Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Base MetalsInvesting News

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first step-out drillhole results confirming continued near-surface lateral extension of strong nickel mineralization at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia.  The first three widely-spaced holes drilled this year at Van, which is located 6 km north of the Baptiste Deposit (" Baptiste "), returned some of the strongest results in the District's history, highlighted by the results of 22VAN-012, which intersected the highest-grading broad interval of near-surface nickel mineralization drilled to-date at Van.

Highlights

  • Van step-out drillholes show that the strong mineralization in previously reported outcrop samples continues to depth southwest of the zone first drilled in 2021
    • Hole 22VAN-010 intersected 346.3 m grading 0.133% DTR Nickel from the start of bedrock at 51.3 m downhole to the end of hole, including 136.0 m of 0.143% DTR Nickel from 91.0 m downhole
    • Hole 22VAN-012 intersected 334.5 m grading 0.120% DTR Nickel from 6.0 m downhole, including 176.0 m of 0.142% DTR Ni from 6.0 m downhole, and further including 100.0 m of 0.150% DTR Ni from 70.0 m downhole
  • Nickel mineralization at Van is the same as Baptiste, occurring as disseminated awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) and in ophiolite host rocks
    • The results at Van compare favourably with previous drilling results at Baptiste, which contains 1.815 billion tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 0.129% DTR nickel , plus 339 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.131% DTR nickel ( both reported at a cut-off grade of 0.06% DTR nickel). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. See the summary of the Baptiste mineral resource estimate set out in FPX's November 14, 2022 news release

"We are very pleased with these first step-out drill results from Van, confirming the potential for this target to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit to rival the deposit already delineated at Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , the Company's President and CEO. "Based on the drill results reported to-date from the 2021 and 2022 programs, we have delineated consistently strong near-surface nickel mineralization in drilling over an area measuring approximately 1 km long by 1 km wide, to downhole depths over 300 m .  The remaining drillholes completed in this year's ten-drillhole program stepped out to the west of this mineralized zone; we look forward to reporting assays from those remaining holes in January."

Link to view drill results within interactive 3D VRIFY model (for best results, view in full screen):
https://vrify.com/decks/12221?auth=9bf57cc7-fec5-457f-9a4a-6b96e3653f4b

Figure 1: Decar Nickel District (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Van Target Drilling

The results of 22VAN-010, 22VAN-011 and 22VAN-012 are the first from a step-out drill program consisting of 10 holes and totaling 2,504 meters at the Van Target, which is located 6 km north of Baptiste at similar elevations (see Figure 1). This year's step-out program was designed to expand the large mineralized zone identified during 2021's successful inaugural drill program.

Table 1 – Van Target Drillhole Results

Hole

Intersections 1

DTR Nickel
(%) 2

Total Nickel
(%) 2

From (m)

To (m)

Intersected
Width (m)

22VAN-010

51.3

397.6

346.3

0.133

0.181

including

91.0

227.0

136.0

0.143

0.193


22VAN-011

31.3

91.5

60.2

0.071

0.220

22VAN-011 terminated due to poor ground conditions


22VAN-012

6.0

340.5

334.5

0.120

0.205

including

6.0

182.0

176.0

0.142

0.195

including

70.0

170.0

100.0

0.150

0.193

and

182.0

340.5

158.5

0.095

0.216

1 The vertical depth (true width) of all quoted intersections in this news release is interpreted to be approximately 70% of downhole length.

2 All mineralized core samples are assayed for "total nickel" and "Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel."  "DTR nickel" analyses measure only the magnetically recoverable nickel hosted in medium- to coarse-grained awaruite (nickel-iron alloy), whereas the "total nickel" analyses measures both magnetically and non-magnetically recoverable nickel, the latter hosted in fine-grained awaruite or nickel sulphide minerals. The Davis Tube method is a bench-scale metallurgical test procedure which provides an estimation of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.  See "Sampling and Analytical Method", below.

The nickel mineralization intersected within 22VAN-010, 22VAN-011 and 22VAN-012 is characterized by disseminated, medium to coarse-grained awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) mineralization hosted in serpentinized ophiolitic rocks and is analogous to the mineralization and geological setting at the Baptiste Deposit.

