Forte Biosciences, Inc. Announces Presentation of FB102 Celiac Disease Trial at Tampere Celiac Disease Symposium

Additional data continues to support highly differentiated profile for FB102 in celiac disease

Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( www.fortebiorx.com ) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, announced additional details from the oral presentation "FB102 prevents histological damage and mitigates gluten challenge-induced symptoms in a celiac disease phase 1b study - Jason Tye-Din, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute; Royal Melbourne Hospital " at the Tampere Celiac Disease Symposium 2025 (Tampere, Finland) on Friday September 12, 2025, further supporting the significant differentiation of FB102 in celiac disease.

Highlights of the oral presentation include:

  • FB102 demonstrated a decline in the TCR γδ density from baseline of 1.5 compared to an increase of 3.9 for placebo (p=0.0007)
    • TCR γδ cells produce pro-inflammatory cytokines including IFN-γ and TNF-α and upregulate activating receptors on epithelial cells triggering cytotoxic responses that directly kill the epithelial cells.
  • Ki67-positive intraepithelial cell density increased from baseline by 8.6 on placebo compared to 2.5 on FB102 (p=0.0006)
    • Ki67 is a marker of T cell proliferation (inflammation) on gluten exposure in celiac disease
  • NK cells declined by 95% following FB102 dosing
    • IL-15 upregulates activating receptors and confers resistance to activation-induced cell death and enhances T cell epithelial cytotoxicity in celiac disease. NK cell reduction is a marker of IL-15 pathway inhibition.
  • No statistically significant difference in Tregs between FB102 and placebo at any timepoint.
    • Regulatory T cells (Tregs) help to modulate the immune response in autoimmune diseases like celiac disease.

"We want to thank all of the clinical trial sites for participating in the FB102-101C study," said Forte Biosciences CEO Paul Wagner, PhD. "The results presented by Prof. Jason Tye-Din, Head of Celiac Research at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and principal investigator in the FB102 phase 1b trial, at the Tampere Celiac Disease Symposium further reinforce the differentiation of FB102 in celiac disease. The phase 2 FB102 celiac disease trial is underway with topline data coming in 2026. The FB102 impact on the additional IEL subtypes in the phase 1b trial is extremely encouraging with respect to the additional therapeutic indications Forte is pursuing, including vitiligo and alopecia areata with data from both of these trials expected next year.

Additional details can be found in the presentations posted to the investor relations section of Forte's website at www.fortebiorx.com .

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing FB102, which is a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forte cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's beliefs, goals, intentions and expectations regarding its product candidate, FB102 and the therapeutic and commercial market potential of FB102, expectations for patient enrollment and timing of clinical data readouts. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks related to Forte's ability to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance Forte's product candidate, FB102; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of Forte's product candidate, FB102, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, including the timing of the completion of the Company's patient-based trials; the risk that results from preclinical and any interim result of our ongoing clinical trials may not be predictive of future results from clinical trials; risks associated with the failure to realize any value from FB102 in light of inherent risks, expense and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Forte's business and operating results is contained in Forte's Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2025, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Forte undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Source: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

LifeSci Advisors
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Forte Biosciences, Inc.
Paul Wagner, CEO
investors@fortebiorx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Forte Biosciences Inc.FBRXNASDAQ:FBRXLife Science Investing
FBRX
The Conversation (0)

Forte Biosciences Inc.

Forte Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on dermatology. The company is developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. It plans to advance FB-401 into a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

×