You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Senior Geologist Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm. Mr. Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned exploration activities at its uranium,copper and battery metals portfolio. To register: https:redcloudfs.comfallminingshowcase2022

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

Forum has nine drill ready uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin with recently completed drill programs on its 100% owned Wollaston project, an option on the Highrock project with Sassy Resources and an option with Orano Resources Canada on the Fir Island project. Forum acquired a strategic land position adjacent to the 133 million pound Orano/Denison/UEC Kiggavik uranium development project in the Thelon Basin, an Athabasca Basin equivalent in Nunavut. Cameco formerly explored the ground acquired by Forum resulting in the discovery of two uranium deposits and several high priority exploration targets.

The Company also has a portfolio of energy metal projects- copper, nickel and cobalt in Saskatchewan and in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Rio Tinto Exploration Canada spent $14 million drilling Forum's 100% owned Janice Lake copper project in Saskatchewan which significantly advanced the potential for near surface, open pit copper deposits on the property.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142546

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Acquires Fisher Copper Claims, Saskatchewan

Forum Acquires Fisher Copper Claims, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain mineral claims (the "Claims") in Saskatchewan from Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge") in consideration of the issuance of 100,000 shares of the Company to Big Ridge and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Claims, one-half of which (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000. The shares are subject to a four month hold period.

The Fisher property is located 40km west of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan in a volcanic arc assemblage and associated sedimentary rocks of the Glennie Domain. The property hosts a stratabound, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit measuring 650,000 tons grading 0.5% copper and 3.0% zinc.* Forum's geological team has identified further targets for extension of the mineralization and will be conducting a prospecting and sampling program this month.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has joined Forum as Senior Geologist. Dr. Hunter will bring her valuable experience as an economic geologist with a broad knowledge of uranium, base and precious metal deposit models to the Forum exploration team.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "With the Company's renewed focus on uranium exploration and its expansion into energy metals, Dr. Hunter brings a fresh perspective to the Company's portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin and our copper, nickel and cobalt properties in Saskatchewan and Idaho. And of course, Rebecca will be advancing her former discoveries of uranium deposits in Nunavut when she was at Cameco, which are now held by Forum."

Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground gravity survey and completion of a baseline archaeological study on its Nunavut Uranium Project, located 100 km west of the community of Baker Lake, Nunavut, within the Thelon Basin.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "The Thelon Basin is an important unconformity-type uranium district that represents the closest geological analogue in the world to the prolific Athabasca Basin. We believe that our ground hosts major high grade uranium deposits with similar potential and grades as the Athabasca. Forum is formulating plans to aggressively explore this project in 2023."

Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey on its Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "Drilling in the winter of 2022 demonstrated the uranium potential of the property with the discovery of the Gizmo zone. The airborne survey will aid with structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors for identification of continuing gravity surveys. This will set the project up for investigating numerous high-priority targets with future drill programs, starting in 2023."

Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at Booth # 3029 in the Investor Exchange at the 2022 PDAC, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Monday June 13th through Wednesday June 15th.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged with Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration and the Forum team at our booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Average Annual Gold Production of 101 koz, After-Tax NPV5% of C$285M, and IRR of 35.2%

Highlights:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement of flow-through units and common share units of the Company which was completed on December 17, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are currently due to expire on December 17, 2022 and the Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 17, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Signs Option Agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy to Option the South Falcon East Property, Saskatchewan

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Signs Option Agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy to Option the South Falcon East Property, Saskatchewan

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble reviews the macroeconomics of the current uranium market and the company's latest partner project news.

Skyharbour Resources announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or the "Agreement"), dated October 19th, 2022, with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), which provides Tisdale with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the "Property").

The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,464 hectares and is a portion of the Company's existing South Falcon Point Project. Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the Property assuming the earn-in is completed as well as a 100% interest in the remaining and adjacent 32,006 hectare South Falcon Point Project and its management team as they advance the South Falcon East Project over the coming years with a substantial amount of exploration planned and significant cash and share payments to Skyharbour.

Assuming the option earn-in is completed, Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the project as well as an NSR while maintaining a 100% interest in the surrounding claims. News will be forthcoming on exploration plans at the Property and will complement our aggressive drill campaign forthcoming at Russell Lake as well as those at various other partner-funded projects in our portfolio."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2047XI5N



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

