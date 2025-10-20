FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") in connection with a "bought deal" private placement of: (i) 1,438,900 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares"), at a price of $1.39 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $2,000,071, and (ii) 6,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "HD Shares"), at a price of $1.00 per HD Share, for gross proceeds of $6,000,000, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $8,000,071 (the "Offering").

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional $2,000,000 in HD Shares, on the same terms and conditions, by giving written notice of the exercise of the Option, or a part thereof, to the Company at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Goldfields Gold Project in Saskatchewan. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offered HD Shares for the commencement of permitting activities and studies toward a pre-feasibility study for the Goldfields Gold Project, commencement of exploration at Poma Rosa subject to reaching community exploration agreements and receiving government permits, and working capital and general corporate purposes. Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares will be incurred (or deemed to be incurred) by the Company on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

It is anticipated that Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, will act as a finder for the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45- 106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the FT Shares and HD Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The FT Shares and HD Shares issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay is a gold exploration and development company advancing high-potential assets in Canada and Mexico. With a strategy focused on discovery, resource growth and early-stage development, the Company targets value creation at the steepest part of the Value Creation Curve – prior to the capital-intensive build phase. Its portfolio includes the development-ready Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan, the resource-expansion Poma Rosa Project in Mexico, and an optioned uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin providing non-dilutive capital and upside exposure. Backed by a technically proven team and tight capital structure, Fortune Bay is positioned for multiple near-term catalysts. For more information, visit www.fortunebaycorp.com or contact info@fortunebaycorp.com.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"

Chief Executive Officer 902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, the Offering, the listing of the FT Shares and the HD Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the tax treatment of the FT Shares, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the potential exercise of the Option by the Underwriters, and other matters. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Gold Exploration & Development in Canada and Mexico: Two Projects, One Strategy, Real Upside.

