)




(3.7)


(Decrease) increase in current liabilities



(10.0)




7.3


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

707.7



$

720.2











Cash flows used in investing activities









Acquisition of royalty, stream and working interests


$

(435.8)



$

(15.3)


Proceeds from sale of royalty interest



7.0





Proceeds from sale of investments



2.0




1.7


Acquisition of investments



(8.9)




(75.2)


Acquisition of energy well equipment



(1.2)




(1.2)


Proceeds from settlement of loan receivable from Noront Resources Ltd.






42.7


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(436.9)



$

(47.3)











Cash flows used in financing activities









Payment of dividends


$

(173.2)



$

(149.6)


Credit facility amendment costs






(0.9)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2.9




5.2


Net cash used in financing activities


$

(170.3)



$

(145.3)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


$

0.1



$

(9.5)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents


$

100.6



$

518.1


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


$

1,196.5



$

539.3


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

1,297.1



$

1,057.4











Supplemental cash flow information:









Income taxes paid


$

67.0



$

80.3


Dividend income received


$

8.7



$

15.1


Interest and standby fees paid


$

1.8



$

1.8


The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our Q3 2023 Quarterly Report available on our website

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-reports-q3-2023-results-301982412.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/08/c7721.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-NevadaFNV:CAGold Investing
FNV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Lake Hope Scoping Study

Outstanding Economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50%

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Scoping Study based on realistic production and capital expenditure estimates for the company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located 500 km southeast of Perth in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

First Ore Mined at Selkirk & Pre-Feasibility Study Update

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that the first ore has been mined at Selkirk, with end of month (EOM) physical reporting from October 2023 indicating a second consecutive month of high productivity and above-budget material movement from Brightstar’s joint venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML Ventures).

Keep reading...Show less
person using calculator and writing notes

Your Guide to Taxation on Gold and Silver Investments (Updated 2023)

As gold and silver continue to prove their worth as sound investments, market participants should know how they are taxed. Both of these precious metals are subject to import, export, purchase and sales taxes in the US.

While the majority of gold and silver investing comes with a certain degree of taxation, there are different levels of tax based on how market participants decide to invest in these precious metals.

Read on for a breakdown of the different ways to invest in gold and silver, the taxes associated with each option and what type of tax breaks may be available for investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Beroni Group Limited Enters into Convertible Loans

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into an unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreement with a group of investors for a principal loan amount of US$410,397.

The loan is convertible at US$1.00 per share (post-consolidation basis) upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchange prior to the repayment date. The loan is repayable on 8 November 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross reports strong 2023 third-quarter results

Company on track to meet annual guidance
Tasiast achieves record quarterly production and delivers strong free cash flow
Phase S supports production at Round Mountain through end of decade

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company. Please refer to the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information located on page 29 of this release. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2023 highlights from continuing operations:

  • Guidance: Kinross remains on track to meet its 2023 annual guidance ranges for production, cost of sales per ounce, all-in sustaining cost and attributable capital expenditures. The Company is tracking in the lower end of its 2023 production cost of sales guidance and the higher end of its capital expenditure guidance.
  • Production of 585,449 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.), a 11% year-over-year increase.
  • Production cost of sales 1 of $911 per Au eq. oz. sold and all-in sustaining cost 2 of $1,296 per Au eq. oz. sold.
  • Margins 3 of $1,018 per Au eq. oz. sold.
  • Operating cash flow 4 of $406.8 million and adjusted operating cash flow 2 of $470.6 million. Free cash flow 2 of $122.9 million.
  • Reported net earnings 5 of $109.7 million, or $0.09 per share, with adjusted net earnings 2 , 6 of $144.6 million, or $0.12 per share 2 .
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $464.9 million, and total liquidity 7 of approximately $2.0 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Kinross' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

Operational and development project highlights:

  • Tasiast achieved record quarterly production and sales, significantly exceeding the previous record achieved in the second quarter.
  • Paracatu delivered higher production both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
  • La Coipa performed well and was once again the lowest cost mine in the portfolio, delivering high-margin production .
  • At Manh Choh , a ceremonial groundbreaking was held, pre-stripping has commenced, and the project remains on track for initial production in the second half of 2024.
  • At Round Mountain , Kinross has approved mining of the optimized Phase S open pit, which is expected to extend production out to the end of the decade and increase life-of-mine production by ~750,000 Au eq. oz. Phase S could provide synergies with potential future production from underground at Phase X and Gold Hill.
  • At Great Bear , the exploration program continues to make excellent progress and drill results continue to exceed expectations around the strong resource potential of the deposit, including a recent high-grade intercept from the Hinge zone that returned 2.8 metres true width grading at approximately 260 grams per tonne (g/t) at a vertical depth of 870 metres. Permitting is ongoing at both the provincial and federal levels.

CEO commentary:
J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2023 third-quarter results:

"It has been a great nine months at Kinross and we have delivered another strong quarter. Our production profile has been solid and generated significant cash flow. We continue to reduce the debt on our investment grade balance sheet and have completed our expansion projects at Tasiast and La Coipa. We remain well positioned to meet our annual guidance building on the robust results year-to-date.

"Our project pipeline continued to make excellent progress. At Great Bear, permitting is advancing well and drill results continue to exceed our expectations, demonstrating the strength of the resource at depth and in less-explored areas of the deposit, including a recent exceptional intercept from the Hinge zone. We officially broke ground at Manh Choh as the project continues to advance on schedule and on budget for initial production in the second half of next year.

"Our decision to proceed with Round Mountain Phase S underscores the successful optimization work to build a lower-investment, high-return operation that we expect will add approximately 750,000 ounces to the life-of-mine production profile. The future of Round Mountain has become clear, with the approval of Phase S, combined with Phase W that we are currently mining, we're now expecting production at Round Mountain until the end of the decade. Longer-term, we see strong potential to supplement that production with high-grade contributions from Phase X and Gold Hill, which we continue to explore and study.

"Kinross is delivering on its ESG commitments. In that regard, we're excited that our 34MW solar power plant at Tasiast is on schedule to deliver power by the end of the year. This, combined with other elements of our Climate Strategy, means Kinross is well on track to meet our goal of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030."

Summary of financial and operating results

Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
(unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces, per share amounts, and per ounce amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating Highlights
Total gold equivalent ounces from continuing operations (a),(b)
Produced 585,449 529,155 1,606,507 1,361,554
Sold 571,248 494,413 1,614,547 1,307,219
Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations (a)
Metal sales $ 1,102.4 $ 856.5 $ 3,124.0 $ 2,378.9
Production cost of sales $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 263.9 $ 185.1 $ 715.1 $ 532.1
Operating earnings $ 226.2 $ 111.3 $ 607.9 $ 277.8
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 109.7 $ 65.9 $ 350.9 $ 137.9
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.11
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.11
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (c) $ 144.6 $ 68.7 $ 399.8 $ 174.9
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share (c) $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.14
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations (c) $ 470.6 $ 259.4 $ 1,262.5 $ 760.4
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (d) $ 283.9 $ 197.3 $ 787.0 $ 447.4
Free cash flow from continuing operations (c) $ 122.9 $ (24.1 ) $ 407.4 $ 80.8
Average realized gold price per ounce from continuing operations (e) $ 1,929 $ 1,732 $ 1,935 $ 1,821
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (f) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 860 $ 919 $ 876 $ 966
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 1,264 $ 1,269 $ 1,269 $ 1,279
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (c) $ 1,296 $ 1,282 $ 1,303 $ 1,287
Attributable all-in cost (g) from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 1,561 $ 1,555 $ 1,590 $ 1,543
Attributable all-in cost (g) from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (c) $ 1,579 $ 1,560 $ 1,608 $ 1,547


(a) Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are from continuing operations and exclude results from the Company's Chirano and Russian operations due to the classification of these operations as discontinued and their sale in 2022.
(b) "Gold equivalent ounces" include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 was 81.82:1 and 82.50:1, respectively (third quarter and first nine months of 2022 – 89.91:1 and 83.22:1, respectively).
(c) The definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios is included on pages 17 to 21 of this news release. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have no standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
(d) "Capital expenditures from continuing operations" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
(e) "Average realized gold price per ounce from continuing operations" is defined as gold metal sales from continuing operations divided by total gold ounces sold from continuing operations.
(f) "Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(g) "Attributable all-in cost" includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs.

The following operating and financial results are based on third-quarter gold equivalent production:

Production : Kinross produced 585,449 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2023 from continuing operations, compared with 529,155 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2022. The 11% year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher mill grades, recovery and throughput at Tasiast, higher production at La Coipa due to the ramp-up of operations in 2022, and higher production at Paracatu due to higher throughput and timing of ounces processed.

Average realized gold price : The average realized gold price from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $1,929 per ounce, compared with $1,732 per ounce in Q3 2022.

Revenue : During the third quarter, revenue from continuing operations increased to $1,102.4 million, compared with $856.5 million during Q3 2022. The 29% increase is due to an increase in gold equivalent ounces sold and an increase in average realized gold price.

Production cost of sales : Production cost of sales 1 from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold decreased to $911 for the quarter, compared with $941 in Q3 2022. The 12% decrease was primarily due to the ramp-up of production at La Coipa, which continued to be the lowest cost operation in Q3 2023.

Production cost of sales from continuing operations per Au oz. sold 2 on a by-product basis decreased to $860 in Q3 2023, compared with $919 in Q3 2022, based on gold sales of 544,199 ounces and silver sales of 2,213,044 ounces.

Margins 3 : Kinross' margin from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold increased to $1,018 for Q3 2023, compared with the Q3 2022 margin of $791.

All-in sustaining cost 2 : All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold was $1,296 in Q3 2023, compared with $1,282 in Q3 2022.

