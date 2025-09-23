Former U.S. Congressman to Join Anfield Board

Anfield Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: AEC; TSX.V: AEC; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (" Anfield " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Honourable Jeff Duncan, former U.S. House Representative of South Carolina, has agreed to join Anfield's Board as a Director. Mr. Duncan is a graduate of Clemson University and served as Representative of South Carolina's 3 rd District from 2010 until his retirement in 2024. A critical achievement during his tenure in the House was the passage of the Advance Act, aimed at fostering a nuclear renaissance in the U.S.

During his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, Mr. Duncan served as a key member of the following Committees:

  • Energy and Commerce;
  • Natural Resources;
  • Homeland Security; and
  • Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Duncan also served as Chairman of the following Sub-Committees:

  • Energy, Climate and Grid Security;
  • Oversight and Management Efficiency; and
  • Western Hemisphere.

Mr. Duncan also served with distinction on several other Sub-Committees, including: the Energy and Commerce Sub-Committee on Innovation, Data and Commerce; the Sub-Committee on Oversight and Investigations; the Sub-Committee on Environment; and the Sub-Committee on Telecommunications.

Prior to joining the U.S. House of Representatives, Mr. Duncan served in the South Carolina General Assembly from 2002 until 2010. Between 2007 and 2009 Mr. Duncan served as the Chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee where he played a crucial role in shaping policies which balanced development with environmental stewardship. His involvement in strategic energy planning included serving on the U.S. Department of the Interior's Outer Continental Shelf five-year Planning Sub-Committee and the state's Natural Gas Offshore Drilling Study Committee.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Anfield stated, "We are delighted that Jeff has agreed to join Anfield's Board of Directors. His extensive Congressional experience, relationships and important – and highly relevant – Committee work dovetails very closely with not only the government's robust energy policy pursuits but also Anfield's interest in contributing to the domestic energy renaissance. Moreover, Jeff's knowledge regarding both the workings of Congress and the various government departments tasked with bringing the Administration's energy goals to fruition provides the Company with insight on government policies, plans and requirements for meeting these goals and how best to align Anfield's production plans."

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the NASDAQ (AEC-Q), the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

Anfield Energy Inc is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company. Anfield's conventional uranium asset portfolio is underpinned by Shootaring Canyon Mill - one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the US - located in Utah. Anfield's West Slope project in Colorado has a historical uranium and vanadium resource of 11mlbs and 53Mlbs, respectively, while Utah-based Velvet-Wood project has an NI 43-101 uranium resource of 4.6Mlbs.

