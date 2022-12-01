GamingInvesting News

Fnatic to Focus New Efforts on Gamer Performance and Ownership of Digital Assets, Expanding In-Game Digital Economies Using Web3 Tech.

Fnatic, the world's leading esports performance brand, today announced a strategic partnership and investment with Hivemind Capital, a leading crypto asset manager, in order to accelerate the Company's ability to partner as well as natively develop and scale Web3 applications across its award-winning esports platform.

"We think that games are rapidly becoming platforms for their communities," said Sam Mathews , Founder and CEO of Fnatic. "So while scaled Web3 gaming is still a while away, blockchain-enabled digital assets and applications are accelerants for games and the communities around them. The partnership with Hivemind represents a big step for us towards a world where every gamer owns their digital assets and most games have an App-store-like developer-user ecosystem that's transparent, thriving and enables millions more gamers to make a living from gaming."

The move is part of Fnatic's aim to seek out additional Web3 opportunities to benefit gamers and gaming as a whole, with more in the pipeline. Alongside Hivemind, other Web3 organizations joining this investment round include GuildFi, IndiGG, Paribu Ventures, Polygon, Presto Labs, Trinito and WW ventures, with the goal of helping to enable digital ownership of assets and turnkey solutions for new games to build robust economies. This further supports Fnatic's activities in Web3 including it's partnership with Crypto .com, game partnerships like the recently announced Guild of Guardians collaboration, or the launch of Fnatic's natively developed fan memberships programme with exclusive features and content, an unparalleled initiative in sports that's built on the blockchain.

"Fnatic and its global fan base represent exactly the type of Web3-ready franchise we are excited about," said Matt Zhang , Founder and Managing Partner of Hivemind. "The iconic Fnatic brand is a pioneer in the esports space, and the management team has built a strong, technology-enabled business with a years-long track record. We believe gaming as a sector aligns uniquely with blockchain functionality and applications - making Fnatic a natural candidate for sponsored acceleration of its Web3 efforts."

The strategic partnership will allow Fnatic to expand beyond existing partnerships and further develop its own, native Web3 applications to enhance gamer performance. This effort is consistent with its long history of pioneering esports and driving innovation in gaming overall. The backing by Hivemind will also help build momentum towards Fnatic's long-term goals of scaling game economies through broader creation and ownership of digital assets.

About Fnatic

Fnatic is a global Esports performance brand headquartered in London . It is laser-focused on leveling up gamers, thanks to its digital ecosystem and physical products. Founded in 2004 by Sam Mathews , Fnatic teams have since claimed more than 200 championships across 30 different games and are the most successful esports brand of all time. Beyond winning prestigious championships, Fnatic's mission is to be the flagship brand for performance. Fnatic is the channel through which the most forward-thinking brands communicate with digitally native audiences. It delivers industry-leading content, experiences and activations through its offices and facilities in cities between London , Berlin and Tokyo . For more information, visit Fnatic.com.

About Hivemind

Hivemind Capital Partners ("Hivemind") is a crypto -focused investment firm dedicated to blockchain technologies, crypto companies and the digital assets ecosystem. Hivemind leverages a converging multi-strategy approach to create start-to-finish capital solutions for entrepreneurs, and provides category-leading infrastructure to institutionalize crypto investing.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SIDUS METAVERSE to Lead GameFi Mass Adoption: 'Zeus' Partnership Ensures Esports Standards

The famous Ukrainian Counter-Strike pro player Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the SIDUS GATES GameFi publisher inside the crypto metaverse. He signed a 10-year contract for the release of exclusive NFT collections. To celebrate this extraordinary event, the team has launched a $100,000 giveaway!

$100,000 giveaway to celebrate Zeus's arrival in the SIDUS METAVERSE (PRNewsfoto/SIDUS METAVERSE)

"I studied many areas, including crypto technologies and NFT," he said. "I met the SIDUS METAVERSE founder and I was inspired by what they're doing, so I decided to join the team. I plan to use my vast experience in esports to help popularize new products, fit them to cybersports standards and attract a global audience.

