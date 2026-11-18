A new study of more than 150 senior finance leaders points to a fragmented tech stack that's creating friction for the leaders who rely on it.
Most finance leaders (70%) report using four or more individual tools every month to manage their company's finances, yet only a quarter (26%) say those systems work together seamlessly. Cash data is often spread across separate systems, requiring finance teams to manually collect and combine information from different platforms.
Despite more point tools, finance leaders don't always have a clear picture of their company's finances. The Finance Operations & Money Movement Study, conducted by GatherHQ and commissioned by Priority Commerce, also found:
- 77% can't give an exact idle-cash figure without first checking balances or pulling data from several systems.
- Just 37% say they have a clear, real-time picture of their company's money in transit, between accounts, mid-payment, or not yet settled. Some report only knowing for sure at certain points, like month-end.
- Nearly two-thirds (63%) say managing too many providers is painful and half (54%) call cash visibility a top pain point.
"Finance leaders are tired of being the integration layer between their own tools," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "When point solutions don't connect, finance teams fill the gaps by hand, and that's time they should be spending on the business."
Study Methodology
The Finance Operations & Money Movement Study includes 155 senior finance decision-makers, with responses collected Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, 2026. Respondents include CFOs, finance heads, treasury leaders, controllers and heads of finance operations at companies with annual revenue ranging from $20 million to more than $1 billion. Every respondent plays a role in selecting payments, banking or accounts-payable providers. GatherHQ conducted the study on behalf of Priority Commerce. Results are unweighted.
The full report is available at https://prioritycommerce.com/resource-center/why-cash-visibility-still-takes-so-much-work/ .
About Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118609321/en/
Media Contact
Alison Jones
alison.jones@prth.com