In Q3 2023, all-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis was $1,264, compared with $1,269 in Q3 2022.

Operating cash flow : Operating cash flow from continuing operations 4 was $406.8 million for Q3 2023, compared with $173.2 million for Q3 2022.

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations 2 increased to $470.6 million in Q3 2023, compared with $259.4 million for Q3 2022.

Free cash flow 2 : Free cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $122.9 million, compared with an outflow of $24.1 million in Q3 2022. Excluding working capital changes 8 , free cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $186.7 million, compared with $62.1 million in Q3 2022.

Earnings : Reported net earnings 5 from continuing operations increased to $109.7 million, or $0.09 per share for Q3 2023, compared with $65.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2022. The increase in reported net earnings was mainly due to the increase in margins.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 2 , 6 was $144.6 million, or $0.12 per share, for Q3 2023, compared with $68.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2022.

Capital expenditures : Capital expenditures from continuing operations increased to $283.9 million for Q3 2023, compared with $197.3 million for Q3 2022, primarily due to an increase in capital stripping at Tasiast and Fort Knox and development activities at Manh Choh.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2023, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $464.9 million, compared with $478.4 million at June 30, 2023.

The Company had available credit 9 of approximately $1.5 billion and total liquidity 7 of approximately $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase from $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company issued $500 million 6.25% senior notes due in 2033 and used the net proceeds to redeem the $500 million 5.95% senior notes due March 15, 2024. The Company also repaid $50.0 million of the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility during the quarter and repaid the remaining balance of $50.0 million in October 2023.

Return of capital

As part of its continuing quarterly dividend program, the Company declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023.

Operating results

Mine-by-mine summaries for 2023 third-quarter operating results may be found on pages 12 and 16 of this news release. Highlights include the following:

Tasiast had another strong quarter and achieved record quarterly production and sales. Quarter-over-quarter, production increased mainly due to higher throughput and cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly higher due to the timing of inventory movements. Year-over-year production increased mainly due to higher grades, recoveries and throughput as mining continued in the higher-grade section of West Branch 4. Cost of sales per ounce sold was lower year-over-year due to the increase in production and less operating waste mined as the site progressed with capital stripping of West Branch 5.

Paracatu delivered higher production in both comparable periods. Quarter-over-quarter production increased mainly due to the timing of processing higher-grade ounces from the southwest area of the pit, and year-over-year production increased mainly due to higher throughput and timing of ounces processed. Cost of sales per ounce sold were slightly higher quarter-over-quarter due to timing of inventory movements and lower year-over-year mainly due to the increase in production.

La Coipa performed well with an increase in production in both comparable periods mainly due to higher throughput and grades. Cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly lower compared with the previous quarter, and higher year-over-year mainly due to increased production as the site reached higher production following its ramp-up in 2022.

At Fort Knox , quarter-over-quarter production increased due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Cost of sales per ounce sold was in line compared with the previous quarter. Year-over-year production was lower mainly due to lower mill throughput, partially offset by higher mill grade and an increase in ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly lower compared with Q3 2022 mainly due to planned mine sequencing involving less operating waste mined.

At Round Mountain, production increased compared with the previous quarter primarily due to higher-grade ore from Phase W2. Quarter-over-quarter, cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly higher due to timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, however it was lower than expected due to increased stacking and mill grades. Year-over-year, production increased slightly due to higher grades, and cost of sales per ounce sold increased mainly as a result of less capital development.

At Bald Mountain , production and cost of sales per ounce sold were largely in line quarter-over-quarter. Compared with Q3 2022, production decreased mainly due to the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Year-over-year, cost of sales per ounce sold was higher mainly due to lower production, lower capital development and higher contractor and maintenance costs.

Projects and exploration updates

Tasiast Solar Power Plant

The Tasiast solar power plant , which has power generation capacity of 34MW and a battery system of 18MW, continues to advance on plan for solar power-to-grid by the end of the year. Integration and load scenario testing is expected to continue into early 2024 while delivering maximum allowable power. Installation of the photovoltaic panels, inverters and transformer stations are complete, and the battery system installation is well progressed and awaiting battery module delivery. Electrical works and completion of the grid connection are continuing with pre-commissioning testing of the panel arrays and inverters underway.

Great Bear

At the Great Bear project, the Company's robust exploration program continues to make excellent progress, with approximately 48,500 metres drilled in the third quarter and the completion of feasibility level engineering for the advanced exploration decline.

Kinross' focus this year is on inferred drilling in the area half a kilometre to one kilometre below surface. In the second quarter, the Company began using directional drilling, which allows multiple drill holes to branch off from a single pilot hole. The system is now being used on 6 of the 11 drills on site to target the LP Fault and Hinge zones, with the goal of further delineating the deposit at depth as well as adding inferred resource ounces. This is complemented by additional exploration drilling on other areas of the property.

Drilling-to-date has demonstrated potential for a meaningful increase in the LP Fault underground resource and the potential of the Hinge and Limb zones to supplement the LP Fault zone with their demonstrated continuity of mineralization at depth. The Company expects to declare a resource update as part of its year-end results.

Since the last update on August 2, 2023, the Company has received additional assay results, with a selection of the new results highlighted in the table below.

Notable exploration results 10 at Great Bear in the third quarter include:

  • BR-696 (Bruma) 4.1 m @ 15.53 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 1150 m
    • Including 1.4 m @ 45.60 g/t Au
  • BR-778C1 (Yuma) 14.2 m @ 5.63 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 1075 m
    • Including 4.9 m @ 15.57 g/t Au
  • BR-806 (Discovery) 3.6 m @ 11.20 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 600 m
  • BR-814C1A (Yauro) 8.3 m @ 5.28 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 700 m
  • BR-825 (Viggo) 0.5 m @ 147.0 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 580 m
  • DL-085C7 (Hinge) 2.8 m @ 259.45 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 870 m

Recent results continue to support the view of a high-grade, large, long-life mining complex. Holes BR-696 and BR-778C1 continue to demonstrate the potential for wide, high-grade mineralization at greater than 1-kilometre vertical depth under Bruma and Yuma while holes BR-806 and BR-814C1A demonstrate the continuity between the new deep intercepts and the current resource. Hole BR-825 intersected 0.5 m @ 147 g/t in under-tested ground between Viggo and Auro demonstrating potential that mineralization exists at depths greater than 500 m between the two zones.

With the goal of deep resource growth, recent drilling at the Hinge zone has yielded promising results. The more accurate targeting, afforded through directional drilling, has allowed for precise infill drilling of the known quartz vein hosted mineralization at approximately 900 m vertical depth. Following on the success of previously reported holes DL-132 and DL-142, hole DL-085C7 has intersected 2.8 m @ 259 g/t, showing continuity of mineralization.

For the main project, Kinross continues to advance technical studies, including engineering and field testwork campaigns, with plans to release the results of this work in the form of a preliminary economic assessment in the second half of 2024. Also underway is geochemical work that includes static testing, humidity cells, column testing, tailings residue sampling and field leach barrels. An extensive field bedrock and soils geotechnical drilling and testing program was kicked off in August, building on the campaign completed late last year. Bedrock geotechnical analysis is indicating very robust rock strengths in both the open pit and underground.

The Company continues to progress studies and provincial permitting for an advanced exploration program that would establish an underground decline to obtain a bulk sample and allow for definition and infill drilling in the LP Fault zone. Feasibility level engineering for advanced exploration infrastructure is now complete and the procurement process for long-lead items such as the camp, power infrastructure and water treatment plant is progressing well.

Kinross is targeting a potential start of the surface construction for the advanced exploration program in the second half of 2024, subject to receipt of permits.

Permitting for the main project is ongoing at both the provincial and federal levels. Permitting efforts have been initiated with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to review potential project impacts within Federal authority. The comprehensive baseline study program encompassing air, noise, hydrogeology, geochemistry, archeology, water quality and a number of other metrics continues to advance. These studies underpin the Company's Indigenous consultation process and permitting efforts.

Selected Great Bear Drill Results
See Appendix A for full results.

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width (m) 		Au
(g/t) 		Target
BR-696 1,347.7 1,352.2 4.5 4.1 15.53 Bruma
BR-696 including 1,349.2 1,350.7 1.5 1.4 45.60
BR-696 and 1,364.1 1,367.8 3.7 3.4 1.33
BR-696 and 1,510.0 1,514.0 4.0 3.7 0.53
BR-696 and 1,521.0 1,526.4 5.4 5.0 0.41
BR-696 and 1,539.4 1,543.5 4.1 3.8 0.43
BR-696 and 1,568.0 1,578.0 10.0 9.2 0.63
BR-696 and 1,583.5 1,587.2 3.7 3.4 0.75
BR-696 and 1,594.5 1,597.5 3.0 2.8 0.33
BR-696 and 1,599.6 1,603.2 3.6 3.3 0.40
BR-778C1 1,392.7 1,396.1 3.4 2.3 0.64 Yuma
BR-778C1 and 1,452.8 1,473.4 20.6 14.2 5.63
BR-778C1 including 1,466.3 1,473.4 7.1 4.9 15.57
BR-778C1 and 1,489.0 1,546.7 57.7 39.8 0.94
BR-778C1 including 1,534.8 1,540.3 5.5 3.8 6.16
BR-778C1 and 1,559.2 1,572.8 13.7 9.4 4.51
BR-778C1 including 1,565.9 1,568.3 2.4 1.6 22.81
BR-778C1 and 1,595.3 1,602.5 7.2 4.9 2.01
BR-778C1 including 1,598.6 1,600.8 2.2 1.5 4.23
BR-806 732.9 738.0 5.1 3.6 11.20 Discovery
BR-806 including 736.7 738.0 1.4 0.9 39.50
BR-806 and 785.4 795.4 10.0 7.0 0.47
BR-806 and 810.0 824.1 14.1 9.9 0.60
BR-806 and 844.0 875.3 31.3 21.9 0.51
BR-814C1A 850.5 853.5 3.0 2.2 1.95 Yauro
BR-814C1A and 867.6 879.0 11.4 8.3 5.28
BR-814C1A including 868.6 877.0 8.4 6.1 6.95
BR-814C1A and 880.0 883.0 3.0 2.2 0.36
BR-814C1A and 899.4 903.0 3.6 2.6 0.54
BR-814C1A and 927.0 928.5 1.5 1.1 17.00
BR-825 696.8 896.4 199.6 157.7 0.51 Viggo
BR-825 including 741.2 741.8 0.6 0.5 147.00
DL-085C7 868.0 871.5 3.5 2.8 259.45 Hinge
DL-085C7 including 869.8 870.3 0.5 0.4 908.00

Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. Lengths are subject to rounding.

