Key facts

  • FIS is now offering a central infrastructure payment solution through RealNet™ Central, which enables countries to modernize or build their own real-time payments network.
  • Additionally, FIS is launching a Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Virtual Lab that will allow countries to experiment, pilot and accelerate live CBDC implementations.

With real-time payments increasing, many countries must either modernize outdated payments infrastructure or build entirely new real-time payments networks to move money faster. In response, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has launched its new central infrastructure payment solution, RealNet™ Central , to help central banks transform their markets to digital-first, real-time payment economies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005060/en/

Currently, 72 percent of the world's population has, or will soon have, access to instant payments, according to the 2022 Worldpay from FIS Global Payments Report . Many markets are also replacing or renovating their established real-time services, especially those that repurposed their corporate real-time gross settlement (RTGS) services to cater for instant payments, such as Brazil, United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa and Mexico. Similarly, India and the U.S. are introducing additional competing services that will sit alongside the established schemes.

As this shift occurs, RealNet™ Central will accelerate real-time payments adoption by connecting a country's businesses, consumers, financial institutions and government entities to real-time networks, both domestically and internationally. FIS will also help central banks launch Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). Through FIS' CBDC Virtual Lab created in collaboration with M10 Networks (M10) and its high-performance digital money platform FIS will support countries' efforts to integrate CBDCs into their economy.

The CBDC Virtual Lab allows central banks, commercial banks and other financial participants to experiment with – and pilot – core concepts of issuance, transfer, redemption, offline payments, programmable payments, retail, wholesale and cross-border payments. FIS' CBDC Virtual Lab is enterprise-grade technology that supports over one million transactions per second at less than a second latency.

"The global economy has rapidly shifted toward digital-first mindsets and methods. While the idea of making payments in real-time may sound simple, the reality of delivering on that promise is enormously sophisticated, especially when doing so across borders," said Aman Cheema, Head of Global Real-Time Payments and CBDCs at FIS. "Our latest offering sets out to change that, bringing consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments closer together in the payments ecosystem. The launch of this solution is the latest proof point of FIS' commitment to invest in innovative technologies and solutions that advance how the world pays."

FIS has been shortlisted as a finalist on the G20 TechSprint 2022 CBDC challenge to build a prototype using the FIS Virtual Lab to demonstrate secure, resilient and effective CBDC issuance, redemption and transfer, whilst maintaining financial stability and integration with the existing payments landscape.

For more information, visit the RealNet™ Central webpage .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISglobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS
Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Launches Grant Payments, Enabling Charities to Quickly Receive Funds from Grantmakers

- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today in partnership with National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable announced Grant Payments, a new product that enables Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) sponsors, community foundations and other grantmakers to deliver grants to charities quickly and electronically via PayPal.

PayPal Grant Payments

Grant Payments will enable charities to receive grants shortly after the funds have been approved by the grantmaker. Both grantmakers and charities will have access to all available grant details, including donor information when provided, via a PayPal dashboard. Eligible and participating charities have been vetted per PayPal's strong compliance standards.

"PayPal is committed to offering safe, secure and seamless products and services that drive efficiency for grantmakers and charities to digitally send and receive grant payments," said Oktay Dogramaci , VP of Giving at PayPal. "By partnering with National Philanthropic Trust and Vanguard Charitable, PayPal Grant Payments will enable more than 200,000 PayPal confirmed charities to quickly receive grants electronically, streamlining and simplifying what has historically been a much more manual and drawn-out process."

In 2020, DAF donors granted at historic levels. Grants from DAFs to qualified charities totaled an estimated $34.67 billion , representing a 27.0 percent increase compared to 2019 and the highest DAF grant increase in a decade. 1 In 2021 Vanguard Charitable sent out $1.78 billion , 2 and NPT sent out $6.4 billion 3 in grants to charities; these payments were made almost entirely by check.

This process can be costly and slow, and the pandemic exacerbated delays in charities receiving grant checks due to disruptions with the postal service and the inability of some non-profits to offices with less access to retrieve checks. Grantmakers and non-profits alike can utilize Grant Payments to save time and resources and focus on fulfilling their respective philanthropic missions.

"We are thrilled to partner with PayPal and NPT to bring modern and effective granting solutions to our donors and non-profit partners alike," said Rebecca Moffett , president of Vanguard Charitable. "Charities today need sustainable donor support more than ever. By streamlining the granting process, donors can make an even greater – and faster – impact on meaningful cause areas. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to the granting space, ensuring that we're always working to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time."

"NPT is always interested in innovation and the pandemic amplified the need for non-profits to receive grant dollars more efficiently," said Eileen Heisman , CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. "This solution does that and more. We believe that PayPal-based Grant Payments will simplify and accelerate how grantmakers can get funds to non-profits for mission-critical programs. The partnership with PayPal and Vanguard Charitable on this sector-wide solution could be a game-changer for other funders as well and has been enormously gratifying."

