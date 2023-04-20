Technology NewsInvesting News

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions Sales will be present at Expomin in Santiago, Chile from April 24th to April 27th 2023 and that it has issued a total of 347,692 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last three months

Expomin

Expomin is one of the largest mining trade shows in the world, held every two years in Santiago, Chile and is expected to bring together more than 1,300 exhibitors from over 35 countries, showcasing the latest technologies, equipment, and services for the mining industry. Mr. Thornley comments "It is clear that the mining industry is highly motivated in continuing to improve their water recovery and reuse practices by the number of meeting requests we have received prior to the conference". FWTC is looking forward to meeting Codelco, BHP Minera Escondida and Collahuasi who are all key players in the industry at the conference among others. Mr. Thornley will also be speaking on Canadian Capabilities in Lithium as a selected panelist on Wednesday April 26th at 11am being held at the Canada Pavilion.

The event is organized by the Chilean Mining Suppliers Association (APRIMIN) and is supported by the Chilean Ministry of Mining. Expomin attracts a diverse range of visitors, including mining professionals, executives, investors, government officials, and researchers, providing an ideal platform for networking, learning, and business opportunities.

AGORA

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Over the last three months, AGORA has demonstrated itself to be a highly valuable partner. We are pleased to have their continued services as we strive to further strengthen our presence in the clean technology sector".

As disclosed in the Company's February 7th, 2023 press release the Company entered into an agreement with AGORA for the provision of marketing services for a period of one year. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement with AGORA, the Company agreed to pay a total fee of $100,000 + HST. The fee is payable, through the issuance of common shares of the Company and the 347,692 common shares being issued are being issued at a deemed price equal to the closing price of the shares at the following date:

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of the third month April 1st , 2023 ($22,600.00 / $0.065 (Closing Price April 3rd/23)

The shares are subject to a hold period that will expire on August 4th, 2023.

About Expomin

Expomin is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the mining industry, providing a unique opportunity to explore the latest technologies and products, network with peers and industry experts, and gain valuable insights into the future of the mining industry. The trade show covers a wide range or topics related to the mining industry, including exploration, extraction, processing, and transportation of minerals, environmental management, safety and innovation. The event also includes a series of technical seminars, workshops, and conferences featuring leading expert in the field, discussing the latest trends and challenges facing the mining industry. For more information, please visit https://www.expomin.cl/en/

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding expansion and uptake of the Company's technology and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/750335/Forward-Water-Technologies-to-Attend-Expomin-from-April-24-to-27-2023-and-Issues-Shares-for-Payment-of-Services-by-AGORA-Internet-Relations-Corp

