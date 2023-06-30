Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on June 30, 2023, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 118,091,079 common shares representing 60.507% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 97,504,634 84.540 17,831,479 15.460
Mark Frewin 104,084,892 90.245 11,251,221 9.755
Paul Matysek 97,479,204 84.518 17,856,909 15.482
Jorge Estepa 104,110,372 90.267 11,225,741 9.733
Richard Parkhouse 108,692,897 94,240 6,643,216 5.760
Jeremy Hangula 104,110,372 90.267 11,225,741 9.733


Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on June 30, 2023, under the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com


Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on strategic developments at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) in the Erongo region of Namibia.

A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") was originally completed by Amec Foster Wheeler in 2015 for the Norasa Project, and subsequently, various metallurgical testwork programs and desk top studies have been undertaken.

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF)  (" Forum ") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

Consolidated Uranium Commences Drilling and Reopening of the Underground at the Tony M Mine

Consolidated Uranium Commences Drilling and Reopening of the Underground at the Tony M Mine

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the commencement of comprehensive work programs at CUR's 100%-owned Tony M Mine ("Tony M") in southeastern Utah. Tony M is one of three past producing uranium mines in Utah owned by CUR, and is a large-scale, fully developed and permitted underground mine that produced nearly one million pounds of U 3 O 8 during two different periods of operation from 1979-1984 and from 2007-2008. The work programs being initiated follow key recommendations highlighted by SLR International Corporation ("SLR") in a technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Tony M Project, Utah, USA" dated effective September 9, 2022 (the "Technical Report").

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today published its 2023 Portfolio Handbook providing a comprehensive review of each of its 10 exploration projects in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

In addition to providing an overview of Saskatchewan's uranium industry, the Handbook provides a detailed description of each of the projects, historic work performed to date, priority targets and next steps.

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 26, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Orbit uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