National Philanthropic Trust will begin to roll out Grant Payments this month, with Vanguard Charitable offering the solution in 2023. All eligible US charities with a confirmed charity status with PayPal can receive grants via PayPal from our partner grantmakers. Charities can review the grant information and accept or decline the grant easily within their PayPal dashboard. Interested grantmakers can contact PayPal for more information at grantpayments@paypal.com , and more information can be found here .

1

2021 Donor-Advised Fund Report , National Philanthropic Trust

2

Annual Report 2021 , Vanguard Charitable

3

The 2021 Annual Report , National Philanthropic Trust

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

About National Philanthropic Trust

Founded in 1996, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) marked its 25 th Anniversary in 2021 as the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds and one of the leading grantmaking institutions in the U.S. Since its founding, NPT has raised more than $40.5 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 541,000 grants exceeding $21.0 billion to non-profits around the world . NPT annually publishes the Donor-Advised Fund Report , the sector's authority on the state of DAF philanthropy. Visit NPT's resource library to learn what you can do with a DAF and about NPT's impact investing options . More at NPTrust.org and NPTGivingPoint.org .

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. non-profit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $14 billion to charity. Learn more about Vanguard Charitable here .

Media contact:
Tom Hunter
thhunter@paypal.com

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-launches-grant-payments-enabling-charities-to-quickly-receive-funds-from-grantmakers-301611950.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Full year revenue grew 32 percent, 24 percent excluding Mailchimp

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kasisto Raises Additional $15.5 Million From FIS and Westpac in Oversubscribed Series C Round

This funding will grow Kasisto's global AI innovation partnerships and accelerate expansion in the US community banking market

Kasisto creators of KAI the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced a $15.5 million Series C extension, led in the United States by Fidelity Information Services, LLC (NYSE: FIS) and internationally by Westpac Banking Corporation (OTCMKTS: WEBNF), with participation from BankSouth . This brings the total Series C funding to $31 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

25-year Financial Services Industry Expert John Durrant Named President of FIS Banking Solutions Group

Key facts

  • John Durrant assumes role of FIS Banking Solutions President on Sept. 1.
  • Durrant succeeds Martin Boyd who has announced plans to retire from FIS.
  • Boyd, who joined FIS in 2015 through the acquisition of SunGard, will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that financial services veteran John Durrant has joined the organization and will assume the role of President of the company's Banking Solutions business effective Sept. 1.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

New integration offers enhanced two-way sync of projects, invoices, and expenses between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced

Knowify, leaders in the construction business management software space, announced today the release of the Knowify Connector - a new and improved integration with QuickBooks Online Advanced which further simplifies the financial management of construction projects for contractors. INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp has made the connector available for all users who utilize both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify at no additional cost.

Knowify and QuickBooks

The Knowify Connector makes it easier than ever for construction businesses to collect data on projects, invoices, and expenses in a single place, eliminating the need for double-data-entry and preserving data quality. The nearly real-time sync of data between the platforms means that users can evaluate project profitability in real-time, and better understand where they have cost overruns. The Connector enables project managers and financial professionals to work in lockstep, so projects can progress without interruption, and the impact of an individual project's profitability on the overall business can be quickly gauged.

"The Knowify Connector has made the already deep integration between QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify even more powerful and accessible." Said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify. "Knowify's mission is to give growing construction companies the tools and guidance needed to execute on projects more efficiently and to understand how each project they take on is affecting their business overall. The Knowify Connector gives contractors faster, more accurate project data, so they can have a clear idea of how their projects and overall business are performing."

Key Benefits:

  1. Streamline your project processes: Avoid dual data entry for projects created in Knowify and corresponding project financials in QuickBooks Online Advanced.
  2. Track performance at a glance: Share project info between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced, to quickly gauge profitability and see actualized project costs vs budget broken down by materials, equipment, labor, and more.
  3. See project updates in real time: Business owners and financial professionals working in QuickBooks Online Advanced and your project managers operating in Knowify can work in sync using the latest project information.

To learn more about Knowify, visit: https://www.knowify.com/

To learn more about the Knowify Connector, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/bookkeeping/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-june-2022/

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced for Construction, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/industry/construction/

About Knowify

Founded in 2016, Knowify's business management software empowers trade contractors and subcontractors to build their business with confidence using a simple but powerful suite of tools. With the ability to create proposals, track employee time and expenses, track job-costs at a granular level, and handle invoicing, Knowify shows the impact every job is having on your business, so you know exactly which projects to focus on. Knowify acts as a single source of truth for every project, eliminating all the manual data entry and expense tracking that keeps business owners and managers tied up at their desk. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit QuickBooks, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Preview of the Knowify Connector

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-integration-offers-enhanced-two-way-sync-of-projects-invoices-and-expenses-between-knowify-and-quickbooks-online-advanced-301604569.html

SOURCE Knowify

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Mailchimp CEO and Co-Founder Ben Chestnut to take on Business Advisor Role; SVP of Intuit QuickBooks Money Platform Rania Succar assumes Mailchimp CEO Duties

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform behind QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Ben Chestnut has made the decision to step back from his role as CEO of Intuit Mailchimp to take on a Business Advisor role within the organization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

