First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2025 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM,OTC:FQVLF) will release third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday October 29, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

First Quantum MineralsFM:CCTSX:FMBase Metals Investing
FM:CC
First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023" or the "first quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $75 million ($0.11 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $76 million ($0.11 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

"The first quarter was difficult with production impacted at our three largest operations. At Cobre Panamá, production was interrupted by a temporary suspension of exports but returned to full production rates once the suspension was lifted. Our Zambian operations experienced a seasonal impact, however, the rainy season is nearing an end. We are focused on improving operational performance and expect production to recover over the course of the year and, as such, we remain committed to our guidance for 2023," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "The first quarter also had important milestones, including a refreshed contract with the Government of Panamá and a new partnership with Rio Tinto to progress the La Granja project in northern Peru. The Company also successfully executed on two of our brownfield projects. Commissioning of the CP100 Expansion was completed ahead of schedule and remains on track to achieve 100 million tonnes of throughput per annum by the end of this year and we introduced first ore through the Enterprise nickel plant. Both of these projects will increase our copper and nickel production, two metals that are critical to the global transition to cleaner energy."

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a bought deal private placement of 31,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the " Offering ").

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