We plan to release a limited-edition NFT collection. It will be represented by a new race: cyborgs with unique skins and value for all SIDUS users. Holders can receive a unique resource demanded by all SIDUS METAVERSE users."

A game publisher for a new era

SIDUS GATES is an exclusive game publisher that onboards gaming studios and their projects to SIDUS METAVERSE. All future games will adhere to a unified lore and utilize native tokens. With multiple games planned for the launch, Zeus and other players can apply their experience and skills to create products that can compete with giants.

" We're already tightly negotiating with multiple stellar esports athletes and plan to involve them in developing new products. I can't tell you names but they are pretty impressive."

SIDUS GATES, Co-Founder, CEO Roman Povolotski also commented on the latest addition to the team. "We are pleased to announce our partnership and will do our best with high-profile releases and gaming products," he said. "To celebrate this event, we decided to make a special giveaway worth $90,000! 300 NFT kits are at stake!"

Anyone can participate by filling out this form and share a huge prize pool with a guaranteed reward of $100 -worth in-game gadgets: https://forms.gle/gj6iBe2HQkK6YyBK8

Road to metaverse gaming

Now it's official - Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the metaverse as an ambassador and spokesperson for significant changes and NFT mass adoption. Let's watch his progress closely!

Find out more about SIDUS Metaverse:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Reddit | Telegram | Medium

Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko official social media accounts:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957742/SIDUS_METAVERSE.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sidus-metaverse-to-lead-gamefi-mass-adoption-zeus-partnership-ensures-esports-standards-301690481.html

SOURCE SIDUS METAVERSE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c6487.html

BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR II & CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT

ICONIC FENWAY PARK WILL HOST CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT IN STATE STREET PAVILION

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, are excited to announce that tickets are now on-sale for both Call of Duty League™ (CDL) Major II and the second event of this year's installment of CDL's amateur circuit, Call of Duty ® Challengers. The Breach and Fenway Sports Management are thrilled to share that Boston's second Challengers tournament will be hosted at the State Street Pavilion inside one of America's most iconic sports venues, Fenway Park .

Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign's New Project to be Connected with Generation MZ: We're in Sync!

The K-Heritage universe in your hands

The Cultural Heritage Administration (Administrator Eung-chon Choi) and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (President: Young-chang Choi) unveiled a new project of the 2022 Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign: "We've Got the Feel: Being In Sync!" in an effort to more closely communicate with Generation MZ "Millennials" born in 1981-1996, and "Gen Z" born in 1997-2012 - using metaverse contents and videos.

New ZVOX Portable Speaker Features Patented AccuVoice Technology for Crystal Clear Dialogue and Voices for Entertainment and Video Conferencing

Palm-Sized AV70 Uses AccuVoice Algorithm to Clarify Voices on Calls And While Watching TV Shows and Movies on Tablets and Laptops.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX , the world leader in voice clarifying technology, has added the compact portable AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker to its critically-acclaimed line of dialogue enhancement products. Powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, the AV70 is a "must have accessory" for people who are always on the go, enjoy streaming entertainment or use video conferencing for personal and business use. It's great for conference calls on Zoom ® , Microsoft Teams ® , Facetime ® or other video calling systems. It is also ideal for use while watching videos on a tablet or laptop computer – producing rich, full-range music and soundtracks while clarifying dialogue.

Ronda Rousey Enters the Arena as a Playable Legendary Champion in the Acclaimed 'RAID: Shadow Legends' Collection RPG

Available For Free During a 7-day Loyalty Program Beginning Today Through February 28th

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that Ronda Rousey WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and former UFC Bantamweight World Champion, is now her own Legendary Champion in Plarium's acclaimed collection fantasy RPG, RAID: Shadow Legends. Beginning today through February 28th the Ronda Legendary Champion will be available for free to all RAID players after 7 days of logging in to the game.

Cesium for Unity Now Available

Cesium for Unity is free and open source under the Apache 2.0 License.

Cesium for Unity, an open source plugin that enables real-world 3D data to be utilized in the Unity game engine, is now available.

