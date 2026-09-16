Francis Ahmed will join UBS in Florham Park, New Jersey

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that Francis Ahmed will join the firm as a Private Wealth Advisor in its Florham Park, New Jersey office. Following the conclusion of her notice period, she will join the UBS Greater New York Metro Market and will report to Joseph Lombardo, Market Director.
"We are pleased that Francis will be joining UBS," said Joseph Lombardo. "Her financial expertise, planning-driven approach and commitment to building lasting client relationships will make her a strong addition to our Florham Park office. Her deep ties to Northern New Jersey will also support our continued investment and growth in this important market."
Francis will join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she served clients in the Summit, New Jersey market. As a Private Banker, she advises ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, delivering a highly personalized and consultative experience focused on wealth planning and investments. She partners with families across generations on strategy, planning, trust and estate considerations, specialty credit, and the broader financial decisions that come with significant wealth. Her career spans banking, financial controls, corporate finance, strategy, and wealth management, experience that gives her a distinctive perspective when advising complex, multigenerational families.
Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Francis spent two years at Boston Consulting Group, where she developed a consultative approach to client service and strategic problem-solving. Earlier in her career, she worked as a finance analyst at JPMorgan and began her professional career with CIT.
Francis graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Finance from Seton Hall University where she earned four academic merit scholarships. Francis has completed a certificate in Women's Leadership from the Yale School of Management and the Banking program Institute. She serves on the Buccino Leadership Institute Advisory Council and the Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute advisory council, both at Seton Hall.
Francis lives in Summit, New Jersey, and enjoys golfing and hosting events for her extended family. One of her core principles is giving back to the community. She uses her free time to build homes, prepare meals for the less fortunate, mentor students and participate with organizations such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, NJ Community Food Bank, and Global Volunteers.
Notes to Editors
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