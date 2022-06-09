Resource News Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with J & C Media of North Vancouver, BC to provide the Company with marketing and shareholder relations services effective May 4, 2022 for an initial term of 12 months.

J & C Media will be responsible for helping the Company implement a comprehensive investor relations program as the corporate marketing strategists, with key focuses on developing new potential investors, managing its current data base and email lists, regular communication with shareholders, dissemination of news, managing content, all marketing and social media.

As a result of the principals behind J & C Media being long term shareholders (who currently own 13.88% of the shares) and recent lenders to the Company (see Press Release dated May 4, 2022), J & C Media has an in-depth knowledge of the Company and its stakeholders, therefore, it is pre-eminently qualified to assist the Company with this important function.

John Gravelle, CEO and President of Foremost Lithium, comments, "We believe adding J & C Media will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach in the investment community as well as maintaining current shareholder confidence through an effective investor relations and marketing strategy."

The Company has retained J & C media at a fee of $7,500 per month plus any reasonable out of pocket expenses.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a resource company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles. The company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

IR@foremostlithium.com
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology
1 604 330-8067

Follow Us and Contact Us on Social Media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, exploration findings, results and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Foremost Lithium Commences Exploration in Preparation for Drilling at The Jean Lake Lithium Property and the Bulk Sampling of Dyke 1 on The Zoro Lithium Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Commences Exploration in Preparation for Drilling at The Jean Lake Lithium Property and the Bulk Sampling of Dyke 1 on The Zoro Lithium Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that they have commenced exploration that will lay the ground work for a diamond drill program on their 100% owned Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The first step of this process includes the mobilizing of field crews to their 1,002 hectare2,476-acre property where the beryl high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes with assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were uncovered in August 2021, (see news release October 28, 2021). Field work will be staged from a base in Snow Lake with helicopter support from Gogal Air Services.

Exploration Program

Two field crews will commence follow-up prospecting offourteen (14) high priority targets defined as magnetically low and structurally recessive lineaments. These lineaments host the beryl pegmatites, are in part on trend with the SGM and Grass River lithium pegmatites of Snow Lake Resources and are interpreted as high priority exploration targets. The lineaments were defined by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV Drone) assisted high-resolution geophysical survey and Centre of Exploration Targeting "CET" analysis of the acquired data (see March 1, 2022, news release). The survey was flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) with financial support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund.

The lineaments will be prospected and rock chip sampled and assayed for lithium and related elements where exposure is permissive. Where the lineaments are overburden covered, Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical surveys will be initiated. Rock and soil geochemical data will be reported in a subsequent news release and ultimately integrated with magnetic survey results to form the basis for drill testing.

Dyke 1 Mini-Bulk Sample

A field crew will also be dispatched to the Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake for the acquisition of a 500 kg bulk sample from the trenched surface exposure of Dyke 1 on the Zoro lithium property. Dyke 1 contains 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li2O, 182 ppm Be, 198 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 1212 Rb, and 43 ppm Ta at a 0.3% Li2O cut-off.1 The sample will be used for the development of a spodumene concentrate and subsequent refining into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. The Company has contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions in conjunction with SGS Canada Inc. to undertake the processing of the sample. (see news release May 26, 2022). Results are expected within three months.

John Gravelle, of Foremost states, "We are excited to report that crews are currently on the ground at Jean Lake scoping the 14 identified priority drill targets. Past magnetic interpretation has shown that our beryl pegmatites, which assayed at 3.89% and 5.17% Li20, trending along Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene and GRP pegmatites. This association, along with boots-on-the-ground, to ensure accuracy of our targets, has imparted great enthusiasm. We are so encouraged at the potential of this property, the company now plans to run two teams operating separate drill rigs simultaneously." John Gravelle continues, "We also are very much looking forward to the results from Zoro's Dyke1 bulk sample, as this crucial catalyst, proving 6% battery-grade lithium hydroxide will be an important milestone, and thus, helping propel shareholder value as we market to potential battery-makers and important partners, globally."

Technical information relating to the Jean Lake Property contained in the news release has been approved by Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical information relating to the Zoro Property contained in the news release has been approved by Mark Fedikow, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium is a resource company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially with electric vehicles, the Company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties: Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For Further Information Please Contact:

IR@foremostlithium.com
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology
1 604 330-8067

Follow Us and Contact Us on Social Media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Foremost Lithium Appoints New CEO and President

Foremost Lithium Appoints New CEO and President

Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)(www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, "Foremost or "The Company") announced John Gravelle has agreed to accept the role as President and CEO. Foremost Lithium has seen significant growth on the Company's lithium exploration assets and is in the fortunate position to quickly grow its global market presence. Mr. Gravelle brings over 30 years of global mining and extensive global capital markets experience. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to mining, including in-depth knowledge of cross-border markets, M&A and corporate governance. Mr. Gravelle's industry knowledge of capital markets, and related experience helping public companies navigate through a variety of equity and debt offerings will enable Foremost Lithium to implement strategies to increase the Company's visibility to an expanded shareholder base.

John Gravelle, Foremost's incoming President and CEO, comments: "I have seen enormous growth opportunities with this company and in the lithium market in general. We also are fortunate to have a very passionate, knowledgeable and driven team. Speaking on behalf of the Board, our primary objective is to leverage the talents of our team, our tremendous lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and to fully take advantage of the robust demand for lithium. We will support strategic initiatives that elevate Foremost Lithium's future growth and expand our shareholder base."

