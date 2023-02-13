Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Former EA & Unity Studios Execs Move Hyper-Royale Mobile Battler Rooniverse to ImmutableX

XP Foundry opted to migrate assets of its debut web3 game from Solana to ImmutableX to offer mainstream gamers gas-free minting & trading for their characters & items

XP Foundry, a web3 game development studio, today announces that it is migrating on-chain assets of its free-to-play (F2P) mobile game Rooniverse to ImmutableX - the dedicated platform for building and scaling web3 games from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

Immutable logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable)

"We are extremely excited that XP Foundry and its debut web3 title Rooniverse are joining the ever-growing ImmutableX family," said Andrew Sorokovsky , VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "The partnership will greatly help both Immutable and XP Foundry onboard millions of mobile gamers together with a combination of chaotic fun and frictionless blockchain integrations to support what really matters: ownership, trading, and interoperability."

Rooniverse is a F2P hyper-royale mobile game featuring cute and savage creatures battling in PvP game modes. Players can also take part in crafting, user-generated content (UGC), and social gameplay. On-chain collectibles are integrated through a fully optional blockchain layer, making the game enjoyable by both traditional and web3 gamers on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

In the game, players pit their "Roos" against each other in multiplayer game modes to win resources, which can be used to craft unconventional weapons and build their own empire in the Rooniverse ecosystem.

XP Foundry's engineers and artists boast AAA credentials in IPs like Sonic the Hedgehog, Game of Thrones, Batman, Call of Duty, The Elder Scrolls, and more. The studio's co-CEO and game director James Finley is a former director of technology at Unity Studios with over 15 years of experience in game direction. Additionally, executive producer, James Chung , is a former art director at EA and worked on the original Call of Duty team.

With the transition of assets to ImmutableX, Rooniverse offers gamers a plethora of user-friendly features such as extremely fast, cost-efficient transactions and zero-fee minting for their on-chain characters & items, this is combined with Ethereum 's robust inherent security.

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, ImmutableX was explicitly designed from the ground up with web3 gaming in mind, resulting in one of the most expansive and innovative blockchain gaming ecosystems to date, in terms of both players and developers. XP Foundry will gain access to Immutable's vast technical expertise in blockchain as well as the team's hands-on experience working with 100+ other web3 gaming studios as well as through Immutable Gaming Studios.

"Immutable has great features to facilitate mass adoption like gas-free trading and a development roadmap exclusively focused on serving games," noted James Finley , co-Founder/co-CEO at XP Foundry and game director at Rooniverse.

"There are superb blockchains and L2s out there, but I am a big believer in platforms who niche down and focus on catering to a specific industry segment," says Germán Palau , XP Foundry's co-Founder/co-CEO and its resident crypto -native. "Through our many conversations, Immutable has shown us that they clearly 'get it' when it comes to understanding mainstream gamers and getting rid of 'NFT stigma' that prevent open adoption. We love using blockchain integrations as features for our game, for this reason, I think we're making the best long-term decision for the game."

Previously, XP Foundry had successfully raised $1.5 million at a fully diluted valuation of $10 million during its pre-seed funding round led by Shima Capital. Today, the studio's backers and partners include Big Brain Holdings, Deep Ventures, Criterion, Double Peak, Snack Club, Magic Eden, 3DGG Labs, Spectre, Citizen Capital, XBorg, Naavik, Battle Arena Gamers Guild, and Stardust, as well as esports organizations such as YGG SEA and the Global Esports Federation.

Rooniverse's open alpha testing is slated for February 2023 , with beta (Q2/3) and the full game (Q4) to follow.

About Immutable
Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum , entirely carbon neutral and gas-free.

ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum . SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About XP Foundry
Led by decorated builders in gaming, XP Foundry is the web3 arm of a AAA gaming studio housing 20+ engineers and artists with 120+ titles credited. The studio's breakout into web3 features fast time-to-fun games with optional blockchain layers. XP Foundry specializes in hybrid-genre skill-based gameplay and 360° LiveOps, and is inspired by its player community.

