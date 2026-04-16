First Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30, 2026

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the "Company") will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Conference Call Details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com
Webcast Replay: Available through Saturday, May 30, 2026
- Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the call
About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar, Inc. is America's leading photovoltaic ("PV") solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology provides a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .
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