Foremost Lithium Contracts Glencore Canada's Expert Process Solutions to Pilot SC6 Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide Production from Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Contracts Glencore Canada's Expert Process Solutions to Pilot SC6 Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide Production from Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)  (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions (a Glencore company) to develop a process to develop and refine spodumene concentrate (SC6 technical specification) into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. The contractual relationship reflects Foremost's commitment to deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to supply an integrated EV battery ecosystem to energize the electrification of the transportation sector.

Foremost's initial 2020 metallurgical test work, done in conjunction with SGS Canada Inc, indicated that it is possible that Heavy Liquids Separation (HLS) combined with magnetite separation can be used to produce a high-grade (close to 6% Li2O) lithium spodumene concentrate after the rejection of iron silicate minerals therefore, most of the spodumene should be amenable to recovery by HLS and/or flotation. The mineralogical characteristics of the Zoro Dyke 1 pegmatite highlight the economic potential of the project. These preliminary findings suggest that Foremost's Zoro property contains lithium resources meeting industry and market specifications. The new project with XPS and SGS will utilize a more robust 500 kg sample size which will allow us to confirm that it is feasible to convert the 6% Li2O from Zoro to Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) which is the compound for which the Electric Vehicle makers / giga factories have unprecedented demand.

Foremost Lithium Announces C$1,145,000 Shareholder Loan

Foremost Lithium Announces C$1,145,000 Shareholder Loan

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to enter into a secured loan agreement with shareholders Mr. and Mrs. Jason and Christina Barnard (the "Lenders") pursuant to which the Lenders will advance a loan in the principal amount C$1,145,000 (the "Loan") effective May 4th, 2022. The Loan will matures on May 5th, 2023 and bear interest at a rate of 8.35% per annum payable in monthly installments of CAD $8,000.. The Loan is repayable at any time without penalty. It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Loan will be used to fund continued exploration activities on the Company's Snow Lake projects located in Manitoba, and general working capital.

Jason Barnard states: "My wife and I are pleased to continue to support the company with this shareholder loan of well over 1 million dollars to advance the exploration and development of the Company's Snow Lake assets. It is integral the company to not enter into a dilutive financing at this time. My wife and I would also like to extend a warm welcome to the newest addition to the board, Mr. John Gravelle and feel fortunate to have added such an astute and experienced mining and capital market executive to the team at Foremost. We look forward to additional drills turning immediately to help increase our shareholder value."

Foremost Lithium Intersects a New Spodumene Pegmatite and Extends Dike 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Intersects a New Spodumene Pegmatite and Extends Dike 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has completed a ten hole 1,509 meter drill program designed to test Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical anomalies and assess the deeper levels of high-grade spodumene pegmatite Dike 8 discovered in 2018. The drilling contract was completed by Bodnar Drilling Ltd. of Ste. Rose du Lac and helicopter support was provided by Gogal Air Services Ltd. of Snow Lake. Both Bodnar and Gogal Air are Manitoba corporations.

Dyke 16 Discovery

Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillhole Assay Results with Li2O Grades

Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillhole Assay Results with Li2O Grades

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the first assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first hole VAL22-2-6 and shows multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Consultants engaged and work nearing completion on site purchase option validation

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that due-diligence activities are advancing on the Company's proposed new refinery site location in Lamont County in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton (see Fortune news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") in January to allow it to purchase the site and existing facilities of this former steel fabrication plant in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine in the Northwest Territories. The refinery would process metal concentrates from the mine to produce Critical Mineral products including cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots and oxide, and a copper precipitate needed for the transition to new technologies. The NICO Mineral Reserves also contain more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility. The vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the near-term demand growth in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (" EV's '), portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Giyani Announces Confirmation of High Grade Intersections at its Otse Prospect

Giyani Announces Confirmation of High Grade Intersections at its Otse Prospect

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the completion of sample assaying from its Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse "), following its 2021 initial exploration program.

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on the Company's Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Drilling commenced at the Great Pyramid project on April 27, 2022 with three drill rigs operating on site, including two Diamond (DD) rigs and one Reverse Circulation (RC) rig. The initial program consists of approximately 5,500 metres and has several objectives:

Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Craig Cunningham a finance executive with 17 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

"Craig is a welcome addition to the Electra senior leadership team, bringing executive level leadership and more than 17 years of accounting, finance, operational, and capital markets experience," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials. "We look forward to his many contributions as we execute on our strategy of becoming North America's first integrated battery materials park."

Prior to joining Electra, Mr. Cunningham was Vice President and Regional Financial Officer at Kinross Gold where he oversaw finance, information technology, supply chain and logistics, and administration functions in Russia.  Mr. Cunningham was responsible for accounting, budgeting, and procurement for key development projects as well as the integration of significant acquisitions. Mr. Cunningham held a series of progressively responsible roles while at Kinross beginning in 2010, including responsibility for projects designed to improve operational performance, maximize cash flow, and optimize working capital.   Previously, Mr. Cunningham served in controller, risk management, and audit roles at Kik Custom Products, Loblaw Companies, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"The adoption of electric vehicles will have a profound impact in tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions globally," said Mr. Cunningham. "I am excited to be joining Electra, a company at the forefront of developing a secure and low-carbon supply chain of battery materials for the EV industry in North America , and where I can best utilize my strategic, entrepreneurial, and business skills and experience."

Mr. Cunningham is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of the Ivey Business School, Western University (Executive Master of Business Administration) and the Goodman School of Business, Brock University (Bachelor of Accounting, Honours).

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted Mr. Cunningham incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of $4.90 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Joe Racanelli
Vice President, Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