Rooniverse is a F2P hyper-royale mobile game set in the whimsical world of Roos, savage pets who fight to the death for glory! The game features easily customisable gameplay in variety PvP modes, user-generated maps with creation/curation rewards, and optional blockchain later that enriches a player-driven economy. Rooniverse's alpha launch in February will feature its flagship Mini-Rooyale mode with custom lobbies, exclusive battle pass rewards, and an all-new Roohalla map.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-ea--unity-studios-execs-move-hyper-royale-mobile-battler-rooniverse-to-immutablex-301745050.html

SOURCE ImmutableX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WEMIX PLAY's First Fan Token MYRTLE exceeds 100m USD in market cap

  • Creator manages token minting and usage such as profit distribution, fan events etc.
  • High-water mark method connects the value rise of Fan Token to expansion of fan community

MYRTLE, the first Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY, exceeded 100m USD in market cap just one day after its minting.

WEMIX PLAY Fan Token 'MYRTLE' Market Cap exceeds $100M

Minted by the famous Philippines actress/blockchain game streamer Myrtle Sarrosa on the global no 1 blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, its initial price was 1WEMIX$ and market cap was 1000WEMIX$ on 27th Jan.

As of 1st Feb, it was traded at 13.6WEMIX$ and the market cap grew to 109m WEMIX$.

Fan Token is a new way for fans to support creators using blockchain technology. A performance-based tokenomics connects creators' popularity with the rise of their tokens' value, and both creators and fans can benefit from the result.

Users can buy and hold Fan Token to support their favourite creators. And creators get to manage their own Fan Tokens, minted by a high-water mark method. They can monetize it, share it with fans via airdrop, or use it for many activities including fan meetings and direct support to the communities.

High-water mark method, unlike usual tokenomics which automatically mint new tokens regularly, mints new tokens only when its 24-hour average price exceeds previous average price.

WEMIX will continue to collaborate with other creators to expand the Fan Token-based digital economy fan community ecosystem .

More information can be found on WEMIX PLAY official website. https://wemixplay.com/fan-token

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix-plays-first-fan-token-myrtle-exceeds-100m-usd-in-market-cap-301744841.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields

2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of LunaUST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment "deleveraging" impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts "countercyclically."

As a research and investment institution in the crypto and Web3 industry with compliance qualifications approved by Japan , Cryptogram Venture (CGV) has always adhered to the " research-driven investment " business orientation. Since its inception, CGV has taken advantage of its location and business hub in Japan to explore and help more innovative crypto projects across the world by actively participating in extensive research in the primary crypto market, organizing the first Web3 hackathon in Japan (web3hackathon.io), and delivering high-quality industry research reports ( cgv.fund/blog ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bally's Appoints Robeson Reeves As CEO

- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that Lee Fenton CEO, will step down and Robeson Reeves, President - Interactive, will take over as CEO, effective March 31, 2023 .

Bally's Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Bally's Corporation)

Fenton became CEO of Bally's on October 1, 2021 following the acquisition of Gamesys Group PLC where he had been CEO since 2015. Fenton will also step down from the Bally's Board of Directors.

Soo Kim , Chairman of Bally's Corporation's Board of Directors, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Lee for his excellent leadership and valuable contributions to Bally's. Lee has led Bally's through the effective integration of Gamesys, leaving us well positioned for future growth. During his time, he also established the purpose and values of what is now an integrated Bally's group. We look forward to building on what Lee has helped develop, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Kim continued, "I am excited to have Robeson succeed Lee as CEO. Robeson has an extraordinary mind and the drive required to excel as he takes the helm. Robeson has been a member of the Board since the Gamesys acquisition and his appointment represents the Board's commitment to the development of the very best talent at Bally's."

Lee Fenton , Bally's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, said, "I want to thank Soo and the rest of the Board for my time at Bally's and for the work through the transition to Robeson's leadership. Bally's is an extraordinary business with extraordinary people, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the support they have shown me and the commitment they continue to bring to the business. It is particularly special for me to be able to hand the reigns to Robeson with whom I have worked for over 14 years. Robeson is a unique talent and the time is right for him to lead Bally's."

Robeson Reeves, Bally's incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am honored to lead Bally's and grateful for the support and confidence shown in me by my fellow Board members. We are a unique company with a robust core and an extraordinary set of opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working hard with my Executive Team and all our teams to take those opportunities and maximize our growth."

