First Tellurium Mourns Passing of Drilling Contractor John "Phil" McLean

First Tellurium Mourns Passing of Drilling Contractor John "Phil" McLean

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - October 9, 2026 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to report the death of longtime drilling contractor John "Phil" McLean following an accident at Ootsa Lake in west-central British Columbia, near the Company's Deer Horn Property.

McLean was a highly respected and experienced drilling contractor who had worked extensively in British Columbia and was well known within the mineral exploration community.

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty had known McLean for approximately 50 years.

"Phil was one of those rare people you never forget," said Docherty. "I can say without hesitation that he was the most generous person I have ever met. He would do anything for anyone. This is a devastating loss, not only for those of us who knew him personally, but for the drilling and exploration community in British Columbia."

Docherty added: "Phil was a legend in the drilling business. He had decades of knowledge and experience, but more importantly, he had an enormous heart. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

As a result of the accident, First Tellurium has suspended all further exploration activity at the Deer Horn Property for the remainder of 2026.

The Company extends its deepest condolences to McLean's family, friends, colleagues and the many people whose lives he touched during his long career.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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