22VAN-010 was collared proximal to 21VAN-03 and drilled to the southwest at minus 55 degrees.  The drillhole encountered bedrock at 51.3 m downhole and thereafter intersected 346.3 m of strong awaruite mineralization, grading 0.133% DTR nickel to a downhole depth of 397.6 m .  22VAN-010 is notable for a broad intercept of strong nickel mineralization at relatively shallow depths, including 0.143% DTR Ni over 136 m starting at a downhole depth of 91.0 m .  Mineralization in this drillhole remains open at depth.

22VAN-011 was collared 400 m southwest from 22VAN-010 and proximal to 21VAN-002 and was drilled to the southwest at an angle of minus 55 degrees. The drillhole encountered bedrock at 31.3 m downhole and thereafter intersected 60.2 m of low-grade awaruite mineralization, to a downhole depth of 91.5 m .  The strongest mineralization at 22VAN-011 was encountered at the bottom of the drillhole; however the drillhole was terminated in medium-grade awaruite mineralization due to poor ground conditions.

22VAN-012 was collared 400 m southwest from 22VAN-011 proximal to 21VAN-005 and was drilled to the southwest at an angle of minus 55 degrees.  The drillhole encountered bedrock at 6.0 m downhole and thereafter intersected 334.5 m of strong awaruite mineralization, grading 0.120% DTR nickel to a downhole depth of 340.5 m .  22VAN-012 is notable for a broad intercept of strong nickel mineralization at the top of the drillhole, including 0.143% DTR Ni over 176 m starting at a downhole depth of 6.0 m .  Mineralization in this drillhole remains open at depth.

Collar locations for the ten drillholes drilled at the Van Target in 2022 are provided in Figure 2.  Drillholes were spaced approximately 350 to 400 m apart and tested the Van Target over an area of approximately 2 km 2 to a maximum downhole depth of 439 m .  Assays are pending for holes 22VAN-013 to 22VAN-019.

Figure 2: Van Target Plan Map with Drillhole Collar Locations and Outcrop Mapping (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Figure 3: Van Target Cross Section with Assay Results for 22VAN-010 and 21VAN-003 (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Figure 4: Van Target Cross Section with Assay Results for 22VAN-012 and 21VAN-005 (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Sampling and Analytical Method
HQ & NQ size drill core were quartered and halved, respectively, on-site using a diamond blade core cutting saw.  Drill core was sampled continuously downhole at nominal 4 m intervals with the exception of post mineralization dikes and non-mineralized rock types as they historically have had zero grade.  Samples were bagged and sealed with tamper proof tags and shipped to Activation Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia , for sample preparation. Sample preparation involved crushing the entire sample to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 250 g, and pulverizing the split to 95% passing 74 microns. Analytical work was completed at Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario and included lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion ICP and DTR Ni analysis.  DTR Ni analysis involved processing a 30 g split of the pulp through a Davis tube magnetic separator as a slurry using a constant flow rate of 400 millilitres per minute, a magnetic field strength of 3,500 Gauss, and a tube angle of 45 degrees to produce magnetic and non-magnetic fractions.  The magnetic and non-magnetic fractions were dried, weighed and the magnetic fraction was analyzed by fusion X-Ray Fluorescence (" XRF ") for multiple elements, including nickel, cobalt, iron and chromium.  The DTR nickel grade was then calculated by multiplying the XRF fusion nickel value by the weight of the magnetic fraction, and dividing by the total recorded feed weight.

QA/QC procedures involved the analysis of field and prepared duplicates, DTR replicates, insertion of certified reference materials, and non-certified blanks to assess the accuracy and precision of the Davis tube magnetic separation and XRF analysis that are used to determine the DTR nickel content.  The Davis Tube method is a bench-scale metallurgical test procedure which provides an estimation of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery for operations and exploration projects.

Erin Wilson , P. Geo., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 drillholes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  In 2021, the Company executed an inaugural drilling program at Van which returned results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c7815.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelTSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, all incumbent directors, being Messrs. Richard (Rick) Trotman, Darren Blasutti, Peter McRae, Jeff O'Neill and William Wulftange were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and adopted the Company's amended and restated 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("SOP"), implemented in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's updated and amended Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The SOP shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

This news release supersedes the news release disseminated earlier on December 7, 2022 (the "Original Release"). There was a clerical error in the Original Release which stated that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 was "West" of the historical drilling.  This news release has been updated to reflect that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 is "East" of the historical drilling.  No other changes were made from the Original Release.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

Trading resumes in:

Company: StrategX Elements Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Drilling Commences On New Lithium Project At Turner River, WA

Related News

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Flow-Through Share Offering

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

×