Reeves joined Gamesys in September 2005 and held several leadership positions since that time. Prior to his current role with Bally Interactive, Reeves served as Chief Operating Officer of Gamesys since July 2015 , and before that as Gamesys' Director of Gaming Operations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino , a growing iGaming platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA , Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact
Robert Lavan
Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact
Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

BALY-INV

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-appoints-robeson-reeves-as-ceo-301744815.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OP.GG introduces new feature that lets users play indie games on its platform

- Indie game made by students of the Korea Game Science High School, [Alpo: Way Home], becomes the first game to be added to the service

- Part of OP.GG's ongoing efforts to support indie game developers and contribute to the growing indie game industry

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TRANSFORMING SAFETY WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST GAMIFIED "SAFETY SIMULATOR" TRAINING FOR ENERGY WORKERS

A new case study by learning and development (L&D) technology innovator Attensi shows how the energy industry is increasingly turning to next-generation simulation technology for safety training.

Equinor has partnered with simulation training provider Attensi to create gaming technology for new safety training

The Attensi solution , created for global energy firm Equinor, is a mobile game-based "safety simulator" training program that leverages realistic 3D scenarios. The training was a key part of Equinor's "Always Safe" professional development initiative for its workforce of over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and this gamified training provides real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos simply can't match," said Erik Sørhaug, Leader of Innovation and Services in Equinor University. "This mission-critical training is designed to ensure that everyone, from a new technician heading offshore for the first time to the lead of the rig platform, can follow optimal safety practices."

Attensi's custom-built, gamified 3D-simulation is designed to teach offshore workers safety best practices by challenging them to complete realistic, gamified scenarios. The digital safety training features high-end simulations and learning modules rendered as video games – with a multi-stakeholder design that embeds a risk-aware culture across all levels of the organization.

User surveys show strong agreement that the program is not only challenging and engaging (93%), but also well suited as a tool for improving safety competencies (90%).

"Equinor holds itself to the highest safety standards in the industry, which means they require a training approach that is effective enough to ensure learners meet those standards," said Attensi Partner Kjell-André Steffensen. "Traditional online learning and tick-box exercises risk leaving knowledge gaps, which gamified training can bridge and ensure that lessons are embedded into employee behavior when it counts the most – in safety-conscious industrial settings and in the field."

Using games as the basis for training encourages repetition, which ensures the lessons and behaviors become second nature for workers. Attensi and Equinor customized the real-life simulation game to reflect the specific look, technical context and operating environment that offshore workers will recognize.

Everything from the helmet color to the terminology used on oil rigs went into recreating the detailed technical processes and tools needed to do every job safely. Crucially, nearly 9 out of 10 users found the simulation characters and roles highly recognizable and accurate to their day-to-day operations. The simulations allowed employees to put their safety training into practice in a safe-to-fail environment where mistakes don't lead to real-world injuries or equipment damage.

Based on this success, Equinor has entered into an enterprise partnership with Attensi and is already in the process of expanding the approach and best practices into its global workforce.

Learn more about Equinor here .

About Attensi

Attensi has delivered gamified simulation training in over 150 countries and more than 50 languages. Our customers include Circle K, Bosch Siemens Home Appliances, Accenture, Hiscox, Scatec Solar and many more.

CONTACT: Anthony Wong , Anthony.wong@attensi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999393/Attensi_Equinor.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transforming-safety-with-industry-first-gamified-safety-simulator-training-for-energy-workers-301743281.html

SOURCE Attensi

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

My Neighbor Alice Takes A Fresh Approach To The Concept Of Blockchain Gaming By Turning Its Focus Away From Competitive Play To Earn Gaming Onto The Casual Gameplay Experience

My Neighbor Alice introduces a series of innovative features that enable players to personalise their game avatars with cosmetic items and interaction with avatars on the IOS and Android operating system

My Neighbor Alice is a revolutionary multiplayer builder, fully decentralized Blockchain game developed by Antler Interactive and released in early 2021. The game's latest Season 2 offers players a unique way to interact within the game by teaming up with other players to build four different buildings in four different Town Hub through its second community quest which will be ongoing from December 16 2022 until February 14, 2023 . The game's unique concept offers players more ways to control and build their land within the comfort of their homes while interacting with other players globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

