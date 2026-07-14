FIS Risk Technology Takes Top Industry Honors for AI-Embedded Actuarial Modeling and Cloud Infrastructure

Key facts

  • FIS Enterprise Risk Suite was named Best Cloud Platform for Risk Applications at the 2026 Risk Technology Awards for its containerized, cloud-native architecture that eliminates disruptive upgrade cycles.
  • FIS Insurance Risk Suite - Prophet, earned the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Risk Management award at InsuranceERM's 2026 Americas Awards for embedding AI directly inside the actuarial workflow.
  • The awards add to FIS's 2026 recognition as a category leader across all three quadrants in the Chartis Enterprise Market Risk Solutions Quadrant Update, solidifying FIS as a market leader in risk technology.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has received two major industry awards recognizing innovation in risk technology. FIS was named the Best Cloud Platform for Risk Applications at the 2026 Risk Technology Awards for FIS Enterprise Risk Suite and the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Risk Management award at InsuranceERM's 2026 Americas Awards for FIS Insurance Risk Suite Prophet .

Financial institutions are under more pressure than ever to manage risk accurately, transparently, and at speed, with these decisions shaping lending, capital, and the financial security of the people these institutions serve. Risk management sits at the heart of the money lifecycle, shaping how capital is protected, allocated, and put to work across the global financial system. As regulators, investors, and customers all demand greater confidence, these awards validate FIS' strategy of embedding resilient, explainable, and scalable technology directly into the risk workflows financial institutions depend on.

Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS said: "Risk teams are continually being asked to do more stress tests, more regulatory reporting and provide more real-time insight with the same or fewer resources. These awards recognize that we've approached that problem not by layering features onto legacy platforms, but by rebuilding the infrastructure from the ground up. FIS delivers tools that allow risk professionals to spend less time wrestling with technology and more time managing risk, satisfying regulators, and giving their organizations the confidence to make better decisions."

Cloud-Native Risk Infrastructure Recognized at 2026 Risk Technology Awards

For too long, risk functions at banks, asset managers, and insurers have had to choose between powerful software and operational agility, accepting costly, disruptive upgrades as the price of analytical depth. FIS Enterprise Risk Suite was built to resolve exactly these tensions. Its fully cloud-native architecture, built on containerized microservices and continuous delivery, eliminates the need for large, disruptive upgrade projects: client test cases are version-controlled and automatically validated against every platform release, so firms always operate on the latest technology without diverting resources from core risk management. Through burst computing, institutions can scale capacity on demand for stress testing and regulatory reporting peaks, paying only for what they use.

AI in Insurance Risk Management Recognized at InsuranceERM Americas Awards 2026

For insurance risk teams, the challenge is different. The biggest actuarial inefficiencies often happen in the workflow around the model, not just inside the calculations themselves, with teams losing time searching documentation, interpreting run behavior, and explaining technical logic to colleagues and reviewers. Generic AI tools do not solve this: insurers need support that understands actuarial modeling, regulated reporting, and the consequences of getting an answer wrong. FIS Insurance Risk Suite – Prophet addresses this by embedding AI directly inside the platform rather than treating it as a bolt-on capability. The AI Assistant acts as an always-available expert within the workflow actuaries already use, providing guidance on model building, operation, and maintenance in any language, without requiring users to leave the environment or rely on a small number of internal specialists.

These recognitions come on the back of FIS being named a Category Leader across all three quadrants in the Chartis Enterprise Market Risk Solutions, 2026 Quadrant Update.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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