Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Foremost's largest shareholder, Jason Barnard to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Barnard has over 31 years of capital markets experience. Since 2004, he has been self-employed as a private investor where he has been directly involved in raising over $500 million dollars for mining and exploration companies with a focused expertise on Canadian base metal companies. Mr. Barnard started his career with McDermid St. Laurence Securities in 1991 as a stockbroker with primary focus in mining, and mining exploration companies. Mr. Barnard then worked at Canaccord Genuity from 1997 until 2004. Mr. Barnard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics from Carlton University and has obtained The Canadian Securities Course license in 1990. He first started working with and financing Foremost Lithium, previously known as Far Resources, with founder, and President Keith Anderson in 2016.

Jason Barnard comments "I look forward to working with the Board and to bringing my capital markets experience to the management team. I have a strong knowledge of the company's developments and believe my interests are very much aligned with all shareholders."

John Gravelle, Foremost Lithium's CEO and President adds "We are pleased to appoint Jason to the Board at Foremost Lithium. His long history with the company along with his capital markets experience will be enable us to promote the continued advancement of our corporate goals. We would also like to announce that Scott Taylor has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Everyone at Foremost wishes Mr. Taylor well in his future endeavours."

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a resource exploration company committed to having a critical role in the production of high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing decarbonization, the company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its six lithium projects: Jean Lake, Grass River Claims, Zoro, Jol and the Peg North Claims, in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the Company's projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases or decreases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, changes in applicable laws or stock exchange policies and receipt of any requires regulatory approvals and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

