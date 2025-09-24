Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

"We are extremely encouraged by the progress towards our revenue generating bulk sample program at our coal project. The addition of this heavy equipment represents an important step in advancing La Estrella toward efficient, mechanized, automated operations in Colombia. At the same time, the construction of our mining camps ensures we can accommodate a growing workforce that operates around the clock, three shifts per day - improving both efficiency and the rate of advance. We remain committed to building strong, sustainable project that will support long-term success for our shareholders, employees, and local communities."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_001.jpg

Figure 1. Panzer located onsite ready to be implemented

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_001full.jpg

Panzer Arrives at La Estrella Coal Project

Forge Resources has taken delivery of a fully paid-for Panzer conveyor system (Figure 1), now located on-site at La Estrella. This new unit marks another step in mechanizing underground operations and reduces reliance on the combustion-powered equipment previously used for muck removal. The Panzer system will also be a key component in the extraction of coal. Operational benefits of the Panzer system includes:

  • Provides safer, more efficient removal of material from underground tunnels;
  • Lowers emissions and fuel costs by reducing reliance on combustion equipment;
  • Enhances operational efficiency and improves worker safety.

With this investment, Forge continues to modernize its operations in Colombia, strengthening both productivity and safety. This supports the Company's strategy to advance toward streamlined, automated coal extraction.

Camp Construction Updates

The Company is pleased to report significant progress at its La Estrella coal project in Colombia, with construction of the initial mining camps now 85% complete (Figure 2 and 3). Designed to support early-stage operations, the camps include 12 rooms with capacity to accommodate more than 24 personnel. Each pair of rooms is served by a dedicated sanitary unit, with six units installed to ensure comfort and hygiene. Notably, the camp foundations have been strategically engineered to support a future second floor, allowing for seamless expansion as operational needs grow. This milestone marks a key step in advancing the La Estrella project toward full-scale development.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_002.jpg

Figure 2. Exterior of camp under construction

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_003.jpg

Figure 3. Interior of double occupancy camp accommodations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_003full.jpg

Construction is continuing to advance on a purpose-built Mechanical Station at the La Estrella coal project, designed to accommodate the site's energy generation systems, and pneumatic compressor. This facility will deliver a reliable and efficient power source to support underground operations, minimize reliance on external energy supply, and strengthen the overall resilience of site infrastructure. Engineered with scalability in mind, the generator room will also enable future increases in production capacity - providing the energy foundation required to operate multiple shifts daily and accelerate project development.

Flow-through Private Placement Financing Closing

Forge Resources has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") and will issue 909,092 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.60 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the issuance thereof at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders fees to one finder consisting of a cash commission of $35,000.04 and 63,636 warrants exercisable for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price per share of $0.55.

The gross proceeds from the Units will still be utilized for incurring Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through mining expenditures. All securities issued are subject to a statutory holder period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Finders' fees payable in connection with the Private Placement, are subject to and in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"PJ Murphy", CEO Forge Resources Corp.
info@forgeresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

Source

cse:frgcse stocksotcqb:frggffse:5yzbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
FRG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the establishment of multiple mining fronts in the Reward Underground Mine. The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade. These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

- Stoping of the 1670 airleg stope is well underway with production over the last 5 days of 125 tonnes mined and processed. Today, concentrates from gravity processing are being further concentrated prior to delivery to the gold refinery.

- Commencement of drilling of the 1438 longhole stope commenced on 23 September and the Company expects to be blasting this stope within the next two weeks. Figures 3* and 4* illustrate the stope design targeting production of 660 tonnes at a conservatively estimated grade of 6 g/t Au.

- Preparation for establishment of a cut and fill stope in Decline 3 (1720 Stope) are progressing, with stripping of backs and installation of ground support underway to allow jumbo access for ore production in October.

- The mining team are preparing a development heading on the Amalgamated vein. This is part of the strategy of placing capital access development on veins outside ofthe resource, to quickly advance exploration by mining.

- Electrical power is now distributed to all development and stoping fronts. This has taken longer than planned due to delays in delivery and commissioning of specialised equipment suitable for small development headings.

- Underground radio communication is now installed and operational mine wide. The installation is to best practice reaching all working areas.

- A new Aramine loader was delivered on 23 September 2025 and is now being fitted out for tele-remote operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the gravity only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine. No chemicals are used in ore processing to produce gold.

- The underground mine ore will, over time, provide high grade feed to the gravity plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike to achieve continuous feed to the plant. The production ramp up is continuing

The first of these fronts is the 1670 Shrink Stope (airleg), which is now in production. The focus of this stope is low tonnage but high-grade ore.

The second mining front is the establishment of the 1438 Longhole stope, with drilling commencing on 23 September 2025. Figure 3* illustrates an oblique view of the stope while Figure 4* shows a typical drill plan section with the high-grade Mica 1 and Mica 2 veins within the design.

Longhole stoping is a mechanised and highly productive mining method that minimises development requirements. The 1438 includes two high grade veins within the stope which maximises extraction of the resource. The aim of longhole stoping is to provide base load production for gravity processing.

To support longhole stoping the Company has taken delivery of an Aramine 350D loader which is presently being fitted with RCT's remote controlled system, allowing the loader to be remotely piloted for bogging out longhole stopes.

The third mining front is the 1720 cut and fill stope which will utilise jumbo production to mine highgrade Mica and Mica 2 veins. New ground support is presently being installed, and stoping is expected to commence in October 2025.

The fourth mining front is capital development on the Amalgamated Vein as shown in Figure 9. This drive is designed to duplicate and parallel the existing access drive to the Reward Shaft, which will allow the mining of stopes along the existing access drive. It is important to note that capital development is placed on veins outside of the resource and in areas where there is no drilling. This strategy expedites exploration and new discovery through the geological sampling of the developing face and the Company expects that sections of this development will be economic to process and add to gold production. Additional development headings will commence as mine scheduling allows.

Vertex is in the early stages of the underground mine's development. The production ramp up has been delayed largely due to issues in delivery and commissioning of high voltage electrical equipment, however the decision to install 11,000 Volt power distribution will provide outstanding benefit over the entire mine life. Vertex is now into increasing production from the underground mine and anticipates continuous improvement in gold production over the remainder of the year.

The processing of gold ores without the use of chemicals continues to be optimised, with the focus on improving recovery as we switch from processing surface stockpiles to higher grade underground ore.

The Vertex Mining Team aims to exceed the highest safety and environmental standards as we transition to 100% underground mining.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/728Z10U7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 23, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces shares for debt transactions for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt currently owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt Transactions ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Related News

graphite investing

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

uranium investing

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape