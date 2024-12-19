Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Comments on Share Price

Forum Comments on Share Price

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is not aware of any undisclosed material information that might be contributing to the recent decline in the Company's share price.

As announced in its news release dated December 16th, 2024, the Company is raising $1,250,000 which consists of a combination of shares and flowthrough units. Common shares are being purchased by its strategic investor and insiders for general working capital purposes. The flow-through units are being purchased by its long-term investor and supporter Pavillion Resource Fund for procurement of supplies and services for the 2025 drill program on the Aberdeen Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut (Figure 1).

As announced in previous news releases, assays from its 2024 summer exploration program at its Aberdeen Project in Nunavut, Canada consisting of thirty diamond drill holes covering a total of 6,962 meters are being processed at the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan which is experiencing an extreme backlog given the increased drilling activity this past year. To date, Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes at the Tatiggaq Main and West zones located 5 kilometers from Orano's Kiggavik deposit. Seven of these 11 holes contained mineralization. (See November 26, 2024 news release for detailed description of drilling highlights).

Assay results from the remaining eight holes along parallel structures in the Tattigaq anomaly are expected in early January. Eleven holes targeting Qavvik, the company's second discovery, and other high impact targets including Ned, Ayra and Loki are also expected in the new year. After receipt and review of all of the assays from the 2024 drill program, the Company will compile this data in combination with all prior data from the more than 135 drill holes completed by Cameco during its tenure on the property.

Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/234440_14940c2014131b6c_003.jpg

Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Orano/Denison/UEC's Kiggavik, End and Andrew Lake uranium deposits host 133 million pounds of uranium grading at 0.54% U3O8* in two proposed open pits and one underground mine. Forum owns 95,519 hectares of prospective ground along the same controlling structures as at Kiggavik.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/234440_14940c2014131b6c_003full.jpg

*Source: The Kiggavik deposit is held by Orano (66.2%), Denison (16.9%) and Uranium Energy Corp. (16.9%). Kiggavik mineral resources are 127.3 million pounds Indicated mineral resource grading 0.55% U3O8 and 5.4 million pounds Inferred mineral resource grading 0.33% U3O8 as reported on the Denison Mines Ltd. Corporate Presentation dated November 2024, p. 23 on their website and the Orano 2023 Activities Report converted from tonnes U to pounds U3O8 and from %U to %U3O8. Cut-off grades and other assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate resources are unknown. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234440

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,250,000 through the issuance of a combination of shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.15 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from closing of the financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:

Richard Mazur      President and CEO
Dan O'BrienChief Financial Officer
Rebecca Hunter Vice President, Exploration
Allison Rippin-Armstrong Vice President, Nunavut Affairs
Jacqueline CollinsCorporate Secretary


News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its 30 hole, 6,962 m summer drill program at its Aberdeen Uranium Project, located five kilometres to the west of the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project held by OranoDenisonUEC*. Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes drilled to follow-up the successful 2023 program at the mineralized Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Seven of eleven holes were mineralized. Significant results are highlighted below.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 drilling program at the 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has concluded after thirty diamond drill holes were completed between late June and late September for a total of 6,962 metres. The program covered 5 of the more than 20 identified gravity targets on the 95,000-hectare property including the two existing discoveries at Tatiggaq and Qavvik. The Aberdeen Project is located adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik deposit which hosts 133 million pounds of uranium grading at 0.54% U3O8*. Assays are currently being processed at the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with results expected mid to late October due to a backlog at the facility. Further to its news release dated August 20, 2024, Forum continues to intersect uranium mineralization and intense alteration within favourable structural and lithological corridors for unconformity-style uranium deposits in an emerging uranium district comparable to the prolific Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Complete Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Complete Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the successful implementation of their previously announced joint venture (the "Joint Venture") (see press release dated October 22, 2024), consolidating 10 uranium projects spanning over 98,000 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1). This strategic collaboration strengthens both companies' efforts to advance high-potential uranium assets in one of the world's premier uranium-producing regions.

The joint venture establishes an initial ownership structure of 60% by IsoEnergy and 40% by Purepoint, with the option to adjust to a 50/50 split through the exercise of put/call options (the "Put/Call Option") pursuant to which 10% of IsoEnergy's initial participation interest may be transferred to Purepoint in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares of Purepoint (the "PTU Shares"). The Put/Call Option is exercisable within six months of the Joint Venture's formation, with the exercise of one option resulting in the expiry of the other. Following completion of the Put/Call Option period, IsoEnergy will hold a further option to purchase an additional 1% interest from Purepoint for $2 million, giving IsoEnergy a 51% participation interest and Purepoint a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of February 28, 2026, or 60 days after a material uranium discovery. The ownership interests of each company are subject to standard dilution, with any participation interest that is reduced to 10% or less being automatically exchanged for a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Joint Venture properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Download the PDF here.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has completed the first milestone (the " First Milestone ") of the previously announced option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024. Pursuant to the Agreement, Skyharbour agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. For more information regarding the Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