See Appendix B for a LP Fault zone long section.

See Appendix C for a Hinge zone long section.

Manh Choh

At the 70% owned Manh Choh project, of which Kinross is the operator, activities remain on budget and on schedule for initial production in the second half of 2024. Construction is now 90% complete with commissioning activities underway, pre-stripping has commenced, and work is ongoing to transition the project to operations.

At Fort Knox, where the Manh Choh ore will be processed, outdoor construction continues to progress with all concrete works complete. Work continues inside the mill with progress on tanks and piping and further work on additional mill modifications expected during the winter months.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held during the quarter and Kinross was pleased to welcome Chief Michael Sam, elders, and delegates from the Native Village of Tetlin, as well as Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy and other government officials.

Round Mountain

At Round Mountain, Kinross is continuing to mine Phase W2 and will be proceeding with mining of the optimized Phase S open pit early next year, providing production out to the end of the decade and a bridge to the potential higher margin underground opportunities at Phase X and Gold Hill , which the Company continues to explore and study.

Kinross is pleased to announce that the optimization work at Phase S over the last year has resulted in an improved design with a lower overall strip ratio, higher grade, similar overall ounces, and a significantly lower capital investment and cash outflow. This was achieved by stepping-in the pit design in areas that had higher stripping, lower-margin ounces and identifying opportunities to add some near-surface, lower-strip ounces that come earlier in the plan, helping to reduce the cash outflow in the near term. With this optimized design and plan, at current gold prices we expect Round Mountain to be able to self-fund the Phase S expansion, driving a significant change in the risk profile and return of this expansion for the Company.

Phase S is expected to increase life-of-mine production by approximately 750,000 Au eq. oz. and generate an incremental internal rate of return 11 (IRR) of 45% and incremental net present value 11 (NPV) of $170 million. Initial capital expenditures are expected to be $170 million, of which $140 million is related to pre-stripping. The remaining $30 million is planned for an expansion of the existing North Heap Leach Pad and some additional tailings infrastructure. Phase S is expected to improve the cash cost at Round Mountain, particularly later in the mine life, as the mine plan reaches the higher-grade Phase S ore towards the bottom of the pit. Including Phase S, the Company expects Round Mountain to produce approximately 215,000 Au eq. oz. per year from 2024-2028.

Phase S was included in the Company's 2022 year-end estimated mineral reserves and the Company expects to provide an update with the optimized Phase S design at the 2023 year-end.

Round Mountain Phase S
Operational metric Incremental Phase S estimate 11
NPV (5%) (million) $170
IRR 45%
Total life-of-mine cash flow (million) $220
Total production (thousand Au oz.) ~750
Initial capital costs (million) 12 $30
Initial capital costs (million) (strip) 11 , 12 $140
Sustaining capital costs (million) $60
Payback 2027
Total material mined (million tonnes) 153
Average strip ratio 2.1
Ore milled (million tonnes) 17
Ore leached (million tonnes) 32
Mill grade 0.83 g/t
Leach grade 0.52 g/t


Round Mountain Phase S gold price sensitivity estimates (incremental)
Average gold price
Financial Metric $1,650/oz. $1,750/oz. $1,850/oz. $1,950/oz. $2,050/oz.
Incremental IRR 19% 33% 45% 58% 70%
Incremental NPV $52 million $111 million $170 million $229 million $288 million


The combination of the optimization results and extensive technical diligence completed over the last year on Phase S provides confidence in strong returns and margins while proceeding with this next phase of mine life at Round Mountain.

By providing meaningful production scale at Round Mountain out to the end of the decade, the Phase S pushback could also drive cost synergies if the Company proceeds with future underground mining at Phase X and Gold Hill . The two underground opportunities continue to show potential for higher-margin, higher-return operations at Round Mountain, particularly when combined with production and scale from Phase S.

While still mining Phase S, Round Mountain could potentially develop and ramp-up Phase X underground, which could then concurrently be exploited with Phase S in the second half of the decade. Gold Hill underground development could follow Phase X, adding higher-grade mill feed to supplement production from Phase X at the end of the decade and into the 2030s.

At Phase X , construction of the exploration decline continues to progress well with approximately 1,000 metres developed so far, remaining on plan to start definition drilling in early 2024. Kinross has also initiated technical studies for the Phase X project. Phase X is envisioned to be a bulk long-hole open stoping operation. Current intercepts suggest 3 to 4 g/t average stope grades.

At Gold Hill, located approximately seven kilometres northeast of Round Mountain, prior drill results show potential for a higher-grade narrow vein operation which could supplement mill feed from Phase X, increasing the average processed grade and margin. Kinross plans to continue drilling at Gold Hill in Q4 2023 and into 2024 to progress exploration and studies.

Chile

Kinross' activities in Chile are currently focused on La Coipa and potential opportunities to extend its mine life. The Lobo-Marte project continues to provide optionality as a potential large, low-cost mine upon the conclusion of mining at La Coipa. While the Company focuses its technical resources on La Coipa, it will continue to engage and build relationships with communities related to Lobo-Marte and government stakeholders.

Curlew Basin exploration

At the Curlew Basin exploration project in Washington State, underground exploration drill results documented a new vein zone, ‘Roadrunner'. The new vein zone is open and more drilling will be conducted over the coming quarters in order to delineate the extents. Underground exploration drilling in the third quarter also continued to build on the existing resource through proximal growth.

The top three significant intercepts received during the quarter include:

  • Roadrunner :
    • RR-1168 – 14.2m @ 16.5 g/t Au , includes 7.3m @ 25.3 g/t Au
  • ST-1179 – 4.7m @ 11.7 g/t Au
  • K2N-1171 – 3.9m @ 11.3 g/t Au

Results-to-date continue to demonstrate the high grade and upside potential of the Curlew Basin.

Company Guidance
The following section of the news release represents forward-looking information and users are cautioned that actual results may vary. We refer to the risks and assumptions contained in the Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information on page 29.

The Company is on track to meet its 2023 production guidance range of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and all-in sustaining cost guidance range.

The Company is tracking in the lower end of its production cost of sales guidance range of $970 per Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and the higher end of its attributable 13 capital expenditure guidance range.

Kinross' annual production is expected to remain stable in 2024 and 2025 at 2.1 million and 2.0 million attributable 14 Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively.

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update

In accordance with the Company's updated ESG strategy, Kinross has conducted a comprehensive review of its Community Engagement Management System with the objective of supporting sites with improved clarity and ease of application. Kinross' updated Social Performance Management System will be rolled out across sites beginning in late 2023, on plan, and will enhance local accountability with clear expectations and guidance recognizing the role that all site functions have in social performance.

Kinross completed the first steps towards developing a specific Natural Capital Strategy to enhance the approach in this priority focus area. Natural capital is fundamentally about minimizing loss, ensuring reclamation and the restoration of valuable natural habitats through proper water, air, and mining waste management, as well as wholistic mine closure. Kinross' vision for natural capital builds upon the sustainability foundation established across its operations and projects.

Kinross has also progressed on its Climate Strategy. The Tasiast 34MW photovoltaic solar facility is one of the important steps the Company is taking to address climate change through renewable energy projects. Kinross is also focused on renewable power purchase agreements, electric autonomous haulage partnerships, and energy-efficient opportunities across sites. The outcome of these initiatives is that Kinross is on track to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goal of reducing emissions intensity by 30% in 2030 from its baseline.

Conference call details

In connection with this news release, Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – 1-800-770-2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1-647-362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

This release should be read in conjunction with Kinross' 2023 third-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report at www.kinross.com. Kinross' 2023 third-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with Canadian securities regulators (available at www.sedar.com ) and furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Kinross shareholders may obtain a copy of the financial statements free of charge upon request to the Company.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Review of operations

Three months ended September 30, (unaudited)
Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of sales ($millions) Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 171,140 132,754 162,823 128,014 $ 108.5 $ 94.8 $ 666 $ 741
Paracatu 172,482 159,113 167,105 152,616 141.2 131.1 845 859
La Coipa 65,975 33,955 65,856 24,681 41.4 12.2 629 494
Fort Knox 71,611 75,522 71,616 74,221 82.3 88.6 1,149 1,194
Round Mountain 63,648 62,417 61,931 61,757 93.1 87.0 1,503 1,409
Bald Mountain 40,593 65,394 41,300 52,472 53.9 51.2 1,305 976
United States Total 175,852 203,333 174,847 188,450 229.3 226.8 1,311 1,204
Maricunga - - 617 652 0.2 0.4 324 613
Continuing Operations Total 585,449 529,155 571,248 494,413 520.6 465.3 911 941
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - - - - - - $ - $ -
Chirano (100%) - 13,522 - 15,018 - 24.3 - 1,618
- 13,522 - 15,018 - 24.3
Nine months ended September 30, (unaudited)
Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of sales ($millions) Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 460,029 395,589 443,866 372,273 $ 296.4 $ 283.9 $ 668 $ 763
Paracatu 460,059 396,545 459,338 387,974 394.4 367.3 859 947
La Coipa 186,315 41,893 195,014 31,780 129.9 17.8 666 560
Fort Knox 206,436 207,509 206,226 204,732 239.2 248.6 1,160 1,214
Round Mountain 179,926 164,445 177,569 160,171 275.1 214.1 1,549 1,337
Bald Mountain 113,742 155,573 130,764 147,961 166.4 146.0 1,273 987
United States Total 500,104 527,527 514,559 512,864 680.7 608.7 1,323 1,187
Maricunga - - 1,770 2,328 1.0 1.5 565 644
Continuing Operations Total 1,606,507 1,361,554 1,614,547 1,307,219 1,502.4 1,279.2 931 979
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - 169,156 - 122,295 - 83.8 - 685
Chirano (100%) - 82,060 - 87,823 - 131.2 - 1,494
- 251,216 - 210,118 - 215.0


