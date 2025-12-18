First Patient Dosed in SAB BIO's SAFEGUARD Clinical Trial of SAB-142 for the Treatment of Stage 3 T1D

First Patient Dosed in SAB BIO's SAFEGUARD Clinical Trial of SAB-142 for the Treatment of Stage 3 T1D

  • Enrollment in the SAFEGUARD trial is ongoing at multiple centers globally
  • Company on-track to share Phase 2b data in 2H 2027

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced the dosing of the first patient with SAB-142 in the Phase 2b registrational SAFety and Efficacy of human anti-thymocyte immunoGlobUlin SAB-142 ARresting progression of type 1 Diabetes (SAFEGUARD) clinical trial. SAB-142 is in development as a novel, potentially best-in-class, disease-modifying immunotherapeutic approach to treat stage 3 T1D by delaying the progression of disease.

"The first patient treated in the SAFEGUARD study marks a significant milestone for SAB BIO as we are one step closer to advancing our ‘Beyond Insulin' vision to bring a potentially safe and effective disease modifying therapy, SAB-142, to approval. SAB-142 is a fully human biologic that targets multiple immune cells implicated in T1D without necessarily killing them. SAB-142 is emerging as a potentially best-in-class treatment for people living with T1D," said Alexandra Kropotova, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, SAB BIO. "We are focused on the rapid enrollment of our trial with multiple sites activated around the world. The successful initiation of our global Phase 2b trial, combined with robust Phase 1 safety, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic data presented earlier this year at major diabetes conferences, provides strong clinical momentum heading into the new year."

Dr. Kropotova added, "I would like to thank the clinical trial participants, their families, the clinicians, and our colleagues at collaborating institutions, including the Australasian Type 1 Diabetes Immunotherapy Collaborative (ATIC), AK Clinical Research, and SAB BIO's global CRO partner, for their invaluable contributions to our clinical trials. We look forward to sharing more updates from our Phase 2b SAFEGUARD trial in 2026."

The SAFEGUARD trial is currently enrolling additional study participants at multiple centers around the globe, including the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, with European sites joining soon. The first patient in SAFEGUARD was dosed at The Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) in Australia by Professor John Wentworth and team.

About the SAFEGUARD Trial
SAFety and Efficacy of human anti-thymocyte immunoGlobUlin SAB-142 ARresting progression of type 1 Diabetes (SAFEGUARD) trial is a double-arm, multi-center Phase 2b study designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of SAB-142 in patients with stage 3 new onset T1D. SAB-142 is in development as a novel, potentially best-in-class, disease-modifying immunotherapeutic approach to treat T1D by delaying the progression of disease. SAFEGUARD Part A is a dose-ranging study in adult patients. SAFEGUARD Part B is a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study. Enrolled patients will receive two SAB-142 infusions six months apart. All patients, including the placebo-control group, are eligible for the 12-month long-term extension study upon study completion. Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07187531).

About SAB-142
SAB-142 is a potentially disease-modifying, redosable immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D). SAB-142 is a multi-specific, fully human anti-thymocyte globulin (hATG) with a mechanism of action analogous to that of rabbit ATG (rATG). rATG has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials the ability to slow disease progression in patients with new- or recent-onset of Stage 3 T1D. SAB-142, like rATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells, including modulation of "bad acting" T-lymphocytes like cytotoxic T-cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells.

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine™, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "to be," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including statements about the development and clinical trial results of the Company's T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB BIO and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry's results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB BIO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Cristi Barnett
ir@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.SABSNASDAQ:SABSLife Science Investing
SABS
The Conversation (0)
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD,OTC:RDPTF, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Oliver Sartor, MD to the... Keep Reading...
ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

Maraganore brings more than 35 years of scientific, research and development, capital markets and managerial leadership expertise to ProKidney Fox joins Board with more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking, finance and capital markets experience ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK)... Keep Reading...
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces the Addition of Two Renowned Scientific Advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Robert Britton and Dr Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira bring drug development and pharmacology/toxicological expertise to Albert Labs' expanding R&D and Prescription Medicine activities Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), or the "Company", a mental health research and... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Paul M.... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Provides Corporate Update to Investors and Stakeholders

Lobe Sciences Provides Corporate Update to Investors and Stakeholders

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update by CEO Philip Young, addressed to shareholders, investors and other stakeholders of the Company:Dear Fellow Shareholders and Psychedelic Medicine Enthusiasts,We are... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada