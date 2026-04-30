Ford Appoints Maria Ricciardone Chief Investor Relations Officer

- Maria Ricciardone named chief investor relations officer, bringing deep expertise in capital markets, financial strategy, and complex manufacturing, most recently from Lockheed Martin.
- Lynn Antipas Tyson to transition to senior advisory role, reporting to chief financial officer Sherry House.
- These leadership moves further strengthen Ford's financial and strategic execution as the company accelerates its Ford+ plan for growth and value creation.
Ford Motor Company today announced Maria Ricciardone has been appointed chief investor relations officer, effective May 1. Ricciardone joins Ford from Lockheed Martin, where she served as vice president, treasurer and investor relations. She succeeds Lynn Antipas Tyson, who will transition to a senior advisory role, reporting to chief financial officer Sherry House.
Ricciardone brings extensive experience in financial strategy and planning, capital allocation and investor engagement, along with a strong track record of building trusted, transparent relationships across the investment community.
"With her background spanning both treasury and investor relations, Maria knows how to guide the investment community through the financial realities of highly complex, global businesses operating at scale," said Sherry House, Ford chief financial officer. "As we accelerate our Ford+ plan—with a relentless focus on growth, profitability, and capital efficiency—Maria will be a strategic partner to translate our operational progress into a clear narrative for investors."
In her new role, Ricciardone will lead Ford's global investor relations strategy, including engagement with shareholders and analysts and the articulation of the company's Ford+ plan for long‑term growth and value creation. She will work closely with leaders across Ford Blue, Ford Pro, Model e, and Ford Credit to ensure the investment community has a transparent view of the company's performance, capital priorities, and strategic milestones.
"For nearly a decade, Lynn has been the steady voice of Ford to the investment community during an era of unprecedented change," House said. "She has built a foundation of trust and credibility with the Street by consistently keeping the focus on our underlying performance and execution. I am grateful for her partnership and thrilled that Ford will continue to benefit from her strategic rigor as we build for the future."
Ricciardone and Tyson will work closely together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 168,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430322001/en/
Dave Tovar
dtovar9@ford.com