Interim condensed consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
As at
September 30, December 31,
2023 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 464.9 $ 418.1
Restricted cash 8.9 10.1
Accounts receivable and other assets 280.9 318.2
Current income tax recoverable 6.2 8.5
Inventories 1,202.3 1,072.2
Unrealized fair value of derivative assets 15.3 25.5
1,978.5 1,852.6
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 7,843.1 7,741.4
Long-term investments 65.2 116.9
Other long-term assets 700.6 680.9
Deferred tax assets 5.7 4.6
Total assets $ 10,593.1 $ 10,396.4
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 545.8 $ 550.0
Current income tax payable 79.8 89.4
Current portion of long-term debt and credit facilities 32.0 36.0
Current portion of provisions 58.6 50.8
Other current liabilities 16.1 25.3
732.3 751.5
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt and credit facilities 2,383.3 2,556.9
Provisions 768.9 755.9
Long-term lease liabilities 20.2 23.1
Other long-term liabilities 129.1 125.3
Deferred tax liabilities 394.3 301.5
Total liabilities $ 4,428.1 $ 4,514.2
Equity
Common shareholders' equity
Common share capital $ 4,480.8 $ 4,449.5
Contributed surplus 10,645.8 10,667.5
Accumulated deficit (9,011.2 ) (9,251.6 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (55.0 ) (41.7 )
Total common shareholders' equity 6,060.4 5,823.7
Non-controlling interests 104.6 58.5
Total equity 6,165.0 5,882.2
Total liabilities and equity $ 10,593.1 $ 10,396.4
Common shares
Authorized Unlimited
Unlimited
Issued and outstanding 1,227,699,367 1,221,891,341


Interim condensed consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue
Metal sales $ 1,102.4 $ 856.5 $ 3,124.0 $ 2,378.9
Cost of sales
Production cost of sales 520.6 465.3 1,502.4 1,279.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 263.9 185.1 715.1 532.1
Total cost of sales 784.5 650.4 2,217.5 1,811.3
Gross profit 317.9 206.1 906.5 567.6
Other operating expense 14.9 12.2 82.1 83.7
Exploration and business development 51.0 42.3 134.3 105.6
General and administrative 25.8 40.3 82.2 100.5
Operating earnings 226.2 111.3 607.9 277.8
Other (expense) income - net (0.3 ) 5.6 (6.3 ) (0.4 )
Finance income 11.3 6.5 32.2 10.7
Finance expense (25.9 ) (23.3 ) (79.4 ) (68.0 )
Earnings from continuing operations before tax 211.3 100.1 554.4 220.1
Income tax expense - net (102.4 ) (34.5 ) (204.2 ) (82.7 )
Earnings from continuing operations after tax 108.9 65.6 350.2 137.4
Loss from discontinued operations after tax - (0.8 ) - (636.3 )
Net earnings (loss) $ 108.9 $ 64.8 $ 350.2 $ (498.9 )
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.8 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (0.5 )
Common shareholders $ 109.7 $ 65.9 $ 350.9 $ 137.9
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ - $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.8
Common shareholders $ - $ (1.0 ) $ - $ (637.1 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.8 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.7 ) $ 0.3
Common shareholders $ 109.7 $ 64.9 $ 350.9 $ (499.2 )
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.11
Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.11
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders $ - $ - $ - $ (0.49 )
Basic $ - $ - $ - $ (0.49 )
Diluted
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ (0.39 )
Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ (0.39 )


Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:
Operating:
Earnings from continuing operations after tax $ 108.9 $ 65.6 $ 350.2 $ 137.4
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash provided from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 263.9 185.1 715.1 532.1
Share-based compensation expense 2.9 1.4 4.3 7.4
Finance expense 25.9 23.3 79.4 68.0
Deferred tax expense 74.1 5.5 92.8 3.4
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other 13.0 (1.5 ) 34.8 8.2
Reclamation (recovery) expense (18.1 ) (20.0 ) (14.1 ) 3.9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other assets (21.0 ) (15.6 ) 66.6 47.0
Inventories (10.1 ) (70.0 ) (93.2 ) (222.4 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15.0 ) 12.9 70.4 64.0
Cash flow provided from operating activities 424.5 186.7 1,306.3 649.0
Income taxes paid (17.7 ) (13.5 ) (111.9 ) (120.8 )
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities 406.8 173.2 1,194.4 528.2
Net cash flow of discontinued operation provided from (used in) operating activities - (1.6 ) - 47.6
Investing:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (283.9 ) (197.3 ) (787.0 ) (447.4 )
Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment (43.0 ) (20.5 ) (89.8 ) (36.7 )
Acquisitions net of cash acquired - - - (1,027.5 )
Net (additions) disposals to long-term investments and other assets (2.5 ) (9.5 ) 2.4 (43.6 )
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash - net (0.2 ) (1.2 ) 1.2 (2.3 )
Interest received and other - net 6.6 2.0 13.5 6.7
Net cash flow of continuing operations used in investing activities (323.0 ) (226.5 ) (859.7 ) (1,550.8 )
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from investing activities - 43.3 45.0 296.2
Financing:
Proceeds from issuance or drawdown of debt 488.1 100.0 588.1 1,197.6
Repayment of debt (550.0 ) (200.0 ) (770.0 ) (320.0 )
Interest paid (26.5 ) (26.2 ) (53.0 ) (51.8 )
Payment of lease liabilities (4.4 ) (6.0 ) (25.5 ) (17.1 )
Funding from non-controlling interest 27.0 - 38.8 1.5
Dividends paid to common shareholders (36.8 ) (39.0 ) (110.5 ) (116.9 )
Repurchase and cancellation of shares - (60.2 ) - (60.2 )
Other - net 6.3 (4.9 ) (1.2 ) 2.4
Net cash flow of continuing operations (used in) provided from financing activities (96.3 ) (236.3 ) (333.3 ) 635.5
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from financing activities - - - -
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations (1.0 ) (1.0 ) 0.4 (1.4 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - (0.3 ) - 1.6
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13.5 ) (249.2 ) 46.8 (43.1 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 478.4 719.1 418.1 531.5
Cash and cash equivalents of assets held for sale, beginning of period - 18.5 - -
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 464.9 $ 488.4 $ 464.9 $ 488.4


