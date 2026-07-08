Flix and Klarna Expand Partnership to Give Millions of Travelers Across the U.S. and Europe More Ways to Pay

Flix and Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced an expanded partnership that brings more flexible payment options to millions of travelers across its platforms. Beginning today, Klarna will be available in 21 Flix markets, adding the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, and Spain, among others, to its existing presence in the U.S. and Sweden.

With Klarna now embedded directly into the Flix booking flow, passengers have three new ways to pay: in full at the time of booking, in interest-free installments, or through longer-term financing for larger purchases. For cross-border journeys, Klarna removes foreign exchange fees, letting travelers pay in their local currency with no hidden conversion costs. Klarna users will also receive exclusive deals when booking through Flix platforms.

"Travel is one of the biggest spending categories in people's lives, yet flexibility at checkout has lagged behind," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Whether it's a student taking a FlixBus from Munich to Paris or a family heading home on a cross-country Greyhound trip in the U.S., these are the journeys that matter. Together with Flix, we're giving travelers the freedom to choose how they pay, with full transparency and no surprises."

"We focus on providing affordable travel and keeping booking effortless and flexible, so everyone can experience the world," said Alexander Schlüter, VP Marketing & Customer Product at Flix. "Expanding our partnership with Klarna helps us give our passengers even more flexibility and control. It makes choosing smart, sustainable travel easier and accessible for millions of people."

About Flix

Flix intends to transform the collective transport sector by offering sustainable and affordable long-distance bus travel solutions in more than 40 countries across five continents through its brands FlixBus, Kamil Koç, and Greyhound, complemented by rail travel in Germany via FlixTrain. With its asset-light model for bus operations and innovative technology platform, Flix, launched in 2013, swiftly established a market-leading position in long-distance bus travel across Europe, North America and Türkiye, and is expanding its bus operations further into South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Driven by increased awareness for sustainable travel, Flix publicly committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as a framework for scientific decarbonization. In April 2024, the SBTi validated Flix's near-term targets for emissions reduction, thus acknowledging that its strategy is in line with global climate goals.

While Flix manages the commercial side of the business such as network planning, pricing, operations control, marketing and sales, quality management and continuous product development with a data-driven approach, trusted Flix partners conduct the daily operations. The innovative combination of Flix's technology and sales platform with traditional passenger travel has turned a European start-up into a leading and globally expanding travel tech company.

For more information, please visit corporate.flix.com

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

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