Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated September 6, 2023 it has filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") technical report (the " Report ") for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (" PFS ") for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia.  The report is dated October 18, 2023 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The PFS outlines an open-pit mining project which will produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per year in concentrate over a 29-year mine life.  The project will be developed in a phased approach, with an initial mill throughput rate of 108,000 tonnes per day (Phase 1), followed by an expansion to 162,000 tonnes per day (Phase 2) funded from free cash flow after the initial after-tax payback period of 3.7 years.

Base Case economics are presented in Table 1, based on a $8.75 /lb nickel price.

Table 1 – Base Case Economics

Criteria

Units

Base Case

Initial Capital Cost

USD, millions

2,182

Operating Cost

$/t milled

8.15

C1 Operating Cost 1

USD /lb Ni

3.70

All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") 2

USD /lb Ni

4.17

After- Tax

NPV 8%

USD, millions

2,010

IRR

%

18.6

Payback Period

years

3.7

Mine Life-to-Payback

ratio

7.8

NPV-to-Initial Capex

ratio

0.92

Annual Free Cash Flow, Pre-Tax 3

USD, millions

578

Notes:

  1. Exclusive of any byproduct credits.
  2. Inclusive of operating cost, sustaining capital, expansion capital, closure capital, and royalties.
  3. For production years.

The Baptiste PFS included contribution from the parties listed in Table 2 (" PFS Contributors "), each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101.

Table 2 – PFS Contributors

PFS Contributor

Qualified Person

Scope of Responsibility

Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.

Kevin Murray, P.Eng.

Recovery methods, process plant, on-site infrastructure, capital cost estimate, operating cost estimate, financial model, opportunities, next steps, and refinery option

Carisbrooke Consulting Inc.

David Baldwin, P.Eng.

Off-site power

Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd.

Ron Voordouw, P.Geo.

Geology

ERM Consultants Canada Ltd.

Rolf Schmitt, P.Geo.

Environmental, Permitting

International Metallurgical & Environmental Inc.

Jeff Austin, P.Eng.

Metallurgy

Knight Piésold Ltd.

Duke Reimer, P.Eng.

Tailings, water management, & geotechnical

Next Mine Consulting Ltd.

Richard Flynn, P.Geo.

Mineral resource estimate

Onsite Engineering Ltd.

Paul Mysak, P.Eng.

Off-site roads and bridges

TechSer Mining Consultants Ltd.

Cristian Garcia, P.Eng.

Mine design & mineral reserve estimate

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Projects and Operations for FPX, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Osterloh has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c5036.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Felicia de la Paz as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. de la Paz has over 10 years of experience in mining, having previously served as a Senior Manager in KPMG LLP's mining practice and as the Corporate Controller for Equinox Gold Corp. The appointment of Ms. de la Paz is part of a planned succession plan, as previously announced by the Company on July 21 coinciding with the retirement of FPX's long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Chris Mitchell who will be retained in advisory capacity to support an orderly changeover of duties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  CO2 Lock has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $1.1 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors.  Proceeds of the SAFE will be used to conduct additional field work and sample collection at CO2 Lock's wholly owned project site Sam, located southwest of Prince George utilizing ultramafic rocks and the mineral brucite for ex-situ carbon dioxide removal (" CDR ") or for in-situ CO 2 storage and sequestration as part of a carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") value chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Trading resumes in:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on September 21 it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") and the Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (" PPES ") joint venture between Toyota Motor Company (" Toyota ") and Panasonic Corporation (" Panasonic ").

The non-binding MOU provides a framework for FPX and PPES to explore collaborative opportunities for the vertical integration of nickel production involving the development of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project through to the production of nickel sulphate and cathode active materials for the PPES supply chain. Under the terms of the MOU, FPX, PPES and JOGMEC will work collaboratively to share technical information and expertise, and to explore potential strategic arrangements and business structures.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Los Andes Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London at LME Week included representatives from the breadth of the supply chain, with discussions centering around current trends in metals markets and outlooks for the year ahead.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Commences Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Commences Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NICN) has commenced diamond drilling at its Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). The drill rig has mobilized to site and is currently coring the first hole of the Phase Three ("Phase III") drilling program consisting of a minimum of 1,500 meters.

Figure 1: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Highlights:
  • Phase III drill program has commenced at the high-grade Wine Nickel Property with the following objectives:
    • To expand previously defined nickel-bearing zones to the east of the Wine Occurrence; and
    • To drill test newly expanded target areas of more than 6 km along strike.
  • Recent geophysical and soil geochemical results assisted in prioritizing multi-anomaly target areas for subsequent drill testing.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN commented, "We are very pleased to be back on the ground, drill testing several targets that we have interpreted to be on strike with the two mineralized horizons defined on the property to date. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and two highly prospective nickel sulfide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

Phase III Wine Drill Program

At the Wine Project, NiCAN is drilling a minimum of 1,500 meters to test multiple conductive targets identified by recently completed surface time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM"), borehole and surface surveys, combined with re-processed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey, which was completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). Results from a geochemical survey, also completed earlier this year, assisted in prioritizing the drill targets. A significant number of conductive sources have been defined over a strike length of 6 kilometers that merit drill testing. These have been geophysically modelled and drill holes have been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

The initial diamond drill targets are following up on mineralization intersected during the previous drill program that defined varying quantities of disseminated to massive sulphide nickel-bearing mineralization in a zone 650 meters east of the Wine Occurrence. Most notable were holes Wine 23-08 and Wine 23-07 in which varying degrees of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization were intersected in two relatively shallow zones. Assay results returned elevated copper and nickel values over core lengths of more than 10 meters (see press releases dated May 24, 2023 , and June 21, 2023 ). NiCAN is currently following up on these new zones to better understand their orientation and extent.

The Phase III Wine drill program has two primary objectives. Initially, NiCAN anticipates expanding previously defined nickel-bearing zones located to the east of the Wine Occurrence. Downhole and TDEM surveys have defined multiple conductors along a distinct stratigraphic horizon within the Wine Gabbro. Humic soil geochemical results have shown anomalous Ni-Cu values associated with these electromagnetic ("EM") responses supporting additional drill testing.

The second objective of NiCAN's Phase III drill program is to identify additional nickel bearing mineralized zones associated with newly defined geophysical targets interpreted to be along strike from the Wine Occurrence by distances of up to 4.8 km. These are new targets that have not been drill tested in the past.

NiCAN continues to follow up on the significant results returned from previous diamond drilling, including:

  • Diamond drill hole Wine 22-5 intersected 27.3 metres of 2.01% Ni, 1.81% Cu (2.28% NiEq)
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 22-6 intersected 9.8 metres of 1.23% Ni, 2.09% Cu (1.71% NiEq)
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 22-3 intersected 8.6 metres of 1.89% Ni, 1.01% Cu (1.92% NiEq)
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 23-16 intersected four zones of mineralization including 12.6 metres of 1.52% Ni, 2.01% Cu (1.93% NiEq)
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 23-17 intersected two zones of mineralization including 23.5 meters of 1.59% Ni, 1.76% Cu (1.91% NiEq)

Note: Nickel equivalent grades include nickel and copper values only and assume recoveries of 85% for nickel and 85% for copper based on comparable deposits. Nickel price: US$10.00 /lb; copper price US$3.75 /lb.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the nickel mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine consisted of multiple lenses of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains numerous similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nican Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c4074.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) today announced the departure of Ken Engquist Chief Operating Officer, effective October 18, 2023 .  His responsibilities will be assigned to other members of the management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I would like to thank Ken for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/18/c9011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Highlights:

  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.
  • New Mineral Resource model to include both mineralization types and significant extensions of mineralized zones defined by the Company drilling to September 2023.
  • SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Ronacher McKenzie Geosciences Inc. have been engaged for an independent technical review of the project, an update of the 2022 resource estimate and preparation of the new NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company'; TSXV:CNRI; OTCQX:CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce it has commissioned a new Mineral Resource estimation in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – September 2023

technology investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report to 30 September 2023

technology investing

AGM Investor Update

×