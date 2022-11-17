GamingInvesting News

  • Pool joins ForeVR's top-rated VR Games, Bowl and Darts, and comes on the heels of recently-launched casual game Cornhole
  • The game is now available on Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for a one-time purchase of $19.99 USD

ForeVR Games the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its highest anticipated title: ForeVR Pool, allowing players to bring pool halls from around the world right to their living room. Joining ForeVR Bowl, ForeVR Darts, and ForeVR Cornhole, the fourth title in ForeVR's library is available for Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for $19.99 .

Get a feel for the fun of ForeVR Pool by checking out the game trailer here . The game assets and media kit may be found here .

"ForeVR Pool is an exciting addition to our roster of family friendly sports titles," said Marcus Segal , co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "We are really excited to give players their very own Pool Halls where they can meet up with friends, family, co-workers or make new friends in beautiful VR locations. ForeVR Pool is a blast to play and is truly the perfect complement to our connected universe of casual games."

Bringing the best of IRL games to VR, ForeVR Pool lets you celebrate wins like you would in the real world: with high-fives and your choice of tunes from the YouTube-powered jukebox. With both singleplayer and multiplayer options, users can challenge their friends from across the country or go head to head with twelve different "in-game pro" NPC pool players that range from amateur to professional.

ForeVR Pool includes:

  • Halls Across the World
    • At launch, five immersive halls are available to players across iconic cities such as Brooklyn , Seattle , Dallas , Chicago , and Paris .
  • Always On Singleplayer and Multiplayer Modes
    • Private games with room codes and 1v1 with up to two spectators, with 2v2 coming in soon.
    • 1v1 Quick Match play with other players within your region.
    • 12 bots to challenge at any time to work on your skills.
  • Play How You Want
    • Customizable match settings, with optional features such as aim assist lines, pocket calls for all balls, or just the 8-ball, and a shot clock timer.
    • Adjustable coin staking against bots and other players
    • 50 unique cues to unlock and purchase as you level up.
    • Metrics reporting including power and spin to take your game to the next level.
  • Pass & Play Mode
    • Only one headset? No problem. Pass & Play allows players to trade off between shots so everyone can get in on the fun.

Similar to ForeVR's other easy to learn, challenging to master titles, ForeVR Pool supports 26 languages and players of all ages and abilities. The game can be played seated or standing using one- or two-handed play, with left-handed and right-handed modes available.

To learn more about ForeVR Games and stay in the loop on their latest releases, visit: ForeVRGames.com

About ForeVR

Founded by CEO Marcus Segal and CCO Mike Doom in July 2020 , ForeVR Games is a global gaming company dedicated to making immersive games and experiences playable by people of all ages and abilities. The 44-strong team at ForeVR is creating category-leading games that bring VR to the masses with next-level social play, offering entertainment for everyone. ForeVR's debut game, ForeVR Bowl, is one of CNET's best Quest 2 games and one of Meta's Best of Quest 2021 in the Family Games and Social Experiences. In recognition of its high-resolution graphics, Bowl has been selected by Meta as a marquee game for the upcoming Quest Pro.

Contact:
John Vollmer
ForeVR@vsc.co
415.272.0836

ForeVR Pool | Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forevr-games-breaks-into-billiards-with-forevr-pool-301681717.html

SOURCE ForeVR Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c3342.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Omdia: 12.5m consumer VR headsets will be sold in 2022, with $1.6bn being spent on VR content

Consumer virtual reality (VR) will be worth $6.9bn in 2022, increasing to $20bn in 2027, according to Omdia's Consumer VR Headset and Content Revenue Forecast 2022-2027 . In the face of macroeconomic challenges, the market continues to expand, with 12.5 million headsets expected to be sold in 2022, and $1.6bn spent on VR content.

Consumer VR headset installed base and content revenue

With 20 million cumulative Meta Quest headset sales projected by the end of 2022, Quest is the biggest VR ecosystem in the world and the leading VR content platform. Meta is dominating the VR market, with 76% of headset sales in 2022. Despite its best efforts however, mass adoption of VR remains long way off, with just 72 million headsets predicted in use by consumers in 2027 – in contrast to over 6 billion smartphones, nearly 3 billion PC households, and 250 million active gaming consoles.

"Having surmounted core hardware issues, VR is faced with the much bigger challenge of content. Engagement with existing headsets is patchy due to the limited flow of truly compelling VR experiences, hindering Meta's goal of building a self-sustaining VR ecosystem," commented George Jijiashvili, Principal Analyst in Omdia's Games team .

Games are the main reason people buy VR headsets, generating nearly 90% of VR content revenue today. Social VR apps such as Rec Room , VR Chat, and Meta's Horizon Worlds use games as their draw – it is clear games will be integral to the metaverse.

The launch of Sony PlayStation's VR2 (PSVR2) in 2023 will boost the market. Omdia expects 3.6 million PSVR2 headsets sales in two years – an attach rate of about 7% among PS5 owners. Although this won't expand the VR audience significantly, Sony's commitment should instill confidence in game companies to invest in the format.

Although Apple is strongly rumored to be preparing a headset, details remain elusive – Omdia has therefore not included it in this forecast. Depending on how Apple chooses to move into the Extended Reality (XR) space, it will play a major role defining the trajectory of the market.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: Fasiha.khan@informa.com / W: www.omdia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-12-5m-consumer-vr-headsets-will-be-sold-in-2022--with-1-6bn-being-spent-on-vr-content-301681764.html

SOURCE Omdia

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eastern Michigan University and Gen.G Level Up, Building The Next Generation of Esports Professionals After Concluding Successful Summer Programming

EMU and Gen.G continue to collaborate on student programming and project-based internships, as well as celebrate two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients

Global esports organization Gen.G and Eastern Michigan University announced the continuation of their partnership to prepare the next generation of leaders in the esports industry. After a successful summer tournament, EMU and Gen.G have welcomed back EMU Eagles to Ypsilanti with a series of campus kickoff events, the introduction of project-based internships, and the initiation of two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Streamline Media Group Names Sheloman Byrd as New COO

Veteran Games Industry Executive Sheloman Byrd to scale diverse high-performing teams at Streamline

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Global Xbox Survey Finds Families Plan to Connect Through Gaming This Holiday

56% of survey respondents agree the passing of video game enjoyment from older to younger generations is a great tradition

The holiday season is a time filled with togetherness, joy and gift-giving, and this year, you can add gaming to that list! A new global survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Xbox, suggests that families are using video games to better connect during the holidays across the globe and across generations. Among survey respondents who said they plan to play video games during the holidays, 38% ranked video games as one of their top five family activities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SIMWIN SPORTS TEAMS WITH THE SCUTI REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO FUEL ITS SPORTS METAVERSE EXPERIENCE

Innovative virtual sports metaverse taps Scuti as their rewarded gCommerce platform

Scuti, the pioneering rewarded gCommerce marketplace, is excited to announce that SimWin Sports will join its rewards and advertising network, acquiring and rewarding players for this innovative new sports Metaverse. SimWin Sports is the first virtual league that will allow fantasy sports players and esports fans to watch, predict, collect, play, and earn from their teams 247.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution free on GX.games in November as part of new GX.games Monthly Drop initiative

Gamers can claim Hero's Hour, a strategy-based RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer for free from GX.games during November, while idle game Leaf Blower Revolution will also be dropping on the platform this month. GX.games is announcing the "Monthly Drop" a new initiative to deliver new indie games to its audience each month that are free to play on GX.games, the only browser tailor-made for gamers.

OSLO, Norway , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 18 million strong audience of the gaming browser– will be adding two new games for users to download and play for free.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×