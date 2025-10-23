Foremost Clean Energy Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT), is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Jason Barnard, President & CEO, will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Jason Barnard
President & CEO
604-330-8067
info@foremostcleanenergy.com
www.foremostcleanenergy.com

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option from Denison Mines Corp. to earn up to 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270642

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost LithiumCSE:FATBattery Metals Investing
FAT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Foremost Lithium

Foremost Clean Energy

Committed to Being a Canadian Supplier of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide to the Domestic EV Market

Committed to Being a Canadian Supplier of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide to the Domestic EV Market Keep Reading...
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring... Keep Reading...
Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option... Keep Reading...
Foremost Lithium Receives Assays for New Pegmatite Discovery Dyke 16 and for Dyke 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Receives Assays for New Pegmatite Discovery Dyke 16 and for Dyke 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from core samples collected from its previously announced ten-hole 1,509 metre drill... Keep Reading...
Foremost Lithium Announces Closing of $1,661,807 Flow-Through Financing at $0.34 Per FT Share

Foremost Lithium Announces Closing of $1,661,807 Flow-Through Financing at $0.34 Per FT Share

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 4,887,668 flow through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares")... Keep Reading...
Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% right, title and interest in and to those certain... Keep Reading...
Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of SPP Offer DocumentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Collie land acquisition & approvals move aheadDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 20, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its wholly owned Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec. The... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 CAD (the "Offering"). Each Unit will... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that preparations are underway for Phase 1 of the 2025–2026 drill program at the Trapper Zone on its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

gold investing

High stakes and blue sky as Augustus lines up for PNG golden prize