Operating Summary
Mine Period Tonnes Ore Mined Ore
Processed (Milled) 		Ore
Processed (Heap Leach) 		Grade (Mill) Grade (Heap Leach) Recovery (a)(d) Gold Eq Production (b) Gold Eq Sales (b) Production cost of sales Production cost of sales/oz (c) Cap Ex - sustaining (e) Total Cap Ex (e) DD&A
('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ounces) (ounces) ($ millions) ($/ounce) ($ millions) ($ millions) ($ millions)
West Africa Tasiast Q3 2023 3,486 1,796 - 3.10 - 92% 171,140 162,823 $ 108.5 $ 666 $ 12.2 $ 77.3 $ 69.0
Q2 2023 1,688 1,663 - 3.25 - 93% 157,844 152,564 $ 99.5 $ 652 $ 9.1 $ 81.9 $ 58.6
Q1 2023 1,690 1,208 - 3.49 - 91% 131,045 128,479 $ 88.4 $ 688 $ 14.6 $ 64.6 $ 46.2
Q4 2022 3,737 1,627 - 3.21 - 90% 143,002 147,019 $ 96.2 $ 654 $ 38.3 $ 90.3 $ 48.7
Q3 2022 4,437 1,741 - 2.72 - 89% 132,754 128,014 $ 94.8 $ 741 $ 3.6 $ 33.4 $ 58.0
Americas Paracatu Q3 2023 14,725 14,669 - 0.41 - 79% 172,482 167,105 $ 141.2 $ 845 $ 58.4 $ 58.4 $ 53.1
Q2 2023 14,199 15,104 - 0.42 - 80% 164,243 163,889 $ 135.2 $ 825 $ 39.7 $ 39.7 $ 49.8
Q1 2023 8,056 15,130 - 0.37 - 79% 123,334 128,344 $ 118.0 $ 919 $ 27.8 $ 27.8 $ 40.4
Q4 2022 13,324 13,847 - 0.50 - 81% 180,809 183,190 $ 130.3 $ 711 $ 43.9 $ 43.9 $ 52.7
Q3 2022 11,752 13,797 - 0.45 - 79% 159,113 152,616 $ 131.1 $ 859 $ 33.6 $ 33.6 $ 47.2
La Coipa (f) Q3 2023 1,137 1,017 - 1.69 - 81% 65,975 65,856 $ 41.4 $ 629 $ 7.5 $ 15.2 $ 48.3
Q2 2023 869 971 - 1.62 - 81% 66,744 67,378 $ 43.6 $ 647 $ 19.9 $ 23.3 $ 48.3
Q1 2023 748 691 - 1.68 - 88% 53,596 61,780 $ 44.9 $ 727 $ 1.6 $ 25.4 $ 36.4
Q4 2022 1,047 933 - 1.47 - 84% 67,683 68,135 $ 39.4 $ 578 $ 2.6 $ 46.0 $ 25.6
Q3 2022 1,079 637 - 1.19 - 83% 33,955 24,681 $ 12.1 $ 490 $ 2.9 $ 34.7 $ -
Fort Knox Q3 2023 6,667 1,912 5,961 0.81 0.21 78% 71,611 71,616 $ 82.3 $ 1,149 $ 52.1 $ 57.8 $ 24.6
Q2 2023 7,624 2,075 6,837 0.82 0.24 82% 69,438 69,206 $ 79.3 $ 1,146 $ 52.1 $ 58.2 $ 22.1
Q1 2023 7,412 1,966 5,972 0.78 0.22 82% 65,387 65,404 $ 77.6 $ 1,186 $ 38.6 $ 39.1 $ 18.6
Q4 2022 12,205 2,395 11,454 0.69 0.20 79% 83,739 87,061 $ 102.1 $ 1,173 $ 34.4 $ 39.1 $ 40.9
Q3 2022 15,547 2,477 13,120 0.71 0.21 80% 75,522 74,221 $ 88.6 $ 1,194 $ 30.5 $ 31.0 $ 21.8
Round Mountain Q3 2023 8,474 911 7,644 0.75 0.38 75% 63,648 61,931 $ 93.1 $ 1,503 $ 7.7 $ 7.8 $ 44.1
Q2 2023 10,496 1,021 10,028 0.67 0.35 76% 57,446 57,412 $ 85.5 $ 1,489 $ 10.5 $ 10.5 $ 33.5
Q1 2023 5,019 878 4,367 0.81 0.44 79% 58,832 58,226 $ 96.5 $ 1,657 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 $ 34.6
Q4 2022 5,177 962 4,772 0.74 0.36 74% 61,929 67,484 $ 95.1 $ 1,409 $ 41.1 $ 41.1 $ 19.1
Q3 2022 8,856 1,021 8,336 0.64 0.27 79% 62,417 61,757 $ 87.0 $ 1,409 $ 24.7 $ 24.7 $ 17.6
Bald Mountain Q3 2023 7,412 - 7,412 - 0.39 nm 40,593 41,300 $ 53.9 $ 1,305 $ 20.6 $ 24.9 $ 23.3
Q2 2023 4,142 - 4,119 - 0.42 nm 39,321 42,181 $ 54.5 $ 1,292 $ 16.5 $ 31.4 $ 25.6
Q1 2023 1,864 - 1,857 - 0.47 nm 33,828 47,283 $ 58.0 $ 1,227 $ 6.1 $ 25.2 $ 33.9
Q4 2022 3,002 - 2,957 - 0.37 nm 58,521 66,847 $ 62.8 $ 939 $ 17.2 $ 37.4 $ 63.4
Q3 2022 4,152 - 4,152 - 0.37 nm 65,394 52,472 $ 51.2 $ 976 $ 10.4 $ 28.2 $ 39.1


(a) Due to the nature of heap leach operations, recovery rates at Bald Mountain cannot be accurately measured on a quarterly basis. Recovery rates at Fort Knox and Round Mountain represent mill recovery only.
(b) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on the ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratios for the quarters presented are as follows: Q3 2023: 81.82:1; Q2 2023: 81.88:1; Q1 2023: 83.82:1; Q4 2022: 81.88:1; Q3 2022: 89.91:1.
(c) "Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(d) "nm" means not meaningful.
(e) "Total Cap Ex" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. "Capital expenditures - sustaining" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is included on page 21 of this news release.
(f) La Coipa silver grade and recovery were as follows: Q3 2023: 106.70 g/t, 63%; Q2 2023: 109.84 g/t, 56%; Q1 2023: 125.77 g/t, 70%; Q4 2022: 137.53 g/t, 68%; Q3 2022: 121.06 g/t, 61%.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document. These financial measures and ratios are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures and ratios, together with financial measures and ratios determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures and ratios is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures and ratios are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

All the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document are from continuing operations and exclude results from the Company's Chirano and Russian operations due to the classification of these operations as discontinued and their sale in 2022. As a result of the exclusion of Chirano, the following non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are no longer on an attributable basis, but on a total basis: production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis and all-in-sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold and per ounce sold on a by-product basis.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which determine the performance of the Company, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period, such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, reassessment of prior year taxes and/or taxes otherwise not related to the current period, impairment charges (reversals), gains and losses and other one-time costs related to acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, and non-hedge derivative gains and losses. Although some of the items are recurring, the Company believes that they are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of its current business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Management believes that these measures and ratios, which are used internally to assess performance and in planning and forecasting future operating results, provide investors with the ability to better evaluate underlying performance, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in public guidance. However, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share measures and ratios are not necessarily indicative of net earnings from continuing operations and earnings per share measures and ratios as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars,
except per share amounts) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 109.7 $ 65.9 $ 350.9 $ 137.9
Adjusting items:
Foreign exchange gains (7.1 ) (5.9 ) (0.8 ) (0.1 )
Foreign exchange losses (gains) on translation of tax basis and foreign exchange on deferred income taxes within income tax expense 36.9 3.1 5.2 (8.4 )
Taxes in respect of prior periods 5.2 5.0 33.8 15.8
Reclamation (recovery) expense (18.1 ) (20.0 ) (14.1 ) 3.9
Other (a) 16.2 16.9 26.6 21.4
Tax effects of the above adjustments 1.8 3.7 (1.8 ) 4.4
34.9 2.8 48.9 37.0
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 144.6 $ 68.7 $ 399.8 $ 174.9
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 1,227.6 1,299.8 1,226.7 1,288.0
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.14
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.11

(a) Other includes various impacts, such as one-time costs at sites, and gains and losses on hedges and the sale of assets, which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The Company believes that this measure, which is used internally to evaluate the Company's underlying cash generation performance and the ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders, provides investors with the ability to better evaluate the Company's underlying performance. However, the free cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of operating earnings or net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (283.9 ) (197.3 ) (787.0 ) (447.4 )
Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 122.9 $ (24.1 ) $ 407.4 $ 80.8


Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's regular operating cash flow and excluding changes in working capital. Working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of tax payments. The Company uses adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations internally as a measure of the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow-generating capability of the Company. However, the adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Adjusting items:
Working capital changes:
Accounts receivable and other assets 21.0 15.6 (66.6 ) (47.0 )
Inventories 10.1 70.0 93.2 222.4
Accounts payable and other liabilities, including income taxes paid 32.7 0.6 41.5 56.8
Total working capital changes 63.8 86.2 68.1 232.2
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 470.6 $ 259.4 $ 1,262.5 $ 760.4


Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP ratio which calculates the Company's non-gold production as a credit against its per ounce production costs, rather than converting its non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and crediting it to total production, as is the case in co-product accounting. Management believes that this ratio provides investors with the ability to better evaluate Kinross' production cost of sales per ounce on a comparable basis with other major gold producers who routinely calculate their cost of sales per ounce using by-product accounting rather than co-product accounting.

The following table provides a reconciliation of production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and production cost of sales per equivalent ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Less: silver revenue (a) (52.4 ) (23.6 ) (160.6 ) (37.0 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 468.2 $ 441.7 $ 1,341.8 $ 1,242.2
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 544,199 480,775 1,531,816 1,286,196
Total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 571,248 494,413 1,614,547 1,307,219
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 860 $ 919 $ 876 $ 966

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, as applicable, calculated based on guidance published by the World Gold Council ("WGC"). The WGC is a market development organization for the gold industry and is an association whose membership comprises leading gold mining companies including Kinross. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it worked closely with its member companies to develop these metrics. Adoption of the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost metrics is voluntary and not necessarily standard, and therefore, these measures and ratios presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost measures complement existing measures and ratios reported by Kinross.

All-in sustaining cost includes both operating and capital costs required to sustain gold production on an ongoing basis. The value of silver sold is deducted from the total production cost of sales as it is considered residual production, i.e. a by-product. Sustaining operating costs represent expenditures incurred at current operations that are considered necessary to maintain current production. Sustaining capital represents capital expenditures at existing operations comprising mine development costs, including capitalized stripping, and ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities, and does not include capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in cost is comprised of all-in sustaining cost as well as operating expenditures incurred at locations with no current operation, or costs related to other non-sustaining activities, and capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Less: silver revenue from continuing operations (a) (52.4 ) (23.6 ) (160.6 ) (37.0 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 468.2 $ 441.7 $ 1,341.8 $ 1,242.2
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 24.0 27.3 80.4 87.5
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 6.3 11.7 17.8 23.5
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 14.1 10.7 46.8 28.5
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 11.8 7.4 27.9 22.9
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 159.1 105.9 404.2 224.6
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 4.2 5.6 24.9 16.3
All-in Sustaining Cost on a by-product basis $ 687.7 $ 610.3 $ 1,943.8 $ 1,645.5
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 8.7 11.2 27.4 32.3
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 1.2 2.8 5.4 6.1
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 38.5 34.6 105.8 82.2
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 113.3 88.4 353.1 218.0
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8
All-in Cost on a by-product basis - attributable (c) $ 849.6 $ 747.7 $ 2,436.1 $ 1,984.9
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 544,199 480,775 1,531,816 1,286,196
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,264 $ 1,269 $ 1,269 $ 1,279
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,561 $ 1,555 $ 1,590 $ 1,543

