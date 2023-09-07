Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Fortuna announces successful completion of process plant performance test at the Séguéla Gold Mine, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the processing plant performance test was successfully completed at its Séguéla Mine in Côte d´Ivoire in August. The processing plant achieved designated performance criteria over the test period of 168 hours, which ultimately brings to conclusion the engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Lycopodium. During the performance test, the processing plant demonstrated the following notable design parameters at average head grades greater than 4.5 grams per tonne:

  • Crushing circuit throughput exceeding 190 tonnes per hour averaging >75% availability;
  • Milling circuit throughput exceeding 156 dry tonnes per hour averaging >94% availability;
  • Mill grind size (P 80 ) less than 75 micron;
  • Elution strips once daily;
  • Tails solution losses as low as 0.011 parts per million; and
  • Gold recoveries between 85 to 95%.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: "The completion of the performance test closes the successful construction and commissioning phase of the Séguéla Mine. Completing this project on time and on budget during globally challenging times has been a great achievement, and we now look forward to realizing the full value of the project."

Séguéla poured first gold on May 24, 2023 ( refer to Fortuna news release dated May 25, 2023 ) and has since ramped up production to current levels, which are exceeding nameplate capacity. During the month of August, mill throughput averaged 172 tonnes per hour, exceeding nameplate capacity by 14 percent.

Since first gold pour, Séguéla has produced a total of 21,716 ounces of gold in doré.

Gold in doré produced:

Month Production (oz)
May 24 - June 4,023
July 6,008
August 11,685

Fortuna is working on updating Séguéla´s life of mine plan to include the Sunbird mineral deposit, where infill drilling was completed mid-year. The Company reiterates Séguéla´s 2023 annual production guidance of 60,000 to 75,000 ounces of gold ( refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023 ).

Qualified Person
Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; statements regarding the Company's expectations for updating Séguéla's life of mine plan to include the Sunbird mineral deposit; estimated Séguéla production forecasts for 2023; exploration plans; the future results of exploration activities; and the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; uncertainties related to new mining operations and development projects, including the possibility that actual capital and operating costs and economic returns will differ significantly from those estimated for such projects prior to production ; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, and the impact it may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; the ability of the Company to successfully contest and revoke the resolution issued by SEMARNAT which annuls the extension of the environmental impact authorization for the San Jose Mine; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labour relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that the Company will be successful in challenging the annulment of the extension to the San Jose Mine environmental impact authorization; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.


GC MINE SAFETY PRODUCTION PERMITS RENEWED

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports its "Safety Production Permits" for the GC Mine and its tailing storage facility were renewed and issued by the Department of Emergency Response and Administration of Guangdong Province , valid for a period of three years. The previous permits expired on September 3, 2023 .

Prior to the renewal, the Company implemented a series of improvement measures within the mine requested by the authorities, such as upgrading all electric cables to flame retardant cables and backfilling certain open areas, which has impacted production activities. Combined with a district-wide cessation of industrial activity associated with improvements made to the provincial power grid this summer and a fatality in the GC Mine, there has been a production disruption of between four to five weeks this quarter.

The fatality at the GC Mine was an employee of the contractor operating within the mine. The Mine management immediately followed appropriate protocols and notified the relevant authorities. A full investigation has been completed. Silvercorp extends its sincere condolences and is supporting the family in this time of need. The Company places the safety and well-being of all workers as its highest priority and has reminded all personnel of the appropriate safety policies and protocols to minimize the risk of any future accidents.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Lon Shaver
Vice President
Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.  Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests;  joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations;  competition;  operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada;  environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve," "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019 , the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources."  In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gc-mine-safety-production-permits-renewed-301918353.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/05/c2859.html

SILVERCORP PROVIDES MANAGEMENT UPDATES

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report changes to its management team effective immediately to prepare the Company for its future growth initiatives.

Fortuna intersects 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over a true width of 9.9 meters at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the discovery of the Yessi vein, a new blind mineralized structure, at the San Jose Mine in Mexico.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Drilling by the mine geology team recognized a new blind zone of alteration and brecciation, resulting in the intersection of 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over 9.9 meters in drill hole SJOM-1387, and 621 g/t Ag Eq over 5 meters in drill hole SJOM-1391. This new zone has been named the Yessi vein." Mr. Weedon continued, "Extension drilling intersected the Yessi vein approximately 200 meters further east of the Victoria Mineralized Zone, highlighting the potential size and strength of San Jose´s mineralized system." Mr. Weedon added, "Drilling continues with additional holes planned along strike to the north and south to further define the extent of Yessi´s mineralization."

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. In recent years, investors have been wondering when the silver price will go up and if it will it ever break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical metal, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Plata Adelante SA de CV ("MPA") has closed the royalty sale (the "Royalty Transaction") with Gold Royalty Corp. As previously announced on July 31, 2023, MPA agreed to sell its interest in the 1% Cozamin royalty ("Royalty") for total consideration of US$7,500,000, payable in cash. The Royalty applies to two concessions (Calicanto and Vicochea) on Capstone's Cozamin copper-silver mine, located 3.6 kilometres north-northwest of Zacatecas City in state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The sale transaction includes an option granted to Gold Royalty Corp to purchase any additional royalties which may be granted on the five remaining concessions under the 2017 concession division agreement.

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reports its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023, inclusive of the assets acquired through the Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") transaction. Please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2023, announcing the completion of the Yamana transaction for further information. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 576.6 million ounces of silver and 12.9 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated ("M&I") mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 959.1 million ounces of silver and 17.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources total 479.4 million ounces of silver and 9.2 million ounces of gold.

