Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
IMARC

Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space

‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’


Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini says the fast-moving Australian scale-up has taken another key step in its mission to accelerate terrestrial mineral exploration discovery rates by integrating gravity survey data gathering into its multi-physics technology platform.

Tata Nardini, who will update on ExoSphere Gravity and a big recent haul of new Fleet customer alliances at IMARC 2024 in Sydney on October 29, says combining gravity with the company’s real-time Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys can boost exploration productivity and speed.

“By leveling up traditional geophysical methods with ExoSphere’s vertically integrated hardware stack powered by space and AI we can maximise the value of multi-physics datasets like gravity and decrease cost per discovery, all while minimising environmental impact,” she says.
“Reducing the friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting is essential to accelerate the path to discovery.”

Fleet Space chief scientist Gerrit Olivier says an integrated multi-physics approach can cut common gravity model false positives and put more high-value data in front of geoscientists early in search cycles.

He says density, as measured by gravity surveys, and seismic velocity, as measured by ANT, are critical metrics for effective mineral detection.

“Joint analysis of ambient noise tomography and gravity is critical to enhance vectoring into mineralisation and optimise drilling design,” Olivier says.
“By simultaneously analysing multiple physical properties we significantly de-risk and reduce the uncertainty of interpreting geophysical anomalies by delivering a far more comprehensive understanding of the subtle and significant geological connections of the subsurface composition.”

More than 40 users, including mining majors Rio Tinto and Barrick Gold, have deployed ANT and Fleet’s ExoSphere nano-satellite real-time 3D imaging tools.

Extension of Fleet’s ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto into Argentina was recently announced with a large-scale ExoSphere deployment at the Rincon lithium project. Rio Tinto will develop 3D subsurface maps across 100 square kilometres of the project’s salt flat and nearby subvolcanic structures to probe reservoir basement depth and brine influencing features.

Fleet says ANT data acquisition and processing using its satellite network can deliver actionable 3D subsurface insights in days with near-zero environmental impact.

This year it has already conducted its largest real-time ANT copper survey across 1800sq.km of Australia’s Macquarie Arc for Inflection Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, and done the world’s highest ANT survey for Gold Fields at Salares Norte in Chile.

Barrick engaged Fleet Space to deliver 3D subsurface maps across 1150sq.km of its major Reko Diq copper project in Pakistan.

Fleet Space announced a new A$50 million private equity funding last year.


Source

imarcresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland

‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Chile’s Mining Undersecretary Chahuan Heads IMARC Delegation

Event a ‘great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

IWIM Seeks Partners to Drive Industry-Wide Equity Initiatives

International Women in Mining (IWIM) is looking for new partners to help it “scale up our impact” on the industry’s energy transition, critical minerals, decarbonisation, social and governance agendas.


Keep reading...Show less
Asian Battery Metals PLC

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Gold Investing

Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au

Silver Investing

Final Assay Results from Cobar Project Confirm Potential for Intrusion-Related Mineralisation

Gold Investing

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Gold Investing

Maiden Ore Reserve – Wonawinta Silver Mine

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

×