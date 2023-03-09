GamingInvesting News

FortuneCoins.com Signs an Agreement with Relax Gaming

Top social casino in the U.S. and Canada inks a deal with the award-winning igaming provider

FortuneCoins.com the top online social casino in the United States and Canada is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Relax Gaming, an industry-leading game provider and aggregator. This partnership will allow FortuneCoins.com to expand its game offering and provide players with a broader and more exciting gaming experience.

"We are excited to partner with Relax Gaming and offer our players a wider selection of high-quality games. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible gaming experience to our users, and this partnership is a big step towards achieving it," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fortune Coins Casino. (CNW Group/Fortune Coins)

As a leading online social casino gaming platform with sweepstakes elements, FortuneCoins.com is dedicated to delivering innovative and engaging content to players.. With the addition of Relax Gaming's impressive portfolio, the two entities are well-positioned to continue their growth and mutual success in the gaming industry.

Relax Gaming has made a name for itself by offering a wide range of high-quality casino games, including online slots, table games, poker, and bingo. The company is known for its innovative approach to game development and commitment to providing players with the best gaming experience.

As part of the partnership, Fortune Coins will now have access to Relax Gaming's impressive collection of casino games, including popular titles such as the Great Western series, which will be added to the existing library of games. In accordance with Fortune Coins' business model, all titles will be free to play.

One of the unique aspects of Relax Gaming is its diverse portfolio of slot games, made up of inhouse titles and aggregated third-party slots. This allows online casinos to target a wide range of players through one quick integration process. This aggregation platform allows casinos to easily expand their game libraries, providing players with more variety and entertainment.

"We are excited to partner with Relax Gaming and offer our players a wider selection of high-quality games. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible gaming experience to our users, and this partnership is a big step towards achieving itl," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fortune Coins Casino.

Commenting on the partnership, Nadiya Attard , Relax Gaming CCO, said: 'Teaming up with a leading provider in the social casino space like Fortune Coins is an exciting venture for us as we continue expanding the reach of our content across Canada and the US throughout 2023".

We believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, and we are looking forward to working closely with the team to create new and thrilling gaming experiences that will keep players coming back for more.'

FortuneCoins.com is one of the fastest-growing online social casinos, featuring an expanding portfolio of slots and other popular casino games available for free. Users can quickly register at this Vegas-style casino gaming platform and play games for Gold Coins or special Fortune Coins, redeemable for cash prizes. The company is actively working on expanding its partnerships and enriching the overall gaming experience.

The collaboration with Relax Gaming is just one of several recent partnerships for Fortune Coins. The company has been working tirelessly to bring in new and exciting content and enhance its offerings to provide players with the best possible gaming experience. FortuneCoins.com looks forward to continuing to expand its partnerships and offerings to provide players with the ultimate social casino gaming experience.

About Fortune Coins:

Operated by Social Gaming LLC in the United States and Social Gaming LTD in Canada , FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada . The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About Relax Gaming:

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos, its rapid and sustained expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.

Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 700+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from more than 70 partner studios, is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners.

Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario , the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN) and the Hellenic Gaming Commission. In addition to licensed operations, Relax Gaming fully supports regulated markets such as Colombia , Mexico , Italy , Spain , Denmark , Sweden , Estonia and Latvia .

×