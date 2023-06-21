White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Breaking News BannerInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $2,999,923 through the issuance of 22,221,649 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin. A 2,000 metre drill program will commence in July, 2023 (Figure1).

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."

Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on its Canadian uranium and critical mineral properties in Nunavut and Saskatchewan and will be used for qualifying expenses for the critical mineral tax credit (CMETC). In addition, to the extent any expenditures are incurred in the Province of Saskatchewan, they will also qualify for the Saskatchewan mineral exploration tax credit. The FT Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 22, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/170840_4f960d1c045a7ae2_003.jpg

Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is geologically comparable to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, a major producer of uranium.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/170840_4f960d1c045a7ae2_003full.jpg.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC)(OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170840

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsTSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 22,222,222 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to conduct a 2,000 metre drill program on its Nunavut Uranium Project in July, 2023 and mobilization of equipment and supplies in preparation for a 2024 drill program. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of highly prospective ground for high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Thelon Basin, a geological analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The helicopter-borne survey will be conducted using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The 1,290 line-km survey will be conducted at a 100 metre line spacing over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces up to $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement to Drill the Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Announces up to $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement to Drill the Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used by Forum to conduct drilling on its Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin, a geological equivalent to the Athabasca Basin.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "Forum acquired land formerly held by Cameco adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik deposits by claim staking in 2022. Cameco made two discoveries of high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits, which Forum now owns and plans to delineate with further drilling. This years' program will infill drillholes by Cameco on the Tatiggaq deposit as well as test two of several other target areas identified by Cameco. The two grassroots targets exhibit favourable geophysics and similar sandstone alteration and uranium enrichment observed above unconformity deposits such as the giant Cigar Lake deposit in the Athabasca."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Intersects Anomalous Uranium at Forum's Wollaston Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Drilling Intersects Anomalous Uranium at Forum's Wollaston Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed seven holes for 2,031 metres on its 100% owned Wollaston Lake Projected located 10 km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30 km southeast of OranoDennison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals Announces Agreement to Acquire Rio Tinto's Interest in Janice Lake Project

Forum Energy Metals Announces Agreement to Acquire Rio Tinto's Interest in Janice Lake Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") whereby the Company will acquire all of RTEC's interest (the "Acquired Interest") in the Janice Lake sedimentary copper project in northern Saskatchewan (the "Project"), giving Forum a 100% interest in the Project.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This agreement allows Forum to advance the Janice Lake copper project where Rio Tinto added significant value to the project. Copper deposits remain open for extension and numerous copper showings on the 52km extent of the property remain to be drilled."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

Addition of Priority Target Corridor in the South Project Area Increases Opportunity for Discovery; Geikie Uranium Project Drilling Program Underway

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded the Enterprise project, adding 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The Enterprise project is located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 20 kilometres from the Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex along Highway 914 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 the Company announces an increase of the units issued from 14,155,635 to include an additional 666,666 units for a new total for the 1 st tranche of 14,822,301 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,111,672.58 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, it has today voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Base Metals Investing

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

×