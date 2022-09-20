Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

Technology NewsInvesting News

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces their participation, in conjunction with Membracon UK, to support a study of Forward Osmosis with Cranfield University.

Forward Osmosis is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse. With the ongoing world wide water crisis these emerging technologies will provide clean water alternatives to legacy solutions. As a leader in the global clean water initiatives, Forward Water is looking to expand their partnerships with leading educational institutions to assist in clean water recovery.

Cranfield University is a research intensive, exclusively post-graduate institution, working closely with business, industry and government to produce transformational sustainable solutions using their science, engineering, and management expertise. Cranfield Water Science Institute hosts unique world-class research facilities that expedite the delivery of leading-edge impact-oriented insights and solutions. Membracon and Forward Water will support the project in part, with significant additional funding from the UK. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Forward Water and Membracon view this relationship and the on-going study of forward osmosis as a path to rapid technology introduction into the UK market. With Cranfield providing a critical analysis of our process performance, we collectively remove barriers to adoption and allow faster and higher confidence implementation." The Company's patented technology solution has the ability to improve concentration feeds by extracting clean water and facilitating the isolation process.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer
Forward Water Technologies Corp.
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
Phone: (519) 333-5888

For further information please contact:
Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

forward water technologiestsxv:fwtctsxv stockslithium explorationTechnology Investing
FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces their participation, in conjunction with Membracon UK, to support a study of Forward Osmosis with Cranfield University

Forward Osmosis is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse. With the ongoing world wide water crisis these emerging technologies will provide clean water alternatives to legacy solutions. As a leader in the global clean water initiatives, Forward Water is looking to expand their partnerships with leading educational institutions to assist in clean water recovery.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Testing Project

Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Testing Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has secured an early development testing project to support a globally positioned mining company to aid in the sustainable lithium isolation pathway

The supply of lithium carbonate is projected to be realized by sourcing lithium from naturally occurring water sources such as aquafers. Critical to this isolation process is the handling of high-strength brine solutions. Methods of brine concentration will be a needed part of the process train and those methods must be both economical and be of limited impact on the surrounding environment. As lithium extraction methods rely on water as a key material, the implementation of new water technologies that ensure water will be preserved becomes essential. The Company's patented technology solution has the ability to concentrate the lithium containing feeds by extracting clean water and facilitate the isolation process. Once completed, the clean water is then returned to the original source, used in replenishing the aquifer or re-used in the industrial process all while creating a more efficient procedure.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Contract

Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Contract

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has secured an early development contract to support a prominent western Canadian lithium company to further optimize lithium isolation

Ensuring proficient lithium capture is essential to minimize costs, limit the consumption of water, and provide the highest quality battery-grade lithium materials. Guaranteeing a steady supply of this mineral while minimalizing the carbon footprint associated with their production and trade is critical to building a sustainable future. Using Forward Waters low energy demand forward osmosis process to concentrate the brines will lead to new and more efficient processing methods for mineral recovery. Recent studies in the Company's labs using real-world brines have shown that highly effective concentration, using their forward osmosis process, can be readily achieved, especially in the lithium sector. In many cases, over 90% of the water can be removed from the brines leading to a >10x increase in lithium concentration. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "FWTC's unique ability to concentrate challenging brines throughout the lithium processing path positions FWTC to be an exceptionally useful tool for lithium production. Working cooperatively with Canadian producers allows us to magnify both of our opportunities.".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person typing on laptop with etf visual

Investing in Canadian Technology ETFs

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Startup Exploring Psychedelics Through VR Tech

Australian Startup Exploring Psychedelics Through VR Tech

The psychedelics market has exploded in recent years with a rush of interest from investors.

The craze has been fuelled by the potential surrounding novel drug products using psychedelic compounds, which companies think could help advance the treatment of mental health conditions.

Now one company in Australia is attempting to bring together the psychedelics revolution and virtual reality (VR) technology. By combining these two novel approaches to medicine, the researchers behind Enosis Therapeutics believe they can greatly enhance the effects of psychedelic medicine.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Drill Results Confirm Significant REE Prospect

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on providing critical materials required for electrification and decarbonisation, is pleased to announce the Rare Earth Elements (REE) results from the 2022 aircore drilling campaign at its Kimba Kaolin-REE project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.
Keep reading...Show less
Droneshield Limited

Record $2 Million European Order

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) (“DroneShield" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a $2 million order for multiple DroneSentry fixed site detect-and-defeat systems from a European Government customer. This is a record size contract for DroneShield’s European market.

Keep reading...Show less
Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd

NGS Expands US Retail Presence With Healthy Edge Group Distribution Deal

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (“the Company” or “NGS”, ASX:NGS) a global nutrition company that creates scientifically formulated and clinically studied products to support growth development in children, is expanding its physical retail presence in the US through a distribution agreement with leading natural food store operator The Healthy Edge Group Inc. (“Healthy Edge” or “The Group”)

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Gives Green Light to HPA Pilot Plant After Outstanding PFS Result

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on the electrification and decarbonisation markets, is pleased to confirm that it will build a High Purity Alumina (HPA) Pilot Plant after a Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) confirmed the viability of the company’s proprietary HiPurA® technology.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×