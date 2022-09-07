Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company's Strategic Partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, BC, has provided additional funding to the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) to advance research and development of solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries. The new batteries are designed to increase performance and stability specifically for powering electric vehicles. UBCO, home to over 11,562 undergraduate and graduate students, is a renowned research and innovation hub situated in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

As reported in First Tellurium's March 9 , 2022 news release, UBCO, in cooperation with Fenix, has developed a lithium ion tellurium battery that could meet a number of performance and safety needs for the EV battery market. Tellurium can extend lithium battery life up to 400% and in some cases hold ten times the charge (as reported January 26, 2022 ). The advanced and patented product is nearing commercial production. A recent Global News cast on the technology can be viewed here .

"Considering the Biden administration's recent commitment to provide nearly three billion dollars to boost production of advanced batteries, development of the lithium-tellurium battery is timely," said First Tellurium CEO Tyrone Docherty. "At the same time, Canada is developing its own Critical Minerals Strategy , backed by a commitment approaching four billion dollars in 2022, to address the need for metals like tellurium for advanced battery technology."

The UBC program, led by the UBC Okanagan Principal's Research Chair in Energy Storage Technologies Dr. Jian Liu, represents an important step toward building a battery supply chain locally while strengthening Fenix's international position in the growing battery market.

"This partnership with UBCO has played a key role in helping to uncover some exciting innovations in new battery technology and other clean technology solutions," said Fenix Founder Don Freschi. "We are thrilled to take this next step." Mr. Freschi also sits on First Tellurium's Advisory Board.

Fenix is supplying the pure tellurium required for UBCO's battery development. Tellurium has high electrical conductivity and a high volumetric capacity—meaning it can help create small, but powerful batteries. The collaboration with Fenix will ensure Dr. Liu and his team have the materials to conduct their research.

Under the Fenix-FTEL Strategic Partnership, First Tellurium plans to supply Fenix with tellurium from the Company's Deer Horn Project in west-central BC, situated south of Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine. First Tellurium is the only junior mining company focused on exploring for and supplying tellurium, and the Deer Horn Project represents North America's only tellurium-silver-gold property with an NI 43-101 compliant tellurium resource.

Said Docherty, "Fenix is a leader in supplying ultra-pure critical metals like tellurium to industry. They're well-positioned to benefit from the world's push to move away from fossil fuels."

Presenting at the NAI 500 Resource Conference
First Tellurium also reports that it will be presenting at the NAI 500 GCFF Global Resource Investment Conference , September 24th, 2022 at the Richmond Sheraton Hotel. GCFF is pleased to announce the return to in-person attendance for the first time since the pandemic.

FTEL's New Website, Presentation and Video
We are also excited to announce the launch of our new website , where you'll find information about our company and properties. In addition, we have also released a new animated pitch deck, which you can find here . This presentation provides an overview of our business and future opportunities. Finally, we have also released a new explainer video, which you can find here . This video dives into the details of our properties and how they can benefit First Tellurium Investors.

Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.



"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .


