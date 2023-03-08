RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Fisker Announces Deftpower as European Public Charging Platform Provider With Access to Leading EU Charging Network Through Fisker Flex? Charge App

  • Fisker names Deftpower as European public charging platform provider
  • Deftpower to provide Fisker Ocean owners access to over 425,000 public charging points across Europe
  • Fisker owners in Europe receive convenient access to local public chargers, efficient vehicle charging, and a simple payment system
  • FISker owners in Europe access Deftpower network through the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app and the Ocean in-vehicle navigation system
  • Through this app, Fisker Ocean owners in Europe also receive one year of free charging at over 30,000 eligible charging ports on the Allego network 1

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, named Deftpower, a leading provider of EV charging software solutions, as Fisker's European mobility service provider. The partnership provides Fisker Ocean owners access to one of Europe's largest aggregated electric vehicle public charging networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005181/en/

Fisker announces Deftpower as European public charging platform provider with access to leading EU charging network through Fisker Flex℠ Charge App. (Photo credit: Fisker)

Fisker announces Deftpower as European public charging platform provider with access to leading EU charging network through Fisker Flex℠ Charge App. (Photo credit: Fisker)

Deftpower aggregates over 425,000 public charging stations across 900 different charging operators into one convenient, comprehensive charging network that has grown 32% in the past year. Using the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app, FISker Ocean owners can seamlessly locate, access, and pay for public EV charging with transparent pricing. As a unique feature, FISker also offers Ocean customers in Europe access to one year of free charging 1 at over 30,000 eligible charging ports on the Allego network through this app.

"With Deftpower, we are providing a comprehensive European public charging solution for Fisker owners at delivery. The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners want convenient and easy-to-locate public charge stations, a seamless experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Partnering with Deftpower gives our owners excellent charging convenience and choice."

"At Deftpower, we believe that simplifying the charging experience is essential to EV adoption and customer satisfaction," said Jacob van Zonneveld, CEO Deftpower. "Our solutions are designed to make charging as easy and convenient as possible, while also providing a great customer experience. We are thrilled to work with partners like Fisker to make premium EV charging services more accessible across Europe, and we're proud to be a part of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future. "

The Deftpower network will be available to FISker Ocean owners starting with vehicle deliveries in European launch market countries. FISker Ocean owners can locate Deftpower-affiliated charging stations through the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app and within the FISker Ocean's navigation system. At launch, owners can search for and navigate to charging stations, filter search for DC fast charge locations, do basic EV route planning, and calculate arrival times at charging stops. By tapping a FISker-provided RFID Card or using the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app, owners can initiate and pay for charging sessions seamlessly, and see all charge tariffs.

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker's ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in a sold-out limited edition Fisker Ocean One and three additional trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The Fisker Ocean One and Extreme trim travels up to 630 km 2 on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1" rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar. Learn more and reserve your Fisker Ocean now at fiskerinc.com .

Deftpower aligns charging station operators, car manufacturers, and utilities through their Automotive Charging Platform, resulting in cost-savings for all participants. With years of experience and technical expertise, Deftpower offers modular and flexible EV charging software solutions that are tailored to their customers' specific needs. Deftpower's commitment to realistic and ambitious goals, innovative technology, and reliable and hassle-free charging experiences make them a leading provider in the industry. Visit deftpower.com to learn more.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About Deftpower:

Deftpower was founded in 2020 by Marc Diks and Jacob van Zonneveld to build a charging platform that will last. Their Automotive Charging Platform aligns charging station networks, car manufacturers and utilities and creates cost-savings for all participants. Because the transition to EV will go fast, the supportive charging platforms need to meet high standards, which is what the Automotive Charging Platform does. Deftpower today has secured the business of prominent clients in four countries and provides access to all major charging networks in Europe.

For additional information, please visit www.deftpower.com .

Fisker Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, anticipated functionality and utility of the Deftpower charging points, interaction between the Deftpower charging points and the FISKER FLEX℠ Charge app, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery and estimated range of the FISker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of FISker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: FISker's limited operating history; FISker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; FISker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; FISker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; FISker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; FISker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in FISker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents FISker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and FISker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 FISker customers have access to one year free charging on eligible Allego charge ports only if a new FISker Ocean car is registered and delivered during the period commencing 2023 and ending on March 31st, 2024. The Allego free charging period will start after the customer has subscribed to the 'Allego 1 year free charging' subscription package within the FISKER FLEX℠ app.

2 Based on Fisker simulations utilizing WLTP standards. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment, wheel size and vehicle use. Official WLTP ratings forthcoming.

Fisker Contact:

US Media
Fisker@GODRIVEN360.com
European Media:
Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

Customer service: Support@fiskerinc.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:
Matthew DeBord
Sr Director, Communications Strategy & Storytelling
mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Rebecca Lindland
Director, Communications
rlindland@fiskerinc.com

Franziska Queling
Regional Head of Public Relations Europe
fqueling@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations:
Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations
fboroch@fiskerinc.com

Deftpower Contact:
info@deftpower.com

Public Relations:
Meliska Meintjes
Marketing Manager
Meliska.meintjes@deftpower.com

