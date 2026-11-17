After more than three decades with Ford, Lawler leaves a legacy of global leadership and contributions across finance, operations, strategy and partnerships
Ford Motor Company today announced that John Lawler, vice chair, will retire effective January 1, 2027, concluding a Ford career spanning more than three decades.
Lawler's Ford experience crossed the company's global business, including finance roles in Japan, Europe and Asia Pacific; leadership in China; and senior responsibilities in strategy, autonomous vehicles and mobility partnerships. He became chief financial officer in 2020 and vice chair in 2024. In his vice chair role, he focused on strategy, partnerships, alliances and corporate development.
"John has been an exceptional leader and a trusted partner to me and to Ford," said Bill Ford, executive chair. "Over more than three decades, he has served this company with intelligence, integrity and a deep belief in Ford and its people. His leadership across our business and his contributions to Ford's future have made a lasting difference. I'm grateful for all he has given Ford and wish him and his family every happiness in retirement."
"John has brought a rare combination of global experience, financial rigor and genuine care for Ford to every role he's held," said Jim Farley, president and CEO. "He helped lead our business through important periods of change, built strong teams and partnerships, and consistently challenged us to make thoughtful choices for the long term. I've valued his counsel and friendship, and I'm deeply grateful for his many contributions to Ford."
Ford has been preparing for John's retirement and is focused on ensuring continuity across his areas of responsibility. John will remain in his role through the end of the year and, beginning January 1, 2027, his current responsibilities will be transitioned to:
- Awenate Cobbina, CEO, Michigan Central, will report to executive chair Bill Ford;
- Jim Baumbick, president, Ford Europe, will report to president and CEO Jim Farley;
- Dave Carroll, president, Ford Energy, will report to president and CEO Jim Farley
This planned transition is designed to be seamless for the company, its employees and its key stakeholders. Ford will not replace the vice chair role.
"I've spent my entire career at Ford, and I've seen our industry—and our company—change in extraordinary ways," said Lawler. "Through every chapter, what has mattered most is the people: the colleagues, employees and partners who took on challenges, adapted and moved Ford forward. I'm grateful to have been part of that journey, and confident that Ford is well positioned and has a bright future with the people who will shape what comes next."
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
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Dave Tovar / dtovar9@ford.com / (773) 682-7954