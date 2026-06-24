FiscalNote Appoints Key Compton as President and Chief Executive Officer

Investor since 2020 and board member since 2021 tapped to lead company's return to growth
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NOTE), a global leader in AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence, today announced that Key Compton has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Compton, who has served as a FiscalNote board member since 2021 and as Audit Committee Chair, succeeds Josh Resnik, who in eight years of senior leadership built FiscalNote into a publicly traded, AI-driven policy intelligence leader, launched its flagship PolicyNote platform, and drove other key new initiatives such as the expansion of its API ecosystem. Resnik will support Compton's transition into the role before departing the company.
Compton brings three decades of experience founding, scaling, and investing in technology companies. As Co-Founder and Managing Director of GPO Fund, he has led growth-stage investments in enterprise software and data businesses, including FiscalNote. He also served as investor and board member at Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) through its NYSE listing. Prior to GPO Fund, Compton served as Senior Vice President at LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) following the acquisition of a company he co-founded, and as President of Data & Distribution at AddThis, which was later acquired by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Compton was also the founder of the advertising management software firm, Solbright, which was acquired by Operative. He holds a B.A. from the University of Vermont and an M.B.A. from the joint EMBA-Global Program at Columbia Business School and London Business School.
As CEO, Compton's near-term priorities include accelerating PolicyNote's enterprise customer growth, leveraging the deep bench of experience within CQ Roll Call and expanding the company's VoterVoice advocacy business. Compton will also focus on growth initiatives including the recently expanded PolicyNote API ecosystem, advancing FiscalNote's entry into new growth markets and positioning the company for a re-listing on a national securities exchange.
"FiscalNote has built something genuinely differentiated, built on a decade of trusted policy and regulatory news, data and intelligence with support from a longstanding and loyal customer base. FiscalNote also sits at the intersection of two powerful forces: policy shaping today's technology and technology reshaping tomorrow's policy," said Compton. "My focus will be on our core revenue streams, acceleration of growth, and deepen the value we deliver to customers."
Tim Hwang, FiscalNote's founder and Executive Chairman, said: "The Board and I appreciate Josh's many years of dedicated service and all he has contributed to FiscalNote's success. Key has been a partner to FiscalNote since well before our public listing. He is an entrepreneur who understands the business deeply, who understands the market opportunity, and who has the operational and capital markets experience to execute within a rapidly changing and technology-driven world."
As Washington's influence over Silicon Valley and Silicon Valley's influence over Washington continue to grow, FiscalNote's policy intelligence platform is uniquely positioned to serve organizations navigating both sides of that relationship. FiscalNote's 3,400+ customers spanning advocacy organizations, corporations, and government affairs professionals represent both the company's strongest competitive asset and the foundation for the growth initiatives Compton was appointed to lead.
About FiscalNote
FiscalNote (OTC: NOTE), the global leader in AI-driven policy intelligence, delivers its deep expertise in legislative tracking, regulatory analysis, and stakeholder engagement through PolicyNote, its flagship platform. Built to ensure the most complete, real-time view of the policy landscape, PolicyNote delivers synthesized, expert-driven analysis integrated with AI-powered monitoring, fueled by the trusted analysis and reporting of CQ and Roll Call, and the grassroots mobilization power of VoterVoice. From the committee room to the board room, FiscalNote's PolicyNote Suite ensures every user has the unmatched clarity and speed needed to understand and impact policy.
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