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

The Company also assesses its all-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Under these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, the Company's production of silver is converted into gold equivalent ounces and credited to total production.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 24.0 27.3 80.4 87.5
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 6.3 11.7 17.8 23.5
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 14.1 10.7 46.8 28.5
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 11.8 7.4 27.9 22.9
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 159.1 105.9 404.2 224.6
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 4.2 5.6 24.9 16.3
All-in Sustaining Cost $ 740.1 $ 633.9 $ 2,104.4 $ 1,682.5
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 8.7 11.2 27.4 32.3
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 1.2 2.8 5.4 6.1
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 38.5 34.6 105.8 82.2
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 113.3 88.4 353.1 218.0
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8
All-in Cost - attributable (c) $ 902.0 $ 771.3 $ 2,596.7 $ 2,021.9
Gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 571,248 494,413 1,614,547 1,307,219
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,296 $ 1,282 $ 1,303 $ 1,287
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,579 $ 1,560 $ 1,608 $ 1,547

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations are classified as either sustaining capital expenditures or non-sustaining capital expenditures, depending on the nature of the expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditures typically represent capital expenditures at existing operations including capitalized exploration costs and capitalized stripping unless related to major projects, ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities and other capital expenditures and is calculated as total additions to property, plant and equipment (as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows), less non-sustaining capital expenditures. Non-sustaining capital expenditures represent capital expenditures for major projects, including major capital stripping projects at existing operations that are expected to materially benefit the operation, as well as enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs from continuing operations per ounce and attributable all-in costs from continuing operations per ounce. The categorization of sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures is consistent with the definitions under the WGC all-in cost standard. Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are not defined under IFRS, however, the sum of these two measures total to additions to property, plant and equipment as disclosed under IFRS on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the classification of capital expenditures for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Three months ended September 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox (USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total USA Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 12.2 $ 58.4 $ 7.5 $ 52.1 $ 7.7 $ 20.6 $ - $ 80.4 $ 0.6 $ 159.1
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 65.1 - 7.7 5.7 0.1 4.3 38.2 48.3 3.7 124.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 77.3 $ 58.4 $ 15.2 $ 57.8 $ 7.8 $ 24.9 $ 38.2 $ 128.7 $ 4.3 $ 283.9
Three months ended September 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 3.6 $ 33.6 $ 2.9 $ 30.5 $ 24.7 $ 10.4 $ - $ 65.6 $ 0.2 $ 105.9
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 29.8 - 31.8 0.5 - 17.8 10.0 28.3 1.5 91.4
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 33.4 $ 33.6 $ 34.7 $ 31.0 $ 24.7 $ 28.2 $ 10.0 $ 93.9 $ 1.7 $ 197.3
(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox (USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total USA Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 35.9 $ 125.9 $ 29.0 $ 142.8 $ 25.6 $ 43.2 $ - $ 211.6 $ 1.8 $ 404.2
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 187.9 - 34.9 12.3 0.1 38.3 99.0 149.7 10.3 382.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 223.8 $ 125.9 $ 63.9 $ 155.1 $ 25.7 $ 81.5 $ 99.0 $ 361.3 $ 12.1 $ 787.0
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 14.5 $ 80.8 $ 5.2 $ 44.3 $ 61.2 $ 18.2 $ - $ 123.7 $ 0.4 $ 224.6
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 62.6 - 104.3 2.7 0.1 32.0 16.1 50.9 5.0 222.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 77.1 $ 80.8 $ 109.5 $ 47.0 $ 61.3 $ 50.2 $ 16.1 $ 174.6 $ 5.4 $ 447.4


(a) Represents 100% of capital expenditures, of which 70% is Kinross' share.

Endnotes

(a) "Silver revenue" represents the portion of metal sales realized from the production of the secondary or by-product metal (i.e. silver). Revenue from the sale of silver, which is produced as a by-product of the process used to produce gold, effectively reduces the cost of gold production.
(b) "Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales from continuing operations divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(c) "Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs. As Manh Choh is a non-operating site, the attributable costs are non-sustaining costs and as such only impact the all-in-cost measures.
(d) "General and administrative" expenses are as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, net of certain restructuring expenses. General and administrative expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required to be absorbed on a continuing basis for the effective operation and governance of the Company.
(e) "Other operating expense – sustaining" is calculated as "Other operating expense" as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less other operating and reclamation and remediation expenses related to non-sustaining activities as well as other items not reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business. Other operating expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on the type and location of the expenditure incurred. The majority of other operating expenses that are incurred at existing operations are considered costs necessary to sustain operations, and are therefore classified as sustaining. Other operating expenses incurred at locations where there is no current operation or related to other non-sustaining activities are classified as non-sustaining.
(f) "Reclamation and remediation - sustaining" is calculated as current period accretion related to reclamation and remediation obligations plus current period amortization of the corresponding reclamation and remediation assets, and is intended to reflect the periodic cost of reclamation and remediation for currently operating mines. Reclamation and remediation costs for development projects or closed mines are excluded from this amount and classified as non-sustaining.
(g) "Exploration and business development – sustaining" is calculated as "Exploration and business development" expenses as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less non-sustaining exploration and business development expenses. Exploration expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type and location of the exploration expenditure. Exploration expenditures within the footprint of operating mines are considered costs required to sustain current operations and so are included in sustaining costs. Exploration expenditures focused on new ore bodies near existing mines (i.e. brownfield), new exploration projects (i.e. greenfield) or for other generative exploration activity not linked to existing mining operations are classified as non-sustaining. Business development expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type of expense and requirement for general or growth related operations.
(h) "Additions to property, plant and equipment – sustaining and non-sustaining are as presented on page 21 of this News Release. Non-sustaining capital expenditures included in the calculation of attributable all-in-cost includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs.
(i) "Lease payments – sustaining" represents the majority of lease payments as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and is made up of the principal and financing components of such cash payments, less non-sustaining lease payments. Lease payments for development projects or closed mines are classified as non-sustaining.

