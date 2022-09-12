Fintech Investing News

Key facts:

  • FIS takes top ranking in the 2022 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has ranked first in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings . The ranking features the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for nine of the past 12 years.

"FIS has once again reclaimed its status as the largest FinTech based on our latest research," said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. "As organizations look for ways to grow and expand, FIS has the breadth of products and services necessary to provide clients with scale, guidance and new opportunities needed in today's financial services industry."

"Earning the top spot in IDC's FinTech rankings for nearly a decade brings great pride for FIS as it validates our approach and passion for advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests," said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. "We are driven to deliver bold innovation and solutions to our clients so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."

Now in its nineteenth year, the IDC FinTech Rankings evaluate the top global providers of financial technology and services to financial institutions and companies.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