APPENDIX A

Recent LP Fault zone assay results

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width (m) 		Au
(g/t) 		Target
BR-696 1,347.7 1,352.2 4.5 4.1 15.53 Bruma
BR-696 including 1,349.2 1,350.7 1.5 1.4 45.60
BR-696 and 1,364.1 1,367.8 3.7 3.4 1.33
BR-696 and 1,510.0 1,514.0 4.0 3.7 0.53
BR-696 and 1,521.0 1,526.4 5.4 5.0 0.41
BR-696 and 1,539.4 1,543.5 4.1 3.8 0.43
BR-696 and 1,568.0 1,578.0 10.0 9.2 0.63
BR-696 and 1,583.5 1,587.2 3.7 3.4 0.75
BR-696 and 1,594.5 1,597.5 3.0 2.8 0.33
BR-696 and 1,599.6 1,603.2 3.6 3.3 0.40
BR-698 No Significant Intersections Yauro
BR-778 1,394.5 1,397.5 3.0 2.6 0.44 Yuma
BR-778 and 1,442.5 1,447.1 4.6 3.9 6.02
BR-778 including 1,444.0 1,447.1 3.1 2.6 8.53
BR-778 and 1,495.3 1,534.2 38.9 33.4 0.99
BR-778 and 1,554.2 1,561.5 7.3 6.3 0.55
BR-778 and 1,612.4 1,615.8 3.4 2.9 1.28
BR-778 and 1,717.9 1,723.1 5.2 4.5 15.27
BR-778C1 1,392.7 1,396.1 3.4 2.3 0.64 Yuma
BR-778C1 and 1,452.8 1,473.4 20.6 14.2 5.63
BR-778C1 including 1,466.3 1,473.4 7.1 4.9 15.57
BR-778C1 and 1,489.0 1,546.7 57.7 39.8 0.94
BR-778C1 including 1,534.8 1,540.3 5.5 3.8 6.16
BR-778C1 and 1,559.2 1,572.8 13.7 9.4 4.51
BR-778C1 including 1,565.9 1,568.3 2.4 1.6 22.81
BR-778C1 and 1,595.3 1,602.5 7.2 4.9 2.01
BR-778C1 including 1,598.6 1,600.8 2.2 1.5 4.23
BR-778C2 1,506.5 1,528.0 21.5 14.0 1.70 Yuma
BR-778C2 including 1,518.0 1,522.5 4.5 2.9 4.41
BR-778C2 and 1,587.5 1,594.1 6.6 4.3 0.44
BR-778C3 1,528.2 1,544.3 16.1 10.8 1.55 Yuma
BR-778C3 and 1,554.2 1,557.2 3.0 2.0 0.61
BR-778C3 and 1,618.7 1,643.0 24.3 16.3 1.29
BR-779 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-788 795.0 798.6 3.6 2.5 0.41 Yuma
BR-788 and 837.0 871.7 34.7 23.9 0.78
BR-788 and 964.0 967.4 3.4 2.3 0.46
BR-798C1 1,159.2 1,171.1 11.9 8.9 0.52 Bruma
BR-798C1 and 1,182.9 1,205.3 22.4 16.8 0.41
BR-798C1 and 1,248.5 1,251.5 3.0 2.3 0.37
BR-798C1 and 1,268.0 1,277.0 9.0 6.8 1.47
BR-798C1 and 1,361.5 1,370.5 9.0 6.8 0.83
BR-798C2 No Significant Intersections Bruma
BR-798C2A 1,200.2 1,204.3 4.0 3.0 0.87 Bruma
BR-798C2A and 1,238.0 1,243.0 5.0 3.8 0.79
BR-798C2A and 1,252.1 1,265.8 13.7 10.3 0.64
BR-798C2A and 1,318.0 1,328.0 10.0 7.5 0.52
BR-798C2A and 1,490.4 1,494.8 4.4 3.3 0.61
BR-798C3 1,059.5 1,062.5 3.0 2.3 1.98 Bruma
BR-798C3 and 1,227.6 1,236.6 9.0 6.8 0.54
BR-798C3 and 1,244.8 1,249.1 4.3 3.2 0.43
BR-798C3 and 1,259.9 1,265.4 5.5 4.1 0.55
BR-798C3 and 1,288.2 1,294.2 6.0 4.5 2.02
BR-798C3 including 1,289.9 1,292.7 2.8 2.1 3.83
BR-798C3 and 1,331.0 1,337.2 6.3 4.7 1.13
BR-798C3 and 1,369.2 1,372.5 3.3 2.5 0.45
BR-798C4A No Significant Intersections Bruma
BR-806 732.9 738.0 5.1 3.57 11.20 Discovery
BR-806 including 736.7 738.0 1.4 0.95 39.50
BR-806 and 785.4 795.4 10.0 6.97 0.47
BR-806 and 810.0 824.1 14.1 9.87 0.60
BR-806 and 844.0 875.3 31.3 21.88 0.51
BR-813 and 611.5 616.0 4.5 3.0 0.91 Yauro
BR-813W1 746.9 750.0 3.1 2.3 3.16 Yauro
BR-813W1 and 812.5 817.8 5.3 3.9 1.02
BR-813W1 and 988.0 991.0 3.0 2.2 0.90
BR-813W1 and 1,068.0 1,071.0 3.0 2.2 0.67
BR-813W1 and 1,095.4 1,102.8 7.5 5.5 1.43
BR-813W1 and 1,136.7 1,140.5 3.8 2.8 1.31
BR-814 263.2 269.9 6.7 4.9 1.08 Yauro
BR-814 and 278.8 324.2 45.4 33.1 0.74
BR-814 and 342.7 348.3 5.6 4.1 0.62
BR-814 and 360.5 405.5 45.0 32.9 1.10
BR-814 and 728.0 736.1 8.0 5.9 0.39
BR-814 and 855.8 862.5 6.7 4.9 5.25
BR-814 including 860.1 861.1 1.0 0.7 32.50
BR-814 and 873.0 886.5 13.5 9.9 0.71
BR-814 and 981.6 987.5 6.0 4.3 0.38
BR-814C1A 850.5 853.5 3.0 2.2 1.95 Yauro
BR-814C1A and 867.6 879.0 11.4 8.3 5.28
BR-814C1A including 868.6 877.0 8.4 6.1 6.95
BR-814C1A and 880.0 883.0 3.0 2.2 0.36
BR-814C1A and 899.4 903.0 3.6 2.6 0.54
BR-814C1A and 927.0 928.5 1.5 1.1 17.00
BR-814C2A 864.0 872.4 8.4 6.1 1.46 Yauro
BR-814C2A 986.5 992.5 6.0 4.4 0.39
BR-814C3A 948.1 953.1 5.0 3.7 1.82 Yauro
BR-814C3A and 987.4 991.9 4.5 3.3 1.82
BR-814C3A and 1,049.2 1,060.7 11.5 8.4 0.58
BR-814C4A No Significant Intersections Yauro
BR-815 No Significant Intersections Viggo
BR-816 1,026.9 1,032.4 5.5 4.2 0.51 Auro
BR-817 769.5 772.5 3.0 2.5 0.42 Auro
BR-817 and 803.3 810.0 6.7 5.5 0.63
BR-817 and 822.0 834.0 12.0 9.8 1.45
BR-818 789.0 793.5 4.5 3.6 0.51 Auro
BR-818 and 798.6 805.5 7.0 5.6 1.07
BR-818 and 810.7 822.5 11.9 9.6 2.39
BR-822 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-823 886.5 895.5 9.0 7.5 1.02 Viggo
BR-824 699.3 706.3 7.0 5.7 0.97 Viggo
BR-825 696.8 896.4 199.6 157.7 0.51 Viggo
BR-825 including 741.2 741.8 0.6 0.5 147.00
BR-826 583.0 590.0 7.0 0.50 Viggo
BR-830 784.6 791.0 6.5 5.5 0.45 Yuma
BR-830 and 920.2 928.0 7.9 6.7 2.66
BR-830 including 921.2 924.3 3.1 2.6 6.07
BR-830 and 961.1 969.1 8.0 6.8 1.01
BR-830 and 989.0 1,002.1 13.1 11.1 0.62
BR-831 1,096.0 1,138.0 42.0 28.6 0.55 Yuma
BR-831 and 1,150.0 1,176.4 26.4 17.9 1.97
BR-831 including 1,150.0 1,151.0 1.0 0.7 20.80
BR-832 1,128.6 1,148.9 20.3 18.0 0.88 Yuma
BR-832 and 1,164.0 1,177.5 13.5 12.0 0.48
BR-832 and 1,193.3 1,207.0 13.7 12.2 1.30
BR-832 and 1,240.8 1,260.8 20.0 17.8 1.50
BR-832 and 1,273.4 1,285.6 12.3 10.9 0.38
BR-832 and 1,294.3 1,311.3 17.1 15.2 0.40
BR-832 and 1,362.8 1,368.5 5.7 5.1 3.79
BR-832 including 1,363.5 1,368.5 5.0 4.5 4.21
BR-832C1 1,080.0 1,085.5 5.5 4.9 0.38 Yuma
BR-832C1 and 1,092.0 1,097.8 5.8 5.2 0.37
BR-832C1 and 1,131.5 1,137.0 5.5 4.9 1.68
BR-832C1 and 1,143.8 1,177.8 34.0 30.2 0.72
BR-832C2B 1,122.0 1,159.5 37.5 33.8 1.02 Yuma
BR-832C2B and 1,169.7 1,201.5 31.9 28.7 1.01
BR-832C3 1,199.0 1,209.0 10.1 9.0 0.69 Yuma
BR-832C3 and 1,222.5 1,257.0 34.5 31.1 0.72
BR-832C3 and 1,262.6 1,285.0 22.4 20.2 0.54
BR-833 468.0 475.5 7.5 5.0 0.89 Auro
BR-833 and 524.2 531.9 7.7 5.2 0.49
BR-834 586.9 589.9 3.0 2.7 0.57 Auro
BR-840 627.0 634.8 7.8 5.1 0.39 Yauro
BR-840 and 759.9 771.9 12.1 8.0 0.54
BR-840 and 1,085.9 1,176.7 90.8 59.9 0.59
BR-840 and 1,104.6 1,105.6 1.0 0.7 24.70
BR-841 199.5 208.8 9.3 8.4 1.56 Yauro
BR-841 and 214.0 220.8 6.8 6.2 1.26
BR-841 and 230.4 238.0 7.6 6.9 0.49
BR-841 and 247.7 256.2 8.5 7.7 0.68
BR-841 and 367.0 445.5 78.5 71.4 0.89
BR-841 including 367.0 370.7 3.7 3.3 6.35
BR-841 and 452.4 458.0 5.6 5.1 1.17
BR-841 and 512.0 521.0 9.0 8.2 1.39
BR-841 and 595.9 599.6 3.7 3.4 0.39
BR-841 and 615.0 675.4 60.4 54.9 0.36
BR-841 and 787.7 802.0 14.4 13.1 0.50
BR-842 253.3 276.0 22.8 20.5 0.93 Yauro
BR-842 including 258.4 260.8 2.4 2.2 3.49
BR-842 and 296.7 302.5 5.9 5.3 0.55
BR-842 and 386.8 401.2 14.4 12.9 0.75
BR-842 and 575.4 581.9 6.5 5.8 1.65
BR-842 and 596.4 677.0 80.6 72.5 1.54
BR-842 including 635.8 651.6 15.8 14.2 4.82
BR-842 and 755.1 769.4 14.3 12.9 1.97
BR-842 including 756.7 761.8 5.1 4.6 3.09
BR-842 and 776.0 782.5 6.5 5.9 0.60
BR-842 and 812.9 838.3 25.5 22.9 0.67
BR-842 and 910.9 917.9 7.0 6.3 0.71
BR-850 558.5 562.2 3.6 3.1 0.63 Discovery
BR-850 and 588.0 591.0 3.0 2.5 0.35
BR-850 and 688.0 699.0 11.1 9.3 0.80
BR-850 and 705.5 735.0 29.5 24.8 1.07
BR-850 and 741.9 758.5 16.6 13.9 0.78
BR-850 and 882.4 885.8 3.4 2.8 0.62
BR-860 352.8 355.8 3.0 2.3 1.59 Brownfields Exploration
BR-862 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-863 279.5 282.5 3.0 2.6 0.34 Brownfields Exploration
BR-870 1,212.0 1,223.0 11.0 7.7 12.32 Yuma
BR-870 including 1,213.5 1,223.0 9.5 6.7 14.07
BR-870 and 1,225.5 1,228.5 3.0 2.1 0.35
BR-870 and 1,239.9 1,242.9 3.0 2.1 0.87
BR-870 and 1,272.5 1,278.7 6.3 4.4 0.84
BR-870 and 1,291.3 1,295.8 4.5 3.2 0.42
BR-870C1 1,155.2 1,159.2 4.0 2.8 0.59 Yuma
BR-870C1 and 1,173.5 1,182.5 9.0 6.3 0.55
BR-870C1 and 1,267.6 1,279.8 12.3 8.6 0.40
BR-870C1 and 1,288.0 1,292.1 4.1 2.9 0.67
BR-870C1 and 1,300.6 1,306.5 5.9 4.1 1.37
BR-870C1 and 1,312.8 1,318.2 5.4 3.8 1.84
BR-870C2 No Significant Intersections Yuma
BR-870C3 No Significant Intersections Yuma
DL-085C1 No Significant Intersections Hinge
DL-085C2 No Significant Intersections Hinge
DL-085C3 892.0 900.0 8.0 6.7 0.86 Hinge
DL-085C4 687.6 693.2 5.6 4.3 1.87 Hinge
DL-085C4 and 906.5 908.5 2.1 1.6 5.31
DL-085C5 657.8 664.5 6.7 5.4 0.97 Hinge
DL-085C5 and 1,048.0 1,053.5 5.5 4.4 4.12
DL-085C6 641.0 655.6 14.6 12.1 0.91 Hinge
DL-085C6 and 987.0 990.0 3.0 2.5 0.43
DL-085C7 868.0 871.5 3.5 2.8 259.45 Hinge
DL-085C7 including 869.8 870.3 0.5 0.4 908.00
DL-144 No Significant Intersections Limb
DL-145 No Significant Intersections Limb
DL-146 631.4 641.7 10.3 8.9 2.95 Limb
DL-146 including 634.8 641.7 6.9 5.9 4.09
DL-148 789.6 798.0 8.4 5.7 1.76 Limb
REG-084 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
REG-085 561.1 564.8 3.7 2.6 1.05 Brownfields Exploration


Appendix B

LP long section demonstrating potential for extension of a high-grade underground resource.

LP long section

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c61d00f1-48aa-47cb-a07a-9fff900b1397

Composites are generated from drill intersections from fully assayed holes completed since the August 2, 2023, news release and includes results for 52 holes at LP, 7 holes at Hinge, 4 holes at Limb, and 7 brownfields holes. Composites are generated using 0.3 g/t minimum grade, minimum downhole composite length of 3.0 m, maximum linear internal dilution of 5.0 m and allows short high-grade intervals greater than 20 GXM to be retained. Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. For full list of significant, composited assay results, see Appendix A.

Appendix C

The Hinge zone, a potential source of high-grade supplemental feed, recently returned a high-grade intercept at 2.8 metres true width grading 259 grams per tonne at a vertical depth of 870 metres.

Hinge Long Section

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f57241-6505-4e61-98ae-29eeb10a4dbc

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release including, but not limited to, any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release, include, but are not limited to, those under the headings (or headings that include) "Q3 2023 highlights from continuing operations", "Operational and development project highlights", "CEO commentary", "Return of capital", "Development project and exploration update", "Company Guidance", and "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update" as well as statements with respect to our guidance for production, cost guidance, including production costs of sales, all-in sustaining cost of sales, and capital expenditures; statements with respect to our guidance for cash flow and free cash flow; the declaration, payment and sustainability of the Company's dividends; identification of additional resources and reserves; the Company's liquidity; greenhouse gas reduction initiatives and targets; the implementation and effectiveness of the Company's ESG or Climate Change strategy; the schedules budgets, and forecast economics for the Company's development projects; budgets for and future prospects for exploration, development and operation at the Company's operations and projects, including the Great Bear project, Manh Choh and the Tasiast solar project; the Company's liquidity outlook, as well as references to other possible events, the future price of gold and silver, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, operating costs; price inflation; capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, estimates and the realization of such estimates (such as mineral or gold reserves and resources or mine life), success of exploration, development and mining, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, government regulation, permit applications, restarting suspended or disrupted operations; environmental risks and proceedings; and resolution of pending litigation. The words "advance", "continue", "estimates", "expects", "focus", "forecast", "guidance", "on plan", "on schedule", "on track", "opportunity" "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "prospect", "target" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result and similar such expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in our Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 as well as: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company, whether due to extreme weather events (including, without limitation, excessive snowfall, excessive or lack of rainfall, in particular, the potential for further production curtailments at Paracatu resulting from insufficient rainfall and the operational challenges resulting from excessive rainfall or snowfall, which can impact costs and/or production) and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions (including but not limited to strikes or workforce reductions), supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment, pit wall slides or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations and development projects being consistent with Kinross' current expectations including, without limitation: the maintenance of existing permits and approvals and the timely receipt of all permits and authorizations necessary for the operation of Tasiast; water and power supply and continued operation of the tailings reprocessing facility at Paracatu; permitting of the Great Bear project (including the consultation process with Indigenous groups), permitting and development of the Lobo-Marte project; in each case in a manner consistent with the Company's expectations; and the successful completion of exploration consistent with the Company's expectations at the Company's projects; (3) political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, restrictions or penalties imposed, or actions taken, by any government, including but not limited to amendments to the mining laws, and potential power rationing and tailings facility regulations in Brazil (including those related to financial assurance requirements), potential amendments to water laws and/or other water use restrictions and regulatory actions in Chile, new dam safety regulations, potential amendments to minerals and mining laws and energy levies laws, new regulations relating to work permits, potential amendments to customs and mining laws (including but not limited to amendments to the VAT) and the potential application of the tax code in Mauritania, potential amendments to and enforcement of tax laws in Mauritania (including, but not limited to, the interpretation, implementation, application and enforcement of any such laws and amendments thereto), potential third party legal challenges to existing permits, and the impact of any trade tariffs being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (4) the completion of studies, including optimization studies, improvement studies; scoping studies and preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, on the timelines currently expected and the results of those studies being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (5) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real, Chilean peso, Mauritanian ouguiya and the U.S. dollar being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (7) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with the Company's expectations; (8) attributable production and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; (9) the accuracy of the current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company and Kinross' analysis thereof being consistent with expectations (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates being consistent with preliminary work undertaken by the Company, mine plans for the Company's current and future mining operations, and the Company's internal models; (10) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (11) the terms and conditions of the legal and fiscal stability agreements for Tasiast being interpreted and applied in a manner consistent with their intent and Kinross' expectations and without material amendment or formal dispute (including without limitation the application of tax, customs and duties exemptions and royalties); (12) asset impairment potential; (13) the regulatory and legislative regime regarding mining, electricity production and transmission (including rules related to power tariffs) in Brazil being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (14) access to capital markets, including but not limited to maintaining our current credit ratings consistent with the Company's current expectations; (15) potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from infectious diseases or pandemics; (16) changes in national and local government legislation or other government actions, including the future Canadian federal impact assessment regime; (17) litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits, and the potential ramifications thereof, being concluded in a manner consistent with the Corporation's expectations (including without limitation litigation in Chile relating to the alleged damage of wetlands and the scope of any remediation plan or other environmental obligations arising therefrom); (18) the Company's financial results, cash flows and future prospects being consistent with Company expectations in amounts sufficient to permit sustained share repurchases and dividend payments; and (19) the impacts of detected pit wall instability at Round Mountain and Bald Mountain being consistent with the Company's expectations. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the inaccuracy of any of the foregoing assumptions; fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities (such as fuel and electricity); price inflation of goods and services; changes in the discount rates applied to calculate the present value of net future cash flows based on country-specific real weighted average cost of capital; changes in the market valuations of peer group gold producers and the Company, and the resulting impact on market price to net asset value multiples; changes in various market variables, such as interest rates, foreign exchange rates, gold or silver prices and lease rates, or global fuel prices, that could impact the mark-to-market value of outstanding derivative instruments and ongoing payments/receipts under any financial obligations; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); changes in national and local government legislation, taxation (including but not limited to income tax, advance income tax, stamp tax, withholding tax, capital tax, tariffs, value-added or sales tax, capital outflow tax, capital gains tax, windfall or windfall profits tax, production royalties, excise tax, customs/import or export taxes/duties, asset taxes, asset transfer tax, property use or other real estate tax, together with any related fine, penalty, surcharge, or interest imposed in connection with such taxes), controls, policies and regulations; the security of personnel and assets; political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Chile, Brazil, Mauritania or other countries in which Kinross does business or may carry on business; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and complete divestitures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining, development or refining activities; employee relations; litigation or other claims against, or regulatory investigations and/or any enforcement actions, administrative orders or sanctions in respect of the Company (and/or its directors, officers, or employees) including, but not limited to, securities class action litigation in Canada and/or the United States, environmental litigation or regulatory proceedings or any investigations, enforcement actions and/or sanctions under any applicable anti-corruption, international sanctions and/or anti-money laundering laws and regulations in Canada, the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development including, but not limited to, the risks of obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses and permits; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; adverse changes in our credit ratings; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross, including but not limited to resulting in an impairment charge on goodwill and/or assets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Key Sensitivities

Approximately 70%-80% of the Company's costs are denominated in U.S. dollars.

A 10% change in foreign currency exchange rates would be expected to result in an approximate $20 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold 15 .

Specific to the Brazilian real, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $30 impact on Brazilian production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

Specific to the Chilean peso, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $50 impact on Chilean production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $10 per barrel change in the price of oil would be expected to result in an approximate $3 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $100 change in the price of gold would be expected to result in an approximate $4 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold as a result of a change in royalties.

Other information

Where we say ‘‘we'', ‘‘us'', ‘‘our'', the ‘‘Company'', or ‘‘Kinross'' in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Nicos Pfeiffer who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

All dollar amounts are expressed as U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold director and executive vice-president Aneel Waraich

Steppe Gold Eyes Phase 2 Operations at ATO Gold Mine by 2025, Exec Says

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) announced a major drawdown of US$9.6 million from a US$150 million financing package in October to accelerate the construction and development of Phase 2 of its producing ATO gold mine in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold Director and Executive VP Aneel Waraich considers it a big win and a significant endorsement for the company’s operating team in the country.

“(In) early summer, we put out a US$150 million financing announcement, which allows us to be fully funded for our Phase 2 expansion,” Waraich said. "We now reconfirmed by confirming we’ve drawn down on the first US$10 million of it. It shows how real that package is, and I think that may be what investors are looking for."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project

Lake Hope Scoping Study

First Ore Mined at Selkirk & Pre-Feasibility Study Update

Updated Scoping Study - San José Lithium Project

Related News

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project

Resource Investing

Updated Scoping Study - San José Lithium Project

Potash Investing

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2023)

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Vanadium